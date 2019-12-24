Annie Nance
Annie Nance, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hollin and Maymie Paschall Jones.
She worked many years for Peoples Bank in Murray and later retired from it's successor, BB&T. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, as well as a children's Sunday school teacher and choir member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Nance; a sister, Bobbie Burkeen; and a nephew, Graves Burkeen.
Mrs. Nance is survived by several cousins and special friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Mark Allan Vinson, Greg Earwood, Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Riley, Hugh Paschall, David Grayson, Scott Lowe, Steve White and Joey Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Herndon, Tillman Paschall, Charles Paschall, Clegg Austin, Billy Cox, Harold Doran Jr., Frank Doran, Eddie Morris and Robbie Rudolph. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church General Fund, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY, or Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan Higgins
Jonathan Higgins, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1989, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Robert Higgins and Ester Salas Freeman.
He was a member of the worship team at Riverwoods Church and a leader in his Celebrate Recovery group.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jewel Crick; his grandmother, Angie Salas; and a cousin, Ryan Yanson.
Jonathan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ester and Kevin Freeman of Hardin; his father and stepmother, Robert and Kelly Higgins of Almo; a son, Beau Keen; three daughters, Ansley, Ayla and Emery Higgins; his fiance, Jennifer Fox of Murray; two brothers, James Higgins and Jordan Higgins, both of Murray; a stepbrother, Matt Freeman of Benton; grandparents, Gerald and Jerrie Freeman of Benton, Ernesto Salas of Minnesota, Martha Crick of Almo, John Higgins of Almo and Jan Lassiter of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church in Benton with Darrin Miller and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverwoods Recovery, 1001 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Carson Gemeinhardt
Richard Carson Gemeinhardt, 79, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Richard Charles Gemeinhardt and Anna Margaret McKee Gemeinhardt.
He served eight years in the Army National Guard, and was a graduate of Arkansas State University. He was the owner of Gemeinhardt Seed Company in Anniston, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gemeinhardt.
Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Gramling Gemeinhardt; a son, Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold, Missouri; four daughters, Juliana Michaels and husband Danny of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christina Berwin and husband Mike of Wildwood, Missouri, Jenny Shemwell and husband Andy of Clarksville and Heather Ludwig Kohl and husband Daniel of North Hollywood, California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home of Clarksville, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Reed Jones
Phillip Reed Jones, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 29,1952, in Murray, Kentucky, to James Wesley Jones and Abolene Stone Jones.
Before retiring, he was employed at Dean Foods (now Saputo Dairy Foods). He was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Jones Young, and one brother, Joe Pat Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Vicki Wyatt Jones of Almo, whom he married March 17, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Jones Eells and husband Brian of Murray; one son, Phillip Grant Jones and wife Laura Cherry Jones of Murray; one sister, Wilma Birdsong of Murray; a sister-in-law, Maxine Jones of Benton; a brother-in-law, Robert Young of Dexter; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Linda Wyatt of Hardin; six grandchildren, Zackary Eells and wife Kate of Murray, Kelsey Eells and friend Colby Culver and Ally Eells, all of Almo, Abby Jones, Lane Jones and Kody Jones, all of Murray; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at University Church of Christ, downstairs entrance. A private celebration of life will be held after visitation for family only at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Barry Herndon
Barry Herndon, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.