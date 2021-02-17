Mike Brunn
Mike Brunn, 85, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Romania to Michael Brunn and Sussana Neudofer Brunn.
He served his country in the U.S. Marines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Brunn, and a brother, Martin Brunn.
Mr. Brunn is survived by his sons, Christopher Brunn and Michael Brunn; sisters, Susie Hogue, Kathy Lowery and Sophie Ford; brothers, John Brunn, George Brunn and Albert Brunn; three grandchildren, Emily Brunn, Elizabeth Brunn and Nicholas Brunn; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Paisley, Morgen and Faron.
No public services are planned.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Beth Penick
Beth Penick, 59, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Jeanette Zawackis
Jeanette Zawackis, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.