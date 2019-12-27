Iva M. Buck
Iva M. Buck, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Warsaw, New York, to Paul Allen and Clarissa Sharman Allen.
She retired from Fisher-Price, and was of Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two infant sisters.
Mrs. Buck is survived by her husband, Albert Buck of Murray, whom she married in 1959 in New York; two daughters, Virginia Bauer and husband Doug of New York and Cherry Fralick and husband Jason of Murray; three sons, Stewart Buck and wife Roxy of New York, Ronnie Buck and wife Barbara of Murray and Jesse Buck and wife Anna of Illinois; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barry Herndon
Barry Herndon, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 23, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Howard Ennis Herndon and Martha Deep Herndon.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton after 30 years of service. He was a member and volunteer at the Oaks Country Club.
Barry is survived by his wife, Vickie Herndon of Murray; two sons, Wesley Herndon and girlfriend Emily Turpin of Murray and Christopher Allen and wife Erin of Swansea, Illinois; and one brother, Tony Herndon of Murray.
The funeral service was at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
TheJ.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Phelps Unsel Sr.
Phelps Unsel Sr., 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Charles Tucker
Charles Tucker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.