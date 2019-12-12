Alice Houston
Alice Houston, 76, of Stella, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1942, to Laban V. Delay and Bazel Johnson DeLay.
She was a loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend that exemplified a charitable, Christian character. She was a retired laboratory technician, and a member of West Fork Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael DeLay.
Mrs. Houston is survived by her husband, C.L. "Charles" Houston; sons, Chuck Houston and wife Lisa and Brent Houston and wife Jill, all of Kirksey; grandchildren, C.J. Houston, Sam Houston; numerous other children she loved and cared for including Colton and Capree Burris; and a brother, Van DeLay and wife Judy of Weatherford, Texas.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service hour Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Willie Wilson 'W.K.' Kinel
Willie Wilson “W.K.” Kinel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Murray, to Brown Kinel and Katherine Hudsepth Pate.
He retired after 30 years as a recreational supervisor at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield. He was a member and deacon at Mt. Horeb Freewill Baptist Church in Murray, and graduated from Douglas High School where he played football, basketball and baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Katherine Theus, and one son, Kevin L. Theus.
Mr. Kinel is survived by his wife, Pearly Mae Foster Kinel, whom he married May 31, 1970, in Murray; two daughters, Willette Ray and husband Eddie and Abeline Theus; one stepdaughter, Michelle Ellis and husband Troy; two sons, Dwaine Muskgrow and Wendell Theus and wife Sandra; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Ann Perry; one brother-in-law, Carl Foster and wife Arleen; and one daughter-in-law, Casonya Theus.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Jerome Hayes, Junior Greer and Donald Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Claude Willis Johnson
Claude Willis Johnson died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was born July 7, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to Perry and Frances Johnson. He was their first born.
He grew up and attended elementary, middle, high school (class of 1978), and college (class of 1982), all in Murray. Shortly after graduating from Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering, Claude enlisted into the U.S. Army as a communications electronics operations officer. He greatly enjoyed his tour of duty, especially while serving overseas in South Korea. While in the military, he was awarded several decorations, medals, badges and citations, among them were the Meritorious Service Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, an Army Service Ribbon and an Overseas Service Ribbon. After 10 years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. Claude loved his country and served it with great pride
After his separation from the military, Claude worked for several companies exercising the gifts that God had given him, one of which was a brilliant mind. Since 2012, he worked as a developer advisor for AIM Specialty Health in Chicago, Illinois. Working for AIM allowed him to move back to Murray, where he wanted to be closer to his family, while establishing a home-based office. He worked faithfully for AIM until a few days before his passing.
At a young age, Claude realized that he had a gift and a passion for art. Drawing and painting was not just a hobby for him, it was a way of life. Seldom did he go anywhere without having a pen, pencil and sketchbook in hand. His talent did not go unnoticed. He received many requests, recognitions and accolades for his art pieces throughout his life. Matching his extraordinary artistic abilities, was his infectious smile and warm personality. Accepting his calling to the ministry of the Gospel, while he was in the Army, helped to mold together all of his passions in life. He loved all of God’s people and lived to help and serve all those he came across, especially those who were in need. Even during the short time he battled with cancer, he still did not miss one opportunity to minister to those he felt needed to be encouraged. The two things that Claude would want us all to remember is - serve the Lord with all your heart and try not to live your life with regrets, and life is much too short to have to keep reliving what could have been.
Claude is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson; his parents, Perry and Frances Johnson; one brother, Craig Johnson and wife Erica; two sisters, Melinda Johnson and Melissa Johnson; his five children, Von, Tavaris, Eric, Octavia and Sasha Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and good friends who remain to mourn his passing.
Bobbye Jean 'BJ' Berrill
Bobbye Jean “BJ” Berrill, 92, widow of Eugene Berrill, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Owensboro, Kentucky, and attended Murray State University. She retired from teaching music in Calloway County and then practiced real estate in Murray and Lexington. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a proud patriot, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
BJ is survived by her two children: Ellen Hoben and husband Tom and Jim Berrill and wife Jackie; and three grandchildren, John Hoben, Anna Berrill and Alex Berrill.
A private graveside service will be at Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Rickey Dowdy
Rickey Dowdy, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born March 5, 1954, in Murray to James Dowdy and Edith Schroader.
For 30 years he worked in the automotive industry as a painter. He was widely known around his community as "Two Hats," and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank Dowdy, Jerry Dowdy and Darrell Dowdy; and one sister, Sharon Elkins.
Mr. Dowdy is survived by two sons, Rickey Dowdy and wife Catherine of Owensboro and Charles Dowdy of Indiana; a sister, Patsy Bogard of Murray; and six grandsons.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Dowdy, Jeff Bogard and Michael Dowdy. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
