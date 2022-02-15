Kenneth Ray McClarty
Kenneth Ray McClarty, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Passion and Purpose Home Care in Murray.
He was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Ralph and Lorraine Angotti McClarty.
He retired from the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He enjoyed playing guitar, reading his Bible and watching his favorite tv shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Martin McClarty; two sisters, Loveta and Lena Mae McClarty; one brother, Joe McClarty; and three brothers-in-law, J.W. Jones, Bill Crawley and Bernard Specking.
Mr. McClarty is survived by his wife, Edna Jones McClarty of Murray; four daughters, Teresa Townley and husband Don of Buchanan, Tennessee, Renate Craig and husband Gary of Big Sandy, Tennessee, Tina Erwin and husband Kerry of Murray and Tammi Burgess and husband Jimmy of Benton; one son, Ben McClarty and wife Melissa of Hartland, Wisconsin; two sisters, Wanda Specking of Lafayette, Arkansas and Sharon Crawley of Decaturville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Toni Jones of Hazel; a brother-in-law, Glen Jones and wife Edna of Murray; eight grandchildren, Helen Cook, Kenneth R. McClarty II, Hunter Schafer, Benjamin McClarty, Jr., Caleb McClarty, Jacob McClarty, Garret Wright and Sloane VanSickle; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn McClarty, Asher Schafer, Xavier Schafer, Gage Porter, River Naas, Willow McClarty and Lilly McClarty; and his special caregiver, Tracy Manning-Birchard.
There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Bryan White
William Bryan White, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a member of the Green Plain Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy White.
Mr. White is survived his mother and stepfather, Mary White Lowrie and Jim Lowrie of Hazel; a daughter, Allison Baylis and husband William of Boca Raton, Florida; three brothers, Sam White and wife Eufracia of Murray, Jeff White of Murray and Joel White of Murray; two aunts, Ann Thompson and husband Dave of Murray and Pat Miller of Murray; and two nephews, Daniel White of Delaware and David White of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jonnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis Mo. Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127 or Green Plain Cemetery Fund, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Victoria Jo Pond Canter
Victoria Jo Pond Canter, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 23, 1969, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Harold Richard Pond and Betty Jo Roberts Pond.
She was a homemaker and a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jimmy M. Canter.
Mrs. Canter is survived by her husband, Chad W. Canter of Hazel, whom she married Oct. 21, 1995, in Hazel; one daughter, Katelyn Canter of Hazel; one son, Cody Canter of Murray; two sisters, Ronda Godby and husband Earl and Penny Starks and husband Eddy, all of Buchanan, Tennessee; two brothers, Wayne Pond of Buchanan and Richie Pond and wife Lori of Paris, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Janice Canter of Mayfield; brothers-in-law, Randy Canter and wife Kathy of Buchanan and Jody Canter and wife Jackie of Mayfield; sister-in-law, Barbie Law of Lexington; aunt and uncle, Nancy and Ray Flowers of Buchanan, special cousins, Cindy McNutt of Buchanan and Greg Flowers of Camden, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Johnnie Hutchinson and John Sales officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
The Canter family request that expressions of sympathy be donations be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services to help with final expenses.
Shirley Jean Dunn
Shirley Jean Dunn, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Felix Williams and Bessie Williams Collins.
She retired after 30 years as the office manager for the Murray State University Education Department and was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dunn, who died in 1995; stepfather, Leon Collins; sister, Rosie Ferguson; three brothers, William Williams, Jackie Williams and Harry Williams; and by one son-in-law, Jim Lightcap.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by two daughters, Cindy Dunn of Murray and Lori Dunn Lightcap of Louisville; one sister, Kathryn Glover and husband Vernon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two brothers, Charles Williams of Paris, Tennessee and Bobby Collins and wife Jeannie of Murray; three grandchildren, Kelsee Knight Hurley and husband Wayne of Fancy Farm, Emma Lightcap of Louisville and William Lightcap of Louisville; two great-grandchildren, Grace Hurley of Fancy Farm and “Baby Boy” Hurley of Fancy Farm; one sister-in-law, Linda Fain of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
