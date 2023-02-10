Robert W. ‘Bob’ McDaniel
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel.
He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah. K. Hall McDaniel, who died Jan. 11, 2021.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by one daughter, Allison McDaniel Riley and husband Chad of Murray; two sons, Jamison C. McDaniel and wife Tammy of Murray and Timothy M. McDaniel of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Laken McDaniel, Cuyler McDaniel, Mason Riley, Avery McDaniel, Meredith Riley and Noah McDaniel.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Alan Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joel David White
Joel David White, 62, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 6, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to Buddy White and Mary Lovett White.
He lived and worked as a horticulturist for most of his adult life in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, William Bryan White.
Mr. White is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mary Lovett White Lowrie and James Lowrie of Hazel; two brothers, Jeff White of Hazel and Sam White and wife Eufracia of Murray; aunts, Ann Thompson and Pat Miller; an uncle, Harry Lovett; cousins, Regina Melton, Amy Harris, Kathy Nelson, Jill Parker, Janice Arant, Mark Hart, Sherrie Lovett, Barry Lovett, Micah Miller, Trevor Miller, Tony Thompson, Kerry Thompson, and Trent Thompson; nephews, Daniel White and David White; and a niece, Allison Bayless.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jonnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis, Missouri Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Fred Cornelius
Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius.
He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of the National Council of English Teachers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Donna Elliott, Clarence, James W. Jr., and David Cornelius.
Fred is survived by one sister, Marie Cooper of Harrodsburg; and nieces and nephews, Bill (Debbie) Cornelius, Sheryl (Terry) Royalty, Steve (Donna) Yeager, Reeda (Tom) Hewlett, Pam Burton, Kathleen (Jacky) Holt, and Billy Douglas Cooper of Murray.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg was in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Joel David White
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery.