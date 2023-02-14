Ronald James ‘Ronnie’ Ross
Ronald James “Ronnie” Ross, 74, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was born May 11, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to James Ross and Valta Harris Ross.
He was the former operator and owner of Ross Insurance Agency in Murray, and later retired from Ferry-Morse Seed Co. He was a 1966 graduate of Calloway County High School and received his bachelors of business degree from Murray State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Ross; his maternal grandparents, Rupert and Ruby Harris; and his paternal grandparents, Roy and Eula Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by one son, Ashley James Ross of Rutland, Vermont; one daughter-in-law, Amanda Ross of Murray; two sisters, Jackie Abbott and husband Bill of Murray and Poppy Jones and husband Eddie of Gilbertsville; one brother, Danny Ross and wife Denise of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Owen Ross of Bowling Green, Grace Ross of Murray, Lilli Ross and Mae Ross, both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Jude Farley, Aiden Farley and Jayda Farley-Ross, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Elizabeth ‘Elaine’ Stice Hale
Elizabeth “Elaine” Stice Hale, 72, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Paducah, Kentucky, to King Chandler Stice and Ethelene Bryson Stice.
She retired as a courier with FedEx and was an avid horse woman who worked as a horse breeder and trainer. She bred, raised, trained, and competed in various disciplines. She was known by her friends and community as the horse whisperer. Not only did she impact the lives of horses, but their owners as well. She was a mentor to many Murray State equestrians and will be missed by all in the equine community. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, U.S. Eventing Association, American Ranch Horse Association, American Horse Show Association and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Leon Hale.
Mrs. Hale is survived by two stepsons, Ray Garry Hale of Gilbertsville and Ryan Thomas Hale of Lexington; one sister, Lolita Rayann Stice Holmes of Fairfield, Ohio; and two stepgrandchildren, Clay Thomas Hale and Peyton Rayeann Hale, both of Benton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or a charitable organization of your choice.
Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell
Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1943, in Murray, to Taz and Myrtle Louise (Cole) Thornton.
She was a retired waitress, having worked for many years at the Triangle Inn Restaurant and Jerry’s Restaurant. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dickie Gayle Keeler and Randall “Randy” Thornton.
Ms. Futrell is survived by her daughter, Annette Pridemore of Murray; her sons, Mark Wilson of Hazel and William Futrell of Midway (Hazel); grandchildren, Danielle Willoughby of Mayfield, Justin Taz Futrell of Murray and Aiden Wilson of Hazel; and a great-grandson, Thomas Dalton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
No public funeral will be held.
Sharon Parker
Sharon Parker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
