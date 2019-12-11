Bobbye Jean 'BJ' Berrill
Bobbye Jean “BJ” Berrill, 92, widow of Eugene Berrill, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Owensboro, Kentucky, and attended Murray State University. She retired from teaching music in Calloway County and then practiced real estate in Murray and Lexington. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a proud patriot, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
BJ is survived by her two children: Ellen Hoben and husband Tom and Jim Berrill and wife Jackie; and three grandchildren, John Hoben, Anna Berrill and Alex Berrill.
A private graveside service will be at Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Rickey Dowdy
Rickey Dowdy, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born March 5, 1954, in Murray to James Dowdy and Edith Schroader.
For 30 years he worked in the automotive industry as a painter. He was widely known around his community as "Two Hats," and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank Dowdy, Jerry Dowdy and Darrell Dowdy; and one sister, Sharon Elkins.
Mr. Dowdy is survived by two sons, Rickey Dowdy and wife Catherine of Owensboro and Charles Dowdy of Indiana; a sister, Patsy Bogard of Murray; and six grandsons.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Dowdy, Jeff Bogard and Michael Dowdy. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia Jean Puckett
Sylvia Jean Puckett, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana, to Sylvan Edward Clark and Geneva Wilcox Clark.
She earned her master's degree in education from Murray State University, and was a retired school teacher, having worked primarily in the Mayfield City School System as an art teacher. She was a member of the Theta Department of the Murray Woman's Club, First Baptist Church and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Puckett; her sons, Gerry Joe Puckett and wife Lisa J. of Murray and Brett Clark Puckett and wife Bonnie L. of Houston, Texas; a sister, Linda Smith and husband Sam of Marion; three grandchildren, Robert Puckett, Brian Puckett and Brittany Puckett; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.