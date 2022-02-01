Bobby Stone
Mr. Bobby Stone, 79, of Dexter, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Stone was born on October 15, 1942 in Murray, KY to the late Glockous Stone and Elsie Mills Stone. Bobby retired from the City of Murray Waste Water Treatment Plant after 35 years of service. He volunteered with the Calloway County Fire and Rescue and also served as a Deputy Sheriff under David Balentine.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Melinda Stone; five brothers, Rex, Albert, Joe Pat, Ronnie, Billy Paul Stone; one sister, Mary Hillman; two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Duncan, Christopher Westphal; one step great grandson, Seth Staples.
Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Beverly Renard (Stefan) of New Concord, Bonnie Guge (Greg) of Dexter, Barbara Westphal of Coldwater; a sister, Patsy Futrell of Dexter; eight grandchildren, Bobby Riddle (Lacy), Tracy Staples (Kelly), Christy Gamble (Harley), Matt Duncan, Curtis Sanderson, Eric Renard (Kassie), Justin Renard (Katlyn), Cody Renard (Whitney and 22 great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mr. Bobby Stone is set for 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at McDaniel Cemetery.
His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
Daryl Bushrod
Daryl Bushrod, age 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 3, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to Miley Bushrod, Sr. and Inez Walker Bushrod.
He worked at Murray State University and as a construction worker. He also owned Cole Bushrod Barbecue in Hazel; he was also the DJ for Soul Flight at Murray State University back in the day; and was also a star basketball player at Calloway County High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Chris D. McGuire and Miley Bushrod Jr; as well as numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Clara Bushrod of Hazel; one son, Daryl (Sherece) Cole of Murray; one sister Sharron Smith of Hazel; one brother, Patrick Bushrod of Murray; three grandsons, Lewis, Lyric and Levin Cole; three nieces, Ronnesha (James) Trask of Bloomington, Illinois, Krist’l McGuire of Evansville Indiana and Najeria C. Smith of Hazel; nephews Chris D McGuire Jr of Evansville and Jameiron Capps of Roswell, Georgia; two great-nieces Harmony and Melody Trask of Bloomington and two aunts, Ella Thomas of Henderson and Juanita Turner of Henderson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38101
Terry Wayne Melton
Terry Wayne Melton, 65, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died on Jan. 24, 2022, at Memorial Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Murray, Kentucky, to Noel Melton and Joy Melton. He attended Murray State University and went on to work as a paint salesman for over 40 years, starting in Kentucky before moving to the Richmond, Virginia area.
He adored his family and was a loving husband as well as a devoted “girl dad” to his daughters. Terry was grounded in his faith and was a thoughtful and generous man. He loved to joke around and had a great laugh. He showed how much he cared for all those in his life by remembering the small, but important little things they liked and always found a way to make them happen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Roger Melton.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife, Amy, whom he married in 1993; his younger brother, Rick Melton and wife, Lori Melton; his daughters, Kelly Barriault and husband Eric, Leslie Lyons and husband Kevin, and Lauren Melton; five grandchildren, Isabella Barriault, Sophia Barriault, Aubrey Lyons, Kayley Lyons and Liam Wayne Barriault; along with several nephews and a niece.
The family will have a visitation from 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. A funeral service will follow the same day and location at 2 p.m. The burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
