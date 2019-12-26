Barry Herndon
Barry Herndon, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 23, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Howard Ennis Herndon and Martha Deep Herndon.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton after 30 years of service. He was a member and volunteer at the Oaks Country Club.
Barry is survived by his wife, Vickie Herndon of Murray; two sons, Wesley Herndon and girlfriend Emily Turpin of Murray and Christopher Allen and wife Erin of Swansea, Illinois; and one brother, Tony Herndon of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Annie Nance
Annie Nance, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hollin and Maymie Paschall Jones.
She worked many years for Peoples Bank in Murray and later retired from it's successor, BB&T. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, as well as a children's Sunday school teacher and choir member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Nance; a sister, Bobbie Burkeen; and a nephew, Graves Burkeen.
Mrs. Nance is survived by several cousins and special friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Mark Allan Vinson, Greg Earwood, Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Riley, Hugh Paschall, David Grayson, Scott Lowe, Steve White and Joey Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Herndon, Tillman Paschall, Charles Paschall, Clegg Austin, Billy Cox, Harold Doran Jr., Frank Doran, Eddie Morris and Robbie Rudolph. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church General Fund, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY, or Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan Higgins
Jonathan Higgins, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1989, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Robert Higgins and Ester Salas Freeman.
He was a member of the worship team at Riverwoods Church and a leader in his Celebrate Recovery group.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jewel Crick; his grandmother, Angie Salas; and a cousin, Ryan Yanson.
Jonathan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ester and Kevin Freeman of Hardin; his father and stepmother, Robert and Kelly Higgins of Almo; a son, Beau Keen; three daughters, Ansley, Ayla and Emery Higgins; his fiance, Jennifer Fox of Murray; two brothers, James Higgins and Jordan Higgins, both of Murray; a stepbrother, Matt Freeman of Benton; grandparents, Gerald and Jerrie Freeman of Benton, Ernesto Salas of Minnesota, Martha Crick of Almo, John Higgins of Almo and Jan Lassiter of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church in Benton with Darrin Miller and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverwoods Recovery, 1001 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Carson Gemeinhardt
Richard Carson Gemeinhardt, 79, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Richard Charles Gemeinhardt and Anna Margaret McKee Gemeinhardt.
He served eight years in the Army National Guard, and was a graduate of Arkansas State University. He was the owner of Gemeinhardt Seed Company in Anniston, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gemeinhardt.
Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Gramling Gemeinhardt; a son, Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold, Missouri; four daughters, Juliana Michaels and husband Danny of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christina Berwin and husband Mike of Wildwood, Missouri, Jenny Shemwell and husband Andy of Clarksville and Heather Ludwig Kohl and husband Daniel of North Hollywood, California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home of Clarksville, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
