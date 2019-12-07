James C. ‘Jim’ Hays
James C. “Jim” Hays, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to Curt Hays and Elizabeth Ann Barber Hays.
He was a retired brick mason and a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Hays.
Mr. Hays is survived by his wife, Janice Hays of Murray, whom he married April 2, 1965; one daughter, Stephanie Hays of Murray; one son, Marty Hays and wife Lorie of Eddyville; three sisters, Nancy Redden and husband Ric of Versailles, Shirley Hughes of Murray and Mary Beth Burkeen and husband Gary of Columbus, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Mary Beth Hays of Murray; three grandchildren, Lindsey Gaines and husband Tannar of Murray, Brittany Jackson of Hardin and Chelsie Jones and husband Jake of Princeton; and six-great grandchildren, Dillon, Tate and Kyndall Jackson, Cohen and Canon Gaines, and Justin Jones.
A private family service will be held. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Kinel
Willie Kinel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.