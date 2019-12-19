Linda Lee Kern
Linda Lee Kern, 66, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born Sep. 30, 1953, in Gladwin, Michigan, to Sonny and Barbara Kern Becks.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Kern is survived by one son, Charles Bratton and wife Tracy of Peoria; three brothers; and three grandchildren, Haley Bratton, Logan Zimmerman and Nathaniel Bratton, all of Peoria.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanie Lindsey
Jeanie Lindsey, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 2019, in Buffalo, New York, to James and Hattie Pozdyn Nellis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Nellis and Jeffery Nellis.
Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her husband, Cliff Lindsey of Murray; a daughter, Stephanie Craig of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two sons, Gary Craig of Litchfield and Jeremy Craig and wife Jesenia of Havelock, North Carolina; a brother, Tubby Nellis of Pennsylvania; a sister, Justine Burke and husband Timothy of Lockport, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Destanie, Chelsie, David, Kaylee and Aubrey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Polly Underhill
Polly Underhill, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 8, 1948 in Murray to Paul Garner and wife Johnie Marie.
She was a retired babysitter and of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lee Underhill, whom she married Nov. 28, 1964, in Metropolis, Illinois; a daughter, Crystal Lynn Underhill; stepfather, Coy Crass; and one brother, Harold Garner.
Mrs. Underhill is survived by one daughter, Danna Underhill of Murray; one son, Stacey Underhill and wife Jeanne of Murray; three grandchildren, Corey Underhill, Zachary Underhill and wife Kim, and Tyler Underhill, all of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Remington Clay Underhill and Luella Mae Underhill, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Underhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.