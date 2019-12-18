T.E. Chandler
T. E. Chandler, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 14, 1927, in Hickman, Kentucky, to Truman Edgar Chandler and Zula Bates Scifres Chandler.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a former member and deacon of West Baptist Church in Hickman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his wife, Betty McKimmons Chandler; sons, Greg Chandler and wife Paula of Stella and Mike Chandler and wife Nancy of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Suzanne Mathis, Derek Chandler and Matt Keel; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 4-7 pm. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Polly Underhill
Polly Underhill, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 8, 1948 in Murray to Paul Garner and wife Johnie Marie.
She was a retired babysitter and of Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lee Underhill, whom she married Nov. 28, 1964, in Metropolis, Illinois; a daughter, Crystal Lynn Underhill; stepfather, Coy Crass; and one brother, Harold Garner.
Mrs. Underhill is survived by one daughter, Danna Underhill of Murray; one son, Stacey Underhill and wife Jeanne of Murray; three grandchildren, Corey Underhill, Zachary Underhill and wife Kim, and Tyler Underhill, all of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Remington Clay Underhill and Luella Mae Underhill, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Underhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Jerldene Mathis
Jerldene Mathis, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Weakley County Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Dresden, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Vernon Dick and Virginia Morris Dick. She was retired from the Calloway County School System after 35 years in food service. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church and Palestine United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hale Mathis.
Mrs. Mathis is survived by two sons, the Rev. Dr. Dale Mathis and wife Malinda of Huntingdon, Tennessee, and Chris Mathis of Murray; four grandchildren, Erin Fulcher of Nashville, Tennessee, Adam Mathis and wife Dayle of McKenzie, Tennessee, Ryan Mathis and wife Hollon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jason Mathis of North Pole, Alaska; and three great-grandchildren, Fiona Mathis, Daphne Mathis and Aurora Mathis.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen and Dale Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Thomas Gerald ‘Jerry’ Wheatley
Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Wheatley, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 13, 1941, in Lebanon, Kentucky, to Thomas L. Wheatley and Kathleen Nally Wheatley, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Twin Lakes Region Antique Car Club and was a U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Wheatley is survived by his wife, Jean Wheatley of Murray, whom he married June 8, 2002, in Murray; three daughters, Lacy Lewis of Savannah, Georgia, Aimee Wickham of Bardstown and Molly Wheatley of Cumming, Georgia; one sister, Kathy George and husband Kenneth of Louisville; one brother, Dr. Sam Wheatley and wife Susan of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Will Lewis, Tallie Lewis, Tommy Wickham and Madison Miller.
A memorial service with full military honors provided by VFW Post #6291 will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or the St. Leo Catholic Church, 401 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Jeanie Lindsey
Jeanie Lindsey, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.