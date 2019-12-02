Joy S. Johnson
Joy S. Johnson, 90, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her son’s home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Oatman Sanders and Lillie Belle Lawson Sanders.
She was a retired bookkeeper with Jack Wallis Stained Glass and Doors. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Ed Johnson; seven sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by two sons, Michael S. Johnson and wife Jo Ann of Huntsville, Alabama, and John David Johnson of Newburgh; three grandchildren, John Cole Johnson and Taylor Richard Johnson, both of Newburgh, and Ella Lauren Johnson of Huntsville.
A graveside service was at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Murray City Cemetery with Kim Reeder officiating. Burial followed. No public visitation was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Carl D. Mowery Jr.
Carl D. Mowery Jr., 78, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born July 26, 1941, in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, to Frances and Carl Mowery Sr., who preceded him in death.
He earned doctorates in music from the University of Oklahoma, and in English from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He taught music theory and tuba at Murray State University, and English composition at Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, Colorado. His passion for running led him to compete in marathons on all seven continents. His proudest accomplishment was completing the Hawaiian Ironman Triathlon. As an avid birder, for many years he organized the Christmas Bird Count at Land Between the Lakes.
He is survived by a daughter, Krystel Mowery of St. Louis; a son, Carl Mowery III, and granddaughter, Daisy Mowery, both of DeSoto, Missouri; a brother, Robin Mowery, and a sister, Peggy Mowery, both of Asheville, North Carolina; and a sister, Sally Mowery of Richmond, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to friendsoflbl.org, or Friends of Land Between the Lakes, 345 Maintenance Road, Golden Pond, KY 42211.
Jerry N. Morris
Jerry N. Morris, 79 of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Saturday Nov. 30 , 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ. He retired form Larry Seay Chevrolet in Fulton, was a former manager at Dillon Manufacturing and a cutter at Merit Clothing in Mayfield.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Saxon Morris; one son, Chris Morris and wife Amanda of Lynnville; one daughter, Robin Morris Lamb and husband Kevin of Murray; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert N. and Roxie Bruce Morris.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at the Lynnville Cemetery in Lynnville with Mykel Tidwell and Shannon Seaton officiating. No visitation will be scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Fred Whitnell
Fred Whitnell, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Marlon Morris
Marlon Morris, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gerald Jackson
Gerald Jackson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.