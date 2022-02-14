Bryan White
Bryan White, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a member of the Green Plain Church of Christ.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his father, Buddy White.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Mary White Lowrie and Jim Lowrie of Hazel; daughter, Allison Baylis and husband William of Boca Raton, Florida; three brothers, Sam White and wife Eufracia of Murray, Jeff White of Murray and Joel White of Murray; as well as two aunts, Ann Thompson and husband Dave of Murray and Pat Miller of Murray; as well as two nephews, Daniel White of Delaware and David White of Murray, Kentucky.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Jonnie Hutchison will officiate, and burial will follow in the Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis Mo. Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, Mo. 63127 or Green Plain Cemetery fund, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Victoria Jo Canter
Victoria Jo (Pond) Canter, 52, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Murray – Calloway County Hospital.
She was born in Somerset, Kentucky on Nov. 23, 1969, to Harold Richard Pond and Betty Jo (Roberts) Pond. She was a homemaker and a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jimmy M. Canter.
She is survived by her husband, Chad W. Canter of Hazel, Kentucky, to whom she was married on Oct. 21, 1995 in Hazel, Kentucky; one daughter, Katelyn Canter of Hazel, Kentucky; one son, Cody Canter of Murray, Kentucky; two sisters, Ronda Godby and husband Earl and Penny Starks and husband Eddy all of Buchanan, Tennessee; two brothers, Wayne Pond of Buchanan, Tennessee and Richie Pond and wife Lori of Paris, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Janice Canter of Mayfield, Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Randy Canter and wife Kathy of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Jody Canter and wife Jackie of Mayfield, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbie Law of Lexington, Kentucky; aunt and uncle, Nancy and Ray Flowers of Buchanan, Tennessee, special cousins, Cindy McNutt of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Greg Flowers of Camden, Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Johnnie Hutchinson and John Sales will officiate, and burial will follow in the Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
The Canter family request that expressions of sympathy that memorial donations be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services to help with final expenses.
Shirley Jean Dunn
Shirley Jean Dunn, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Paducah, Kentucky to Felix Williams and Bessie Williams Collins. She retired after 30 years as the office manager for the Murray State University Education Department and was a member of the University Church of Christ in Murray, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dunn, who died in 1995; stepfather, Leon Collins; sister, Rosie Ferguson; three brothers, William Williams, Jackie Williams, and Harry Williams; and by one son-in-law, Jim Lightcap.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Dunn of Murray, Kentucky and Lori Dunn Lightcap of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister, Kathryn Glover and husband Vernon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two brothers, Charles Williams of Paris, Tennessee and Bobby Collins and wife Jeannie of Murray, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kelsee Knight Hurley and husband Wayne of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, Emma Lightcap of Louisville, Kentucky, and William Lightcap of Louisville, Kentucky; two great grandchildren, Grace Hurley of Fancy Farm, Kentucky and “Baby Boy” Hurley of Fancy Farm, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Linda Fain of Murray, Kentucky; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Charley Bazzell will officiate, and burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Lottie Beatrice Poyner
Lottie Beatrice Poyner, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Murray–Calloway County Hospital.
She was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, on Sept. 22, 1924, to Sam Newberry and Lucy (Robinson) Newberry. She retired from Mattel and was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Poyner, who died on April 7, 2012; and by four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Crouse and husband Bobby of Murray, Kentucky; one grandson, Chad Windsor of Murray, Kentucky; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery. John Dale and Garry Evans will officiate, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Robert Hopkins
Robert Hopkins, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements for Mr. Hopkins are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Kenneth Ray McClarty
Kenneth Ray McClarty, 89, of Murray, Kentucky died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Passion and Purpose Home Care in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements for Mr. McClarty are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Rocky Napier
Rocky Napier, 65, of Murray, Kentucky died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Murray–Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements for Mr. Napier are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Rebecca Miller
Rebecca Miller, 83, of Murray, Kentucky died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements on Mrs. Miller are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.