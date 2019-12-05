Hazel Mae Holderby
Hazel Mae Holderby, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Toy Garland and Eula Mae Boggess Garland.
She retired from Kroger and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Holderby; one daughter, Kathy Carol McKeel; a granddaughter, Jamie Autumn McKeel; two brothers, Troy and Roy Garland; five sisters, Eva Scott, Dorothy Hutchens, Elaine Etherton, Judy Garland and Jean Humphreys.
Mrs. Holderby is survived by two sons, Mickey McKeel and wife Jan of Columbia, Tennessee, and Allen McKeel and wife Jan of Murray; two sisters, Lottie Garland and Joyce Vance and husband Tommy, all of Murray; one sister-in-law, Jimmie Garland of Hazel; one brother, Paul Garland and wife Vickie of Murray; four grandchildren, Curry McKeel of Clarksville, Tennessee, Katie McKeel of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jeremy McKeel and Josh McKeel, both of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Keeli, Kyler, Jacee, Katee and Baylee McKeel, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Sigler
Barbara Sigler, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
She was born June 27, 1951, in Danville, Illinois, to Ruby Cadle and Charles Sigler, who preceded her in death.
There will be no services.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Babb
Jane Babb, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born July 30, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to Alton Henderson and Pauline Brown Henderson.
She was a retired school teacher, having taught in several places in western Kentucky. She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Murray State University in 1958 and was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lee Ann Staples.
Mrs. Babb is survived by her husband, Ronald Babb of Murray; one brother, Bob Henderson and wife Carolyn of Knoxville, Tennessee; a son-in-law, Carlie Staples of Hazel; three grandchildren, Carlie Arthur Staples III, Crystal Napp and husband Kenny, and Alec Staples and wife Alex; three great-grandchildren, Keagan Duvall, Mason Staples and Cason Nadeau; and two nephews, Scott Henderson of Spring City, Tennessee, and Bruce Henderson of Greely, Colorado.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Arthur Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, Weaks Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to a charity of choice.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry N. Morris
Jerry N. Morris, 79 of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Saturday Nov. 30 , 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ. He retired form Larry Seay Chevrolet in Fulton, was a former manager at Dillon Manufacturing and a cutter at Merit Clothing in Mayfield.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Saxon Morris; one son, Chris Morris and wife Amanda of Lynnville; one daughter, Robin Morris Lamb and husband Kevin of Murray; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert N. and Roxie Bruce Morris.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at the Lynnville Cemetery in Lynnville with Mykel Tidwell and Shannon Seaton officiating. No visitation will be scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.