Russell Britt
Mr. Russell Britt, 49, of Murray, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Russell was born on December 15, 1972 in Murray, KY to Clarence Britt and Vickie Miller Britt. He was employed as a mechanic at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet in Murray.
Russell was a 'jack of all trades'. He would do anything for anyone in need and sincerely wanted everyone to be their best self. He will be dearly missed.
Those preceding him in death include his father, Clarence Britt and grandparents, Lamar and Sue Britt and R.C. Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amanda Britt, of Murray, to whom he married September 24, 2008; his mother, Vickie Britt of Murray; children, Austin, Morgan, Savana, Zachary McDaniel and wife, Amanda of Norfolk, VA, Imogen McDaniel of Murray, Dylan Britt of Murray; a sister, Rebecca Britt of Murray; grandchildren, Ryvre, Ezra, Gauge, Everly, Harlie, Jaxon, Kayson; grandmother, Hazel Miller of Murray and a niece, Bailee Nall of Murray.
His family welcomes visitors from 2 PM - 4 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
A private family burial will take place on the family farm.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Russell Britt by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for his family.
Angela L. Jackson
Angela L. Jackson, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born in Trenton, Michigan, May 2, 1967. Mrs. Jackson was employed by Town & Country Motorsports in Murray. She was a 1985 graduate of Calloway County High School and was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her father, Roger Usher; stepfather, Harold Turner; grandparents, Standford and Natalie Usher; grandmother, Hallie Williams; and uncles, Kenneth and Gary Simmons.
Ms. Jackson is survived by her mother, Judy Turner of Murray; daughter, Kaylee Jackson of Murray; two sisters, Tammy Salcedo and husband Rod of Fort Myers, Florida and Victoria Dennis and husband Rob of Dexter; one brother, Russell Usher and wife Felicia of Sarasota, Florida; nieces and nephews, Bree and Audrey Salcedo both of Fort Myers, Kristen Chambers and husband Trey of Mayfield, Madison Dennis of Murray, Bryson Dennis of Dexter, Bailey Morefield of Mayfield, and Beau Maness of Murray; as well as the families of Shawn Simmons, Steve Simmons and Shea Simmons.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale, Steven Hunter and Garry Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Special Olympics, % Laura Miller, 1537 Wiswell Road, West, Murray, KY 42071 or to the Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
James C.J. Allan
James C.J. Allan, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to James Eddie Allan III and Florence Louise Krutz Allan. He was a motorcycle engraver and was known as the father of modern motorcycle engraving. He was also of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kennedy Kingins.
Mr. Allan is survived by one daughter, Jzena Allan Kingins and husband Kort of Murray; four grandchildren, Haylee Allan, Adrienne Heriges, Lillian Kingins and Charlotte Kingins all of Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Rev. Randy McDaniel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences for the family can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Michael Lloyd ‘Bush’ Rives
Michael Lloyd “Bush” Rives, 74, of the Murray, Kentucky area died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Boaz, Kentucky to Rudolph Ross Rives and Ruby Jones Rives. He was a retired Master auto bodyman and was a graduate of Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, and five brothers.
Mr. Rives is survived by his wife, Frances Cooper Rives of Kirksey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two sisters-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Janie Richardson
Mrs. Janie Richardson, 65, of Murray, met her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Continue Care Hospital in Paducah.
Janie was born to Glenn and Wilda Logsdon Logan on June 16, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. She was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School and went on to Murray State University to purse a Bachelors of Science in Speech Language Pathology. Janie was a beautiful, passionate, daughter, wife, mother, "JuJu" to her four grandchildren and minister of the gospel. She never met a stranger and always had an infectious smile on her face. One of the things she loved the most was being able to counsel people as she deeply desired to see their lives changed. Janie was very musical and she definitely knew her way around the kitchen as she was an avid cook. Janie loved life, she adored her family and was such a selfless person who put Christ before everything else. She and her husband of more than 40 years, Mike, own and operate Harvestland Ministries, International. She will be dearly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Mike Richardson, to whom she married on June 20, 1981; a son, Micah Richardson and wife, Amber, of Murray; a daughter, Melissa Bazzell and husband, Jesse, of Murray; a brother, Walter Logan and wife, Jackie, of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren, Kolt, Avyn, Kash Bazzell and Lyric Richardson.
The funeral service honoring the life of Janie Richardson is set for 2 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Murray Family Church, 411 Maple Street, Murray. Gaye Rogers will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, February, 11, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to CityGate Murray to support missions in Pakistan, 113 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Janie Richardson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for her family.
Michael Hancock Ingersoll
Michael Hancock Ingersoll was born Aug. 3, 1946, at Cardwell Clinic in Providence, Kentucky, to Mabel Gwendolyn and OT Ingersoll. He spent his younger years with his grandparents while his mother and father travelled for her nursing career.
His first year of school was in Diamond, Kentucky, where his grandfather Bill Hancock lived. He later decided to live in Providence, with his grandmother and her husband, Willa Belle and Finis Lofton and that’s where he completed all his schooling, graduating from Providence High School in 1964.
He started his education at Henderson Community College and after two years transferred to the University of Kentucky. Michael enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 serving in Vietnam at the port of Da Nang for one year. After serving out the rest of his tour of duty stateside, he was discharged with an honorable discharge in late 1970.
In 1971 he returned to college at Murray State and finished his degree in Marketing in the fall semester of 1973. In April of 1974 he began work at Fisher Price when they were starting up their new factory in Murray. He worked there until the summer of 1998 when he left Fisher Price for the new start up of Walmart Supercenter in Murray. He was part of the original set up team for the new store and then did general stocking until he went to the produce department and stayed there until he retired in April of 2011.
He was an avid golfer for most of his adult life, enjoying golfing by himself at Sullivan’s Par 3 after he would get off work in the afternoon. He also enjoyed keeping the yard in perfect shape and all the trees and bushes trimmed. He loved all animals and always kept a birdfeeder or two full, year-round. He became a huge fan of Murray High Football and followed them for years even after his son Steve had left school.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray and had been an avid learner in the late Terry Garvin’s Sunday School class.
In 2015 it became evident that he was beginning to have memory issues and was diagnosed with early-stage dementia in 2016. After a long, brave battle he lost his fight Feb. 2, 2022.
Survivors include his wife Judy (Judith Ann Vaughn) Ingersoll, they married in June of 1972 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June of this year; one son, Steve Ingersoll of Murray; granddaughter Amelia Blythe Ingersoll of Murray; mother-in-law, Anna M. Vaughn of Okeechobee, Florida.; sisters-in-law Debbe Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia, Victoria Vaughn of Okeechobee and Renee Geeting and husband Greg of Indiantown, Florida; nephews Adrian Jimenez of Miami, Florida and Vaughn Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia; also surviving are special cousins Sandy Wilson of Tyler, Texas, and Jim Hancock of San Diego, California.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Brett Miles, Boyd Smith and Larry Edmonson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Donna Jean Crum
Donna Jean Crum, 83, of Hardin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Mills Nursing and Rehab in Mayfield.
Mrs. Crum was born on March 30, 1938 in Graves County to the late Coy Lee Nesler and Emma Louise Richardson Nesler. She was a retired nurse and a member of Unity Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Crum; a daughter, Jean Ann Stegar and a brother, Ronnie Nesler.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a brother, Michael Nesler and wife Patsy of Mayfield and a sister, Lila Ann Mason of Mayfield.
A graveside service is set for 1 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 12:30 PM on Friday at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family.
