Rocky L. Napier
Rocky L. Napier, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to Ralph Joel Napier and Mildred Marie (Bohannon) Napier.
He was a Business Representative for BASF Chemical Corporation in the Agricultural Division for 25 years and was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and a loving Dad and Gampy to his family. Anyone who met him would consider him a mentor, friend, or buddy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Napier was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Williams.
Survivors include his wife, LeAnn M. Napier of Murray; they married on Sept. 4, 1993, in Morganfield; one daughter, DeAnna Moser and husband Ben of Gracey; one brother, Randy Napier and wife Brenda of Lafayette, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Emilyn Ann Moser and Lane Bennett Moser; one niece, Amy Rochford; as well as three nephews, Jonathan Williams, Daniel Williams and Nathaniel Williams. He will also be deeply missed by his three fur-babies, ZuZu, Macy and Max; one crazy cat, Snickers; and one grand-dog, Lucy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. An additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Elm Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Robert Hugo Hopkins
Robert Hugo Hopkins, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1967, in Murray.
He was a self-employed electrician.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” William Hopkins; as well as his paternal grandparents, Robert S. and Isabell R. Hopkins.
Survivors include one son, Justice “X.A.” Manley of Syracuse, New York; mother, Patricia Anne Ingrum; stepfather, Roger Lee Ingrum of New Concord; one brother, Michael C. Hopkins of New Concord; as well as one stepbrother, C. Scott Ingrum of Hopewell, Virginia.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Rebecca G. Miller
Rebecca G. Miller, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky to T.W. “Dub” Guthrie and Mildred Jesse (Cooper) Guthrie.
She was a homemaker and retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of the Goshen United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Miller; one son-in-law, Danny Maynard; two brothers, Herman Guthrie and Tommy Guthrie; as well as her stepfather, Alton Ridings.
Survivors include three daughters, Melissa Miller and Billy Barnhill of Murray, Donna Maynard of Murray and Carma Bell and husband Steve of Murray; one son, Mike Miller and wife Shelia of Dexter; one sister, Cathey Wrye and husband Joe of Murray; five grandchildren, Jamie Salata, Jacob Bell, Michael Chad Maynard and wife Alex, Brian Maynard and Takina Bomar and Jeremy Miller and wife LeAnne; five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Zachary Salata, Konner and Karson Miller and Elliott Maynard; as well as her caregiver, Traci Wells.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Murray Memorial Gardens with April Arnold officiating. There will be no public visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Bernice Earl Wilferd
Bernice Earl Wilferd, 87, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, following a sudden illness at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, Paducah.
He was a retired chemical operator from Air Products, Calvert City, and a member of Spring Creek Church of Christ.
Mr. Wilferd is survived by his wife, Paulette Kaler Wilferd; four children, Alison Geurin, Murray, Leslie Leibbrandt, Kekaha, Hawaii, Gene Wilferd, Puryear, Tennessee and Nicole McElwayne, Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voris Joel Wilferd and Mary Opal (Sims) Wilferd, Farmington, one sister, Mary Jo Riley of Farmington and one son-in-law, Joe Geurin, Murray.
Memorial services will be held later in the spring.
Lottie Beatrice Poyner
Lottie Beatrice Poyner, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Sam Newberry and Lucy Robinson Newberry.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Poyner, who died April 7, 2012; and by four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Crouse and husband Bobby of Murray; one grandson, Chad Windsor of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be at noon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Kenneth Ray McClarty
Kenneth Ray McClarty, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Passion and Purpose Home Care in Murray.
He was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Ralph and Lorraine Angotti McClarty.
He retired from the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He enjoyed playing guitar, reading his Bible and watching his favorite tv shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Martin McClarty; two sisters, Loveta and Lena Mae McClarty; one brother, Joe McClarty; and three brothers-in-law, J.W. Jones, Bill Crawley and Bernard Specking.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Jones McClarty of Murray; four daughters, Teresa Townley and husband Don of Buchanan, Tennessee, Renate Craig and husband Gary of Big Sandy, Tennessee, Tina Erwin and husband Kerry of Murray and Tammi Burgess and husband Jimmy of Benton; one son, Ben McClarty and wife Melissa of Hartland, Wisconsin; two sisters, Wanda Specking of Lafayette, Arkansas and Sharon Crawley of Decaturville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Toni Jones of Hazel; a brother-in-law, Glen Jones and wife Edna of Murray; eight grandchildren, Helen Cook, Kenneth R. McClarty II, Hunter Schafer, Benjamin McClarty, Jr., Caleb McClarty, Jacob McClarty, Garret Wright and Sloane VanSickle; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn McClarty, Asher Schafer, Xavier Schafer, Gage Porter, River Naas, Willow McClarty and Lilly McClarty; and his special caregiver, Tracy Manning-Birchard.
There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Joe T. Brandon
Joe T. Brandon, age 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
