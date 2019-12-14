Peggy Jane Orr
Peggy Jane Orr, 71, of New Boston, Michigan, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 17, 1948, in Murray to Henry James Orr and Mary Elizabeth Orr, who preceded her in death.
She received her master’s degree from Central Michigan University and served as a director in the healthcare industry. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan.
Ms. Orr is survived by one sister, Edith Eisenmann, and one nephew, Thomas Eisenmann Jr., both of New Boston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral & Cremation Services with Mike Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Christopher Gallimore
Christopher Gallimore, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was born Sept. 8, 1971 in Murray to Mike and Glenda Dale Gallimore.
He owned and operated Kablam! Toys in Hazel with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Angela Lyons Gallimore of Murray; his father, Mike Gallimore; and his dog, “Boggy”.
No services are planned.
Larry Lee Shouse
Larry Lee Shouse, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Owensboro, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, surrounded by close family members.
He was born June 7, 1946 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, to Verdie and Louise Laslie Shouse.
He graduated from Owensboro High School and shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served two tours during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, retiring from Averitt Express. He was a proud Marine and a strong Republican who loved his country. He enjoyed hunting and collecting things.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Linda C. Shouse of Owensboro; and a sister, Faye Miller.
Mr. Shouse is survived by three children, a son, Larry Lee Shouse Jr and wife Marie and two daughters, Laura Bradley and husband Michael and Elisabeth Geurin and husband Ben, all of Murray; a stepson, Allen Howard and wife Carrie of Whitesville; and his sons, Lucas Howard and Kristopher Howard. He was a proud Paw Paw to 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Steven Shouse (Samantha), Larry Lee “Tres” Shouse, Johnny Shouse, Shakira Shouse, Sara Shouse, Brittani Rogers (Austin), Abby Bradley, Belle Bradley, Emily Bradley, Lexi Joyner, Daniel Joyner and Castyn Geurin; three great-grandsons, Ezra Bradley-Rogers, Penelope Shouse and Emery Plowman; and his sisters, Anna Allen (James) and Judith Stewart (Edgar).
The funeral service will be at noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro, followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until the service hour Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Dr. Owensboro, KY 42303, or The American Legion, 736 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Linda Sexton
Linda Sexton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.