James C. 'Jim' Hays
James C. “Jim” Hays, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to Curt Hays and Elizabeth Ann Barber Hays.
He was a retired brick mason and a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Hays.
Mr. Hays is survived by his wife, Janice Hays of Murray, whom he married April 2, 1965; one daughter, Stephanie Hays of Murray; one son, Marty Hays and wife Lorie of Eddyville; three sisters, Nancy Redden and husband Ric of Versailles, Shirley Hughes of Murray and Mary Beth Burkeen and husband Gary of Columbus, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Mary Beth Hays of Murray; three grandchildren, Lindsey Gaines and husband Tannar of Murray, Brittany Jackson of Hardin and Chelsie Jones and husband Jake of Princeton; and six-great grandchildren, Dillon, Tate and Kyndall Jackson, Cohen and Canon Gaines, and Justin Jones.
A private family service will be held. Visitation was from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
James Wilburn
James Wilburn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Branch, Arkansas to Harmon and Mildred Blevins Wilburn.
He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Lions Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Wayne Wilburn; and a grandchild, Robin Casey.
Mr. Wilburn is survived by his loving wife, Rowina Lee Wilburn of Murray; a son, James Brian Wilburn and wife Patricia of Rowlett, Arkansas; a daughter, Cindy Dollarhide and husband Doug of Springfield, Missouri; two brothers, Larry Jess Wilburn of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Donald Wilburn of Phoenix, Arizona; three sisters, Patricia Brancali of Prescott, Arizona, Sharon Adamson of Fort Smith and Caroline Woodward and husband Joe of Porterville, California; and six grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Klingner-Cope Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be in Murray Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church. Time will be announced later.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Lion's Club Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Murray, KY 42071, or Westside Baptist Church, 207 Robertson Road South, Murray, KY 42071.
Velva L. Hooks Darnell Maupin
Velva L. Hooks Darnell Maupin, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 22, 1927, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Stanton Hooks and Malissia Hudson Hooks.
She retired from the Calloway County Public Library after 27 years of service. She was a member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church and the Kings Daughters Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Prescott, Gail Workman, Etta White and Marie Outland; one brother, James Mason Hooks; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Vance.
Mrs. Maupin is survived by her husband, Dave Maupin of Murray, whom she married March 30, 1973; four sons, Gary L. Darnell and wife Diana, Kenneth A. Darnell, M. Shane Darnell, all of Murray, and Tim White of Hardin; one sister, Edna Vance of Murray; one brother, Kelsie Hooks of Murray; seven grandchildren, LeAnn Darnell, Keisha Kinsley, Garrett Darnell, Grantt Darnell, Jayde Darnell, Lilly White and Shannon Farley; and five great-grandchildren, Eli Whitaker, Mira Kinsley, Lilian Kinsley, Ellen Blalock and Braylee Darnell.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Augusta Lee Holt
Augusta Lee Holt, 47 of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was a devoted mother and caregiver who was passionate about adventure and helping others. This carried on through her working career at Kentucky Dam Village State Park and with her co-workers over the past 18 years at Briggs & Stratton.
Ms. Holt is survived by her mother, Diana Lou (Gay) Duncan of Benton; a son, Eli Holt of Benton; a daughter, Wendy Graham of Jackson, Tennessee; a brother, Adam Duncan of Benton; and her grandmother, Mildred Gay of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Glen Duncan.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Dusty Darnall officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Sylvia Jean Puckett
Sylvia Jean Puckett, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana, to Sylvan Edward Clark and Geneva Wilcox Clark.
She earned her master's degree in education from Murray State University, and was a retired school teacher, having worked primarily in the Mayfield City School System as an art teacher. She was a member of the Theta Department of the Murray Woman's Club, First Baptist Church and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Puckett; her sons, Gerry Joe Puckett and wife Lisa J. of Murray and Brett Clark Puckett and wife Bonnie L. of Houston, Texas; a sister, Linda Smith and husband Sam of Marion; three grandchildren, Robert Puckett, Brian Puckett and Brittany Puckett; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Ernestine Hargis
Ernestine Hargis, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 25, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Aubrey and Plumer Williams Ahart.
She was an original member of Almo Church of Christ. She retired from the Calloway County Board of Education, after 30 years, as the cafeteria manager of North Elementary School, where she won an award for her program. She was a volunteer at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for more than 20 years. She loved her church, her family and volunteering to help others. She was an avid basketball fan following UK, the MSU Racers and the Calloway County Lakers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buell; a son, Dwight; and her parents.
Mrs. Hargis is survived by four daughters, Donna Stark, Myrna Dunn and Candy Webb and husband Pat, all of Murray, and Rita Dillingham of Elkton; a sister, Rhonda Smith; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with John Dale and Priestly Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Claude Johnson
Claude Johnson, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019,at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Rickey Dowdy
Rickey Dowdy, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray.