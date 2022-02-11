Bryan White
Bryan White, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a member of the Green Plain Church of Christ.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his father, Buddy White.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Mary White Lowrie and Jim Lowrie of Hazel; daughter, Allison Baylis and husband William of Boco Raton, Florida; three brothers, Sam White and wife Eufracia of Murray, Jeff White of Murray and Joel White of Murray; as well as two aunts, Ann Thompson and husband Dave of Murray and Pat Miller of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Jonnie Hutchison will officiate, and burial will follow in the Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis Mo. Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, Mo. 63127 or Green Plain Cemetery fund, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James C.J. Allan
James C.J. Allan, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to James Eddie Allan III and Florence Louise Krutz Allan.
He was a motorcycle engraver and was known as the father of modern motorcycle engraving. He was also of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kennedy Kingins.
Mr. Allan is survived by one daughter, Jzena Allan Kingins and husband Kort of Murray; four grandchildren, Haylee Allan, Adrienne Heriges, Lillian Kingins and Charlotte Kingins all of Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Rev. Randy McDaniel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences for the family can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Lloyd ‘Bush’ Rives
Michael Lloyd “Bush” Rives, 74, of the Murray, Kentucky area died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Boaz, Kentucky to Rudolph Ross Rives and Ruby Jones Rives.
He was a retired Master auto bodyman and was a graduate of Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, and five brothers.
Mr. Rives is survived by his wife, Frances Cooper Rives of Kirksey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two sisters-in-law.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold ‘Bud’ Litchfield
Harold “Bud” Litchfield, 76 of Edinburgh, Indiana, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born May 6, 1945, in Golden Pond, Kentucky. He was the son of Owen Litchfield and Nellie Josephine (Hendon) Whalen.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick (Amee) Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, William Matthew (Beth) Litchfield of Franklin, Indiana, and Nicholas Scott (Bridgette) Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, daughter, Misty Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita (Bill) Stinson of Murray, Kentucky as well as a special cousin, Wallace Litchfield.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a step-brother, David Bracy.
Bud was a 1964 graduate of Pike High School. He served 12 years in the US Army. He was a member of Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church in Edinburgh. He retired from General Motors where he worked as a pipe fitter for 19 ½ years. Bud enjoyed fishing and old cars.
Calling will be from 3 until 9 PM on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church.
A graveside service is set for 11 AM on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between The Lakes. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with caring for local arrangements.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Michael Hancock Ingersoll
Michael Hancock Ingersoll was born Aug. 3, 1946, at Cardwell Clinic in Providence, Kentucky, to Mabel Gwendolyn and OT Ingersoll. He spent his younger years with his grandparents while his mother and father travelled for her nursing career.
His first year of school was in Diamond, Kentucky, where his grandfather Bill Hancock lived. He later decided to live in Providence, with his grandmother and her husband, Willa Belle and Finis Lofton and that’s where he completed all his schooling, graduating from Providence High School in 1964.
He started his education at Henderson Community College and after two years transferred to the University of Kentucky. Michael enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 serving in Vietnam at the port of Da Nang for one year. After serving out the rest of his tour of duty stateside, he was discharged with an honorable discharge in late 1970.
In 1971 he returned to college at Murray State and finished his degree in Marketing in the fall semester of 1973. In April of 1974 he began work at Fisher Price when they were starting up their new factory in Murray. He worked there until the summer of 1998 when he left Fisher Price for the new start up of Walmart Supercenter in Murray. He was part of the original set up team for the new store and then did general stocking until he went to the produce department and stayed there until he retired in April of 2011.
He was an avid golfer for most of his adult life, enjoying golfing by himself at Sullivan’s Par 3 after he would get off work in the afternoon. He also enjoyed keeping the yard in perfect shape and all the trees and bushes trimmed. He loved all animals and always kept a birdfeeder or two full, year-round. He became a huge fan of Murray High Football and followed them for years even after his son Steve had left school.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray and had been an avid learner in the late Terry Garvin’s Sunday School class.
In 2015 it became evident that he was beginning to have memory issues and was diagnosed with early-stage dementia in 2016. After a long, brave battle he lost his fight Feb. 2, 2022.
Survivors include his wife Judy (Judith Ann Vaughn) Ingersoll, they married in June of 1972 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June of this year; one son, Steve Ingersoll of Murray; granddaughter Amelia Blythe Ingersoll of Murray; mother-in-law, Anna M. Vaughn of Okeechobee, Florida.; sisters-in-law Debbe Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia, Victoria Vaughn of Okeechobee and Renee Geeting and husband Greg of Indiantown, Florida; nephews Adrian Jimenez of Miami, Florida and Vaughn Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia; also surviving are special cousins Sandy Wilson of Tyler, Texas, and Jim Hancock of San Diego, California.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Brett Miles, Boyd Smith and Larry Edmonson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Britt
Mr. Russell Britt, 49, of Murray, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Russell was born on December 15, 1972 in Murray, KY to Clarence Britt and Vickie Miller Britt.
He was employed as a mechanic at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet in Murray.
Russell was a 'jack of all trades'. He would do anything for anyone in need and sincerely wanted everyone to be their best self. He will be dearly missed.
Those preceding him in death include his father, Clarence Britt and grandparents, Lamar and Sue Britt and R.C. Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amanda Britt, of Murray, to whom he married September 24, 2008; his mother, Vickie Britt of Murray; children, Austin, Morgan, Savana, Zachary McDaniel and wife, Amanda of Norfolk, VA, Imogen McDaniel of Murray, Dylan Britt of Murray; a sister, Rebecca Britt of Murray; grandchildren, Ryvre, Ezra, Gauge, Everly, Harlie, Jaxon, Kayson; grandmother, Hazel Miller of Murray and a niece, Bailee Nall of Murray.
His family welcomes visitors from 2 PM - 4 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
A private family burial will take place on the family farm.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Russell Britt by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for his family.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Angela L. Jackson
Angela L. Jackson, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born in Trenton, Michigan, May 2, 1967.
Mrs. Jackson was employed by Town & Country Motorsports in Murray. She was a 1985 graduate of Calloway County High School and was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Usher; stepfather, Harold Turner; grandparents, Standford and Natalie Usher; grandmother, Hallie Williams; and uncles, Kenneth and Gary Simmons.
Ms. Jackson is survived by her mother, Judy Turner of Murray; daughter, Kaylee Jackson of Murray; two sisters, Tammy Salcedo and husband Rod of Fort Myers, Florida and Victoria Dennis and husband Rob of Dexter; one brother, Russell Usher and wife Felicia of Sarasota, Florida; nieces and nephews, Bree and Audrey Salcedo both of Fort Myers, Kristen Chambers and husband Trey of Mayfield, Madison Dennis of Murray, Bryson Dennis of Dexter, Bailey Morefield of Mayfield, and Beau Maness of Murray; as well as the families of Shawn Simmons, Steve Simmons and Shea Simmons.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Feb 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale, Steven Hunter and Garry Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Special Olympics, % Laura Miller, 1537 Wiswell Road, West, Murray, KY 42071, the Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071 or the Benefit of Kaylee Jackson, % Murray Bank, PO Pox 1300, Murray, KY 42071, checks payable to the Benefit of Kaylee Jackson.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Dunn
Shirley Jean Dunn, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
George Thomas Brickman
George Thomas Brickman, 49 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 713 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071.