Wilma Hicks
Wilma Hicks, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Avery Hayden and Bessie (Miller) Bogard.
She worked at York Spring Company and worked/retired from Westview (Spring Creek) Nursing Home as an environmental services supervisor. She was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Odell Hicks, whom she married Nov. 2, 1949, in Corinth, Mississippi; a granddaughter, Tracy Hicks; two great-grandsons, Dustin Sharp and Devon Burton; three sisters, Estelle Johnson, Gertrude Shepard and June Cunningham; and three brothers, Ralph Bogard, Rudell Bogard and Tommy Bogard.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her children - a son, Michael Odell and wife June of Murray; two daughters, Dolores Hicks of Mayfield and Brenda Edwards and significant other Ricky Hargrove of New Concord; seven grandchildren, Regina McClure and husband Trevor, Brad Hicks and wife Sarah, Mandy Swain, Holly Rushing and husband David, Derek Keel, Pamela Taylor and husband Ray, and Denise Cunningham; 11 great-grandchildren, Eric McClure and wife Mary, Tanner McClure, Carter Hicks, Mila Hicks, Marley Hicks, Jaci Swain, Abbigal Rushing, Blane Rushing, Hadley Rushing, Dylan Rushing, Austin Burton and Dakota Burton; one great-great-grandson, Roman Rushing; and one brother, Paul Bogard.
Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Glenn Cope and Howard Copeland officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a favorite charity of your choice.
Linda Holman Jones
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman.
She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Miles Jones; two brothers, Billy Gene Holman and Robert Donald Holman; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holman and Sara Murphy; and brothers-in-law, William (Sory) Moon and Horace Murphy.
Mrs. Jones is survived by a son, Michael Trent Jones and wife Melissa of Murray; two daughters, Starr Durham and husband Stephen of Madisonville and Velvet Milkman and husband Martin of Murray; one sister, Norma Moon; one sister-in-law, Gail Holman, both of Springfield, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Miles Farrell Durham and wife Taylor of Madisonville and McKinsey Durham Ball and husband Logan of Newburgh, Indiana; step-granddaughter, Ashley Boggess of Murray; three great-grandchildren Ava Lane Durham, Harper Rae Durham and Charlotte Jane Ball; three step-great-grandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jack Grinnell; 17 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Yates Center Club House.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Athletics, Attn: Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY 42071, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Milica ‘Lisa’ Rivera
Milica “Lisa” Rivera, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mills Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born June 19, 1947, in Germany, to Petar Dragisic and Nevenka (Kangra) Dragisic.
Before retirement, she was the general manager at the Extended Stay Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. She was of Orthodox religion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Mike Dragisic.
Ms. Rivera is survived by one brother, Mark Dragisic and wife Mary of Orange Vale, California; a niece, Amanda Zeller of Lynnwood, Washington; and a nephew, Jonathan Dragisic of Maceo.
At the request of Ms. Rivera, there will be no public visitation or service.
