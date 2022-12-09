George Dowdy
George Dowdy, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
He was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Edward Dowdy and Audie Bolen Dowdy.
He was an auto mechanic who owned and operated Complete Auto Repair in Murray for many years. George was also a US Marine scout/sniper and served in the Korean War with unit 1/5/B, also known as “Bakers Bandits.” He was twice awarded the Purple Heart. He was a peacemaker and a child of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Bland Dowdy; three sisters, Magdalene Collie, Kathleen Bean and Gladys Dowdy; and three brothers; Richard (R.L.), James and Edward J. (Bobby) Dowdy.
George is survived by one son, Greg Dowdy and wife Robyn; a granddaughter, Emily Artress and husband Robbie; two sisters, Juanita Barrow and Valera Finney; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and some great neighbors and friends.
A memorial gathering will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery North Mausoleum with Richard Dowdy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USMC Toys for Tots program or your favorite charity.
Deborah Ahart
Mrs. Deborah Ahart, 65, of Almo, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Deb was born on June 25, 1957 in Murray, KY to Willie Robert “Sonny” and Linda Jones Young. She and her late husband, Gary, owned and operated Ahart Sand & Gravel in Almo and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ. Deb was a beautiful soul who left this earth too soon. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Gary Ahart; her mother, Linda Faye Young; her daughter, Amie Lasha Ahart Lyons; a niece, Chloe Culver and her father and mother in law, Homer and Betty Ahart.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Sonny Young of Dexter; sons, Cary Ahart (Tiffany) of Almo, Beau Holmes (fiancé Rae Lawrence) of Almo; a brother, Steve Young (Roslyn) of Murray; sisters, Rhonda Kay Darnell (Randy) of Mayfield, Jan Renee Hedrick of Almo, Deidra Ann Young of Mayfield, sister in law, Rhonda Culver (Shawn) of Almo; grandchildren, Joseph Russell, Justin Russell, Jamie Russell, Cara, Austin and Catelynn Ahart, Chandler and Avery Lyons; great grandchildren, Hadley Russell, Hudson Russell, Blakely Russell, Genesis Russell, Lenleigh Russell.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Deb Ahart is set for 11 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. John Sales will officiate and burial will follow at Gary Ahart Memorial Garden/Dexter Church of Christ. Pallbearers include Joseph Russell, Justin Russell, Jamie Russell, Colby Culver, Chandler Lyons, Cary Ahart. Her family welcomes visitors from 3 PM – 8 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gary Ahart Memorial Garden, c/o Harvey Puckett, P.O. Box 18, Dexter, KY 42036.
Kerry W. Williams
Mr. Kerry W. Williams, 70, of Puryear, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Kerry was born on February 25, 1952 in Calloway County to the late Vernon and Eula Mae Rose Williams. Kerry's career started at General Tire in Mayfield, KY. Upon retirement he became a owner operator truck driver in which he retired in 2021. He currently worked with Workman Farms in Puryear. His passion was horses. Being a life long farmer, he and his wife, Jackie, have raised and bred American Quarter Horses for 25 years on their farm, Last Chance Farms in Puryear. Kerry was loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donnie Williams and one grandson, Tanner Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jackie Terrell Williams of Puryear, to whom he married on February 13, 1999; son, Casey Williams (Krystal) of Destin, FL; daughters, Stacie Newsome (Steve) of Paducah, Shannon Williams of Puryear, April Skinner (Caleb) of Benton; brothers, Danny Williams (Sandy) of Gilbertsville, Bobby Williams of Hazel; Dr. Vernon Mark Williams ( Gloria) of Texas; sisters, Cordelia Williams Lawrence of Nashville, Cindy Dunkle (Sam) of Pennsylvania; Lisa Williams Hendricks (Clayton) of Murray, Verna Williams Baker (Kerry) of Murray; grandchildren, Austin Cox, Chandler Newsome, Kinsley Williams, Ty Williams, Joshua Ybarra, Matthew Ybarra, Caitlin Garner, Josh Skinner, Blake Skinner; great grandchildren, Weston Garner, PaisleyJo Downing, Piper Skinner as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Williams is set for 11 am on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Bro. Brett Miles will officiate and burial will follow at Last Chance Farms. Active pallbearers are Jeff Beach, Ron Copeland, Chad Feagin, Jeremy Workman, Doug Treadway, Randy Ray. Honorary pallbearers are Rick McCuiston, Robert Medlock, Rodger Webb, Tommy Valentine, Terry Shoemaker, Randy Valentine, Joe Kimbel, Kenneth White, Max Workman, Terry Workman, Derrell Barker, Andrew Paschall, James Holland. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Hazel Rust Miller
Hazel Rust Miller, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 31, 1933, in East Prairie, Missouri, she was the daughter of Rowland and Maudie Jenkins Rust. She retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel of Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.C. Miller, a son; Jimmie Miller; a grandson, Russell Britt; two brothers, Clyde Rust and Shirley Rust; and three sisters, Beulah Woods, Ruth Cunningham and Artie Mae Morlan.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Vickie Britt of Murray; a granddaughter, Rebecca Britt of Murray; great-grandchildren, Austin Ford, Zach McDaniel, Savana Fish, Morgan Holder, Bailee Nall, Dylan Britt and Imogen Willoughby; several great-great grandchildren; a nephew, Jackie Cunningham of Murray; and a great-nephew, Keith Cunningham of Murray.
Mrs. Miller will be laid to rest next to her husband, in a private graveside service at Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Sherry Lee Alton Gann
Sherry Lee Alton Gann, 71, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
Born Jan. 12, 1951, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of W.C. and Lee Odell Dodd Alton.
She was a licensed practical nurse, and a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jeannine Futrell and Fredda Cordy; and one brother, Hilton Dwain Alton.
Sherry is survived by her children, Shelley Morrow of Nashville, Tennessee, Ted C. Leopard II of Hazel and Kristie Noble of Puryear, Tennessee; her significant other, Ted C. Leopard of Romulus, Michigan; grandchildren, Bryce Clark of Nashville, Samantha Morrow of Nashville, Gracee Morrow of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Maxum Morrow of Nashville, Jakob Rogers of Ft. Hood, Texas, Brin Rogers of Puryear and Poppy Noble of Puryear; one great-grandchild, Oliver Clark of Nashville; and two brothers, Gerald D. Alton of Kingston, Tennessee, and J.R. Alton of Beaufort, North Carolina.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
