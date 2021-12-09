Joanne Overby Cavitt
Joanne Overby Cavitt, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Luby Curtis Overby and Kathleen Snow Overby.
She was self-employed, making custom home furnishings, worked as the bookkeeper for Murray Lumber Company, and retired from Peoples Bank. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, the Homemakers’ Club, the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and chorus, volunteered at the Angels Clinic, and sang at weddings and funerals with the Glendale Road Church Singers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Horace Overby, Francis Overby, Robert Overby and Curtis Overby and two sisters, Jeanette Cavitt and Camilla Tarry.
Mrs. Cavitt is survived by her husband, Perry Cavitt of Murray; two daughters, Diana Hale and husband Kent of Murray and Vicki Moffitt and husband Charles of Springfield, Tennessee; one son, Mickey Cavitt of Murray; five grandchildren, Kerry Hale and wife Cheri, Doug Burton and wife Lisa, Cassie Goode and husband Scott, Emily Williams and husband Mike, and Ceci Varnell and husband Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for The Soul, P.O. Box 1001 Murray, KY 42071, or a charity of your choice.
Sherry Dian Edwards
Sherry Dian Edwards, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Oct. 7, 1948, in Murray, to Trellis Parker McCuiston and Emma Lee McKinney McCuiston.
She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church of Murray, and the Bill Adams Sunday school class. She was a member of the Chapter KY-Y of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Kay McCuiston; and one grandson, Matthew Austin Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Donald “Don” K. Edwards of Murray; two sons, David Keith Edwards and wife Dawn of Benton and Christopher Michael Edwards and wife Fran of Alexandria, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Colton Holstead of Benton, O’Bryen Edwards of Columbus, Ohio, Gavriella Edwards, Siobhan Edwards, Malcolm Edwards, Lochlan Edwards and Rhys Edwards, all of Alexandria; one aunt, Gladys Tucker of Hopkinsville; three sisters-in-law, Georgia Lou Lockhart of Hazel, Norma Ford and husband H.L. of Murray and Shirley Edwards of Murray; and one brother-in-law, Ron Edwards and wife Pat of Roseburg, Ohio.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Glenn Cope officiating. Entombment services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons of Murray, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Nell Gorz
Barbara Nell Gorz, 75, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 23, 1946, in Hardin, Kentucky, to AB Knight and Ruth Rudolph Knight, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
Ms. Gorz is survived by one daughter, Kim Baker and husband Bob of Pulaski, Tennessee; two sons, Mark Dugger and significant other Lorie Burkeen of Madisonville and Darrell Love of Buchanan, Tennessee; two sisters, Peggy Hutchinson and husband Kenny of Dexter and Sondra Merrick and husband Richard of Princeton; two brothers, Bobby Knight and wife Cedella of Wingo and Terry Knight and wife Charlene of Hardin; four grandchildren, Kyle Baker of Schaumburg, Illinois, Kacie Prince and husband Alan of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Carrie Love of Paducah and Travis Love of Paducah; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Prince and Emma Prince, both of Shelbyville.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dylan Knight officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Christopher McGrath
Mr. Christopher McGrath, 61, of New Concord, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home.
Mr. McGrath was born on December 30, 1959 in Nashville, TN to Francis and Dorothy Roe McGrath. He graduated from Father Ryan High School in Nashville and then went on to serve in the United States Marines. He retired as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW union.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a half sister, Patricia Ash.
He is survived by a son, Joel McGrath and wife, Shauna Thompson of Forth Worth, as well as, two grandchildren; brothers, James Joseph (JJ) McGrath (Marsha) of Christiana, TN, Vincent McGrath (Gerrit) of Nashville, TN, Thomas Anthony McGrath (Anita) of Cottontown; sister, Theresa McGrath of Charlotte, NC; half sister, Carol Barfell of Fort Wayne, IN.
Christopher's ashes will be spread at Kentucky Lake.
