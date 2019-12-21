Norma ‘Polly’ Chadwick
Norma “Polly” Chadwick, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died peacefully the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 10, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Darrell and Susie Mathis Elkins.
She attended Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church..
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Chadwick; her parents; two daughters, Donna Kay Chadwick and Teresa Duncan; three brothers, Frankie, Alvin and Bill Elkins; two sisters, Mildred Thorn and Linda Ahart; and a grandson, Korey Chadwick.
Polly is survived by two sons, Ricky Chadwick and wife Deana of Murray and James Chadwick and wife Rebecca of Dexter; a daughter, Sue Walls and husband Tim of Murray; a brother, Russell Elkins of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Strickland, Kimberly Reed, Billy and Chris Walls, Keyshia Chadwick, Billy Horsley, Ernie Chadwick, Teresa Duncan, Jesse Chadwick and Tashia Chadwick; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Alexis, Peyton, Cole, Cameron, Natalie, Lane Dalton, Tanner, Gavin, Zachary and Stephanie; and her special caretaker, April Wilkins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Phillip Reed Jones
Phillip Reed Jones, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
