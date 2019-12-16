Ronald Gigliotti
Ronald Gigliotti, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jerldene Mathis
Jerldene Mathis, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the the Weakley County Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Dresden, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Thomas G. 'Jerry' Wheatley
Thomas G. “Jerry” Wheatley, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
T.E. Chandler
T. E. Chandler, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.