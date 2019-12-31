James E. ‘Jim’ Cantrell
James E. “Jim” Cantrell, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Cantrell was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 22, 1933, to Curtiss Cantrell and Helen (Genrich) Cantrell, who preceded him in death. He retired as a U.S. Federal Probation Officer and a retired social worker, earning the social worker of the year award. Mr. Cantrell served in the United States Air Force, and later retired from the United States Air Force Reserve, as a Lt. Colonel. He was a member of the St. Leo Catholic Church and member of the Model A Car Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cantrell was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Cantrell and Tom Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell is survived by his wife, Ethel (Howlett) Cantrell, whom he married on Aug. 20, 1955, in Coldwater, Michigan; one daughter, Mary Merchant and husband Randy, Ft. Worth, Texas; two sons, Patrick Cantrell, Florida and Michael Cantrell and wife Cathy Lynn, Owensboro; two sisters, Marjorie Smith of Athens, Georgia and Constance Hoff of Coldwater, Michigan; three grandchildren, Christopher Merchant, John Cantrell and Nikki Cantrell.
A private family graveside and memorial service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
James Garner
James Morgan Garner, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Morgan Beatty Garner and Linda Carter Johnson Ray.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Carter Johnson Ray (Clay), Benton; father, Morgan Garner (Brenda), Benton; two daughters, Cheyenne Lee Lynch, and Cierra Morgan Garner, all of Paris, Tennessee; son, Dakota James Garner, Murray; sisters, Spring Renee Rushing, Murray and Vicky Russell, Booneville, Mississippi; brothers, Shane Garner, and Clifton Garner, both of Kirksey; four grandchildren, Samuel, Madison, Gabriella and Ariel; two stepbrothers, David Gardner and Daniel Gardner, both of Benton.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. John Casner officiating. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to York Funeral Home, 713 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071 to assist the family with funeral and burial expenses.
Jimmy Wynn
Jimmy Wynn, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Wynn was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Paris, Tennessee, to Elijah and Lucille Wynn, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sue Wynn.
He is survived by his son, Jason Wynn, Beijing, China; two daughters, Lori Wynn, Nashville, Tennessee and Valerie Wynn McClure, Murray; one sister, Dorothy Stamps (Gene), Paris, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Heather Brandon and Brittany Holland.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Newberry
Anthony “Tony” Newberry, 65, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Newberry was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to the late John Calvin Newberry and Robbie Nichols Shields with Omer Shields, being a great stepfather and an important part of his Christian walk.
Tony was a member and deacon of the Blood River Baptist Church, New Concord. He was a truck driver all of his life and worked for many companies, including United Van Lines, Gibson Trucking and Mainstream. He spent many miles on the road to support the family that he truly loved. He never thought of himself while the kids were growing up. They were his number one and that was the kind of man that he was.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Levitt Newberry, whom he married on Aug. 13, 1983; four children, Tony Newberry, Jr. (Dawn), Millington, Illinois, Nicole Marcum, New Concord, Megan Newberry, Murray, and Kelsey Higginbotham (Ryan), Killeen, Texas; brothers, Eddie Newberry (Linda) New Concord, Alvin Newberry, Arkansas, Steve Newberry, Paducah, Greg Newberry, Mayfield, Jeff Shields (Emily) and Johnny Newberry, all of Murray; one sister, Vicky Prescott, Murray; ten grandchildren, Brandon Newberry, Jacob Newberry, Tyler Marcum, Ryleigh Marcum, Declan House, Kamryn Newberry, Audrey Newberry, C.J. Goldsborough, Wesley Higginbotham and Dylan Higginbotham; and one great-grandchild, Landon Newberry.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to Blood River Baptist Church or Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
