Susan Hutson Lassiter
Susan Hutson Lassiter, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1979, in Murray.
She worked as a sales associate in the auto parts industry for O’Reilly’s and Napa.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, James Dixon and Louise Dixon, and her father-in-law, Howard A. Hutson.
Ms. Lassiter is survived by her son, Howard Hutson and fiancé Kaitlyn Jones of Murray; parents, Diana Dixon Spiller and Russ Spiller of Dexter; mother-in-law, Chris Hutson of Hazel; sister, Samantha Lee and husband Erik of Walker, Louisiana; two brothers, James Duncan of Murray and Shane Spiller and wife Rachel of St. Amant, Louisiana; and one grandchild, Lillian Hutson of Murray.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jessica Miller Garnett
Jessica Miller Garnett, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 11, 1982 in Murray.
She worked as a private caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Reva Wolford Miller.
Mrs. Garnett is survived by her husband, James Garnett of Murray, whom she married May 31, 2016; her father, Johnny Miller and life partner Gail Gipson of Murray; one daughter, Hannah Parker of Murray; one stepson, Nicholas Garnett of Murray; and one grandchild, Zoey Evans of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Lenora Futrell Colson
Lenora Futrell Colson, 96, of Dexter, Kentucky, passed from this life to claim her reward on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 23, 1924, in the Laura Furnace community of Trigg County, Kentucky, an area that is now part of Land Between the Lakes, to Luther and Louella Berkley Futrell.
She was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter. After moving to Calloway County, she attended Dexter Baptist Church. To her family and neighbors, Mrs. Colson was known as Aunt Lenora. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and was a talented cook. She loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed making Saturday dinner for her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack D. Colson, whom she was married Oct. 27, 1940, in Golden Pond, Kentucky; sisters, Anna Mae Futrell Justus and Hallean Futrell; brothers Robert Futrell, Leon Futrell and Ted Futrell; and nephews Charles (Prentie) Futrell and Michael Futrell.
Mrs. Colson is survived by her nieces, Georgia May Garland of Dexter, Ella Ann Colbert of Alexandria, Virginia, Barbara Sue (Jason) Said of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Ann Futrell of Owensboro; nephews, Jimmy (Wendy) Futrell of Cadiz, Don (Debra) Futrell of Murray and Buck Futrell of Dexter; great-nieces, Teresa Mabe, Joanna Futrell, Allysia Tabers, Emily Fike, Megan Dowdy, Jonelle Futrell and Allie Said; great-nephews, Greg Garland, Robert Garland, Jeremy Futrell, Zachary Futrell, Vince Futrell and Austin Said; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation was from noon until the funeral hour Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. David Little officiated. Burial followed in East End Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice Residential House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Carolyn Carter Reagan
Carolyn Carter Reagan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, left this world Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Murray, to William Zelna and Martha Stevenson Carter.
She was of Christian faith and a lifelong member of First Christian Church.
Carolyn attended Murray State University and later returned to her alma mater where she worked in the MSU Athletic Department, and later in the management and marketing department. She retired after 29 years of service. She was a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship and The Twins Foundation. She was a supporter of both the Calloway County Humane Society and the Murray Art Guild.
She was a gifted painter, and left many works to be treasured by family and friends. Her hand-painted Christmas exhibits were a significant contribution to the beginning of “Christmas in the Park.” She was an avid fan of both Murray State University and the St. Louis Cardinals, along with her husband. She treasured her family and especially loved the role of “CC”. She put a smile on many with her positive, cheerful outlook. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Johnny Reagan, and her twin brother, John Mack Carter of Bronxville New York. She always professed Johnny was the love of her life, the best part of the storybook life she had.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Jan Fuqua and husband John and Lyn Ryan and husband Mike, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Ryan and wife Chelsee, Mitch Ryan and wife Ashley, Alan Chase and wife Mary, all of Murray; Amy Chase of Louisville and Greg Ryan and wife Mallory of Florence; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery with Ruth Ragovin officiating. There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
William Michael ‘Mike' Hibbard
William Michael “Mike” Hibbard, 60, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, died Dec. 22, 2020.
Mike was a good athlete and good soul that was co-captain of the Murray High Tigers football team in 1979. He then attended the University of Tennessee, where his mother, father and both brothers attended as well. Mike, and his brother Nick, became members of the Sigma Chi fraternity where he met so many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, former Tennessee wing-back, Bob Hibbard, and his brother, Robbie.
Mike is survived by his mother, Carol Avery Hibbard of Knoxville; a brother, Nick Hibbard of Knoxville; many fraternity brothers and little sisters from the University of Tennessee; many lifelong friends from Murray; and many others from Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Club.
There will be no public services.
Angela Dawne Runkle
Angela Dawne Runkle, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.