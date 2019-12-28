Phelps Unsel Sr.
Phelps Unsel Sr., 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 11, 1931, in Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Jim Unsel and Eula Roberta Norment Unsel, who preceded him in death.
He retired from Goodyear Tire and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Mr. Unsel is survived by his wife, Penelope Mears Unsel; a son, Phelps Unsel Jr. of Arlington, Texas; two sisters, Shelby Joles and Donna Unsel, both of Wickliffe; two granddaughters, Amy Parnell of Martin, Tennessee, and Erin Unsel of Greenville, South Carolina; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Wilburn
James Wilburn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Branch, Arkansas, to Harmon and Mildred Blevins Wilburn.
He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Lions Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Wayne Wilburn; and a grandchild, Robin Casey.
Mr. Wilburn is survived by his loving wife, Rowina Lee Wilburn of Murray; a son, James Brian Wilburn and wife Patricia of Rowlett, Arkansas; a daughter, Cindy Dollarhide and husband Doug of Springfield, Missouri; two brothers, Larry Jess Wilburn of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Donald Wilburn of Phoenix, Arizona; three sisters, Patricia Brancali of Prescott, Arizona, Sharon Adamson of Fort Smith and Caroline Woodward and husband Joe of Porterville, California; and six grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Klingner-Cope Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, with burial to follow. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Lion's Club Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Murray, KY 42071, or Westside Baptist Church, 207 Robertson Road South, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Charles Edward Tucker
Charles Edward Tucker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Cephus B. Tucker and Emmalu Swift Tucker.
He was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Allene Ray.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife, Ann Tucker of Murray, whom he married Feb. 28, 1960, in Metropolis, Illinois; four daughters, Gail Henson of Benton, Jennifer Mathis, Cindy Lawson and husband Kevin and Julie Morgan and husband John, all of Murray; seven grandchildren, Gary Mathis of Murray, Jessica Hays and husband Jeff of Clarksville, Tennessee, Amanda Henson of Benton, Lisa Odom and husband Will of Benton, Heather Hathcock and husband Kenny of Midland, Texas, Kaleb Morgan and Kelsey Morgan, both of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Abby Hathcock, Sydnee Hathcock, both of Midland, and Justin Hays, Ashley Hays and Sarah Hays, all of Clarksville.
A private family burial will be held. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, ℅ Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nellie Malys
Nellie Malys, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born June 11, 1927, in Jamesville, New York, to Nicholas Baczynski and Sophie Winnicki Baczynski.
She retired from the central service department with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Malys; one brother, Nick Baczynski; and two sisters, Julia Walters and Rose Beers.
Mrs. Malys is survived by two daughters, Deborah Jean Polley of Memphis, New York, and Mary Ann Orr and husband Terry of Hazel; one sister, Eva Hapanowich of El Cerrito, California; four grandchildren, Matthew Polley of Syracuse, Michelle Peters and husband Andrew of North Salem, New York, and Lee Ann Orr and Erin Orr, both of Hazel; one great-grandchild, Noah Andrew Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no local services at this time. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held in Assumption Cemetery in Syracuse, New York.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of local arrangements.
Harold Bryan 'Bud' Tolley
Harold Bryan "Bud" Tolley, 86, of Bel Air, Maryland, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, to William Bryan and Mabel Tolley.
He lived in Murray, played three sports at Murray High School, including the football team that won the state championship in 1951, and earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He went on to Murray State College, now Murray State University, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry in 1957, and a master’s degree in education. He met his wife, Nancy Cummins, at Murray State and they were married in 1959 after fulfilling his military service at the Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Bud started his professional life in the laboratory, but spent much of his career as a technical sales representative for Air Products & Chemicals, and later Reichhold Chemicals. It was these latter opportunities that led him and his young family to Maryland in 1964. He brought with him his love of team sports and he was a longtime youth sports coach in the Bel Air area. His early devotion to University of Kentucky basketball and horse racing remained, but at the same time he became first a Colts, and later a Ravens and Orioles fan. He and his family were members of the Bel Air United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bryan, in 1972, and his daughter-in-law, Carla, in 2019.
Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years; their four sons, Greg of Joppa, Michael and wife Lynne of Dedham, Massachusetts, John and wife Sherri of Bel Air and Jeff of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Trent, Lauren, Sierra and Gavin.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Bel Air United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air is in charge of arrangements.
Iva M. Buck
Iva M. Buck, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Warsaw, New York, to Paul Allen and Clarissa Sharman Allen.
She retired from Fisher-Price, and was of Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two infant sisters.
Mrs. Buck is survived by her husband, Albert Buck of Murray, whom she married in 1959 in New York; two daughters, Virginia Bauer and husband Doug of New York and Cherry Fralick and husband Jason of Murray; three sons, Stewart Buck and wife Roxy of New York, Ronnie Buck and wife Barbara of Murray and Jesse Buck and wife Anna of Illinois; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.