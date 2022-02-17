Joe Thomas Brandon
Joe Thomas Brandon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robbie Young Brandon and Polly Demetris Key Brandon.
He retired from General Tire as a forklift operator, and was of Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Gene Brandon and Hal Edward Brandon.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his wife, Carla May Wells Brandon of Murray. They were married for 60 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Sherri Lee Byrley and significant other, Jeff Parham of Wickliffe and Carla Jo Rossi and husband Justin of Murray; one son, Edward Gene Brandon of Murray; one sister, Rita Knight and husband Richard of Murray; seven grandchildren, Zachary Rossi, Cayla Rossi, Camryn Rossi, Allyson Rossi, Justin Byrley, Nicole Hertter and Elizabeth Leinberger; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Tony Medwick VanDyke
Tony Medwick VanDyke, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Alvin VanDyke and Lavelle Gamlin VanDyke.
He retired after 21 years of service to the United States as a 101st Airborne Ranger, where he reached the rank of 1st SGT. After his military service, he went on teach for 20 years at the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and served as the principal of Carroll Academy in Huntingdon. He also enjoyed being a freelance article writer for the Paris Post-Intelligencer – Wolf’s Den. He was a member of First Christian Church in Murray, where he served as an Elder. He was an honorary member of the Unforgotten Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed singing.
He was married Nov. 27, 2004, to Charlotte Anderson VanDyke, who survives, of Paris.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by one son, Jimmy Keith (Cindy) VanDyke of Paris; 10 grandchildren, Coltin VanDyke, Andrew VanDyke, Mary Van Dyke, Gavin Mitchell, Jazmine Flores-Anderson, Amara Fey Anderson, Jarel Anderson, Nathaniel Russell, Sage Bower and Teal Bower; and one great-grandchild, Mercedes Curtis.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two daughters Toni Leah VanDyke and Susan Marie VanDyke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Unforgotten Motorcycle Club, c/o Apex Bank, P.O. Box 99, Big Sandy, TN 38221.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Rocky L. Napier
Rocky L. Napier, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to Ralph Joel Napier and Mildred Marie (Bohannon) Napier.
He was a business representative for BASF Chemical Corporation in the agricultural division for 25 years and was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and a loving Dad and Gampy to his family. Anyone who met him would consider him a mentor, friend or buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Williams.
Mr. Napier is survived by his wife, LeAnn M. Napier of Murray, whom he married Sept. 4, 1993, in Morganfield; one daughter, DeAnna Moser and husband Ben of Gracey; one brother, Randy Napier and wife Brenda of Lafayette, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Emilyn Ann Moser and Lane Bennett Moser; one niece, Amy Rochford; and three nephews, Jonathan Williams, Daniel Williams and Nathaniel Williams. He will also be deeply missed by his three fur-babies, ZuZu, Macy and Max; one crazy cat, Snickers; and one granddog, Lucy.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Elm Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Robert Hugo Hopkins
Robert Hugo Hopkins, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1967, in Murray.
He was a self-employed electrician.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” William Hopkins; and his paternal grandparents, Robert S. and Isabell R. Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by one son, Justice “X.A.” Manley of Syracuse, New York; his mother, Patricia Anne Ingrum; his stepfather, Roger Lee Ingrum of New Concord; one brother, Michael C. Hopkins of New Concord; and one stepbrother, C. Scott Ingrum of Hopewell, Virginia.
A memorial visitation will be from 9-11- a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Rebecca G. Miller
Rebecca G. Miller, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to T.W. “Dub” Guthrie and Mildred Jesse Cooper Guthrie.
She was a homemaker and retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Miller; one son-in-law, Danny Maynard; two brothers, Herman Guthrie and Tommy Guthrie; and her stepfather, Alton Ridings.
Mrs. Miller is survived by three daughters, Melissa Miller and Billy Barnhill of Murray, Donna Maynard of Murray and Carma Bell and husband Steve of Murray; one son, Mike Miller and wife Shelia of Dexter; one sister, Cathey Wrye and husband Joe of Murray; five grandchildren, Jamie Salata, Jacob Bell, Michael Chad Maynard and wife Alex, Brian Maynard and Takina Bomar and Jeremy Miller and wife LeAnne; five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Zachary Salata, Konner and Karson Miller and Elliott Maynard; and her caregiver, Traci Wells.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Murray Memorial Gardens with April Arnold officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bernice Earl Wilferd
Bernice Earl Wilferd, 87, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, Paducah, following a sudden illness.
He was a retired chemical operator from Air Products, Calvert City, and a member of Spring Creek Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voris Joel Wilferd and Mary Opal Sims Wilferd of Farmington; one sister, Mary Jo Riley of Farmington; and one son-in-law, Joe Geurin of Murray.
Mr. Wilferd is survived by his wife, Paulette Kaler Wilferd; four children, Alison Geurin of Murray, Leslie Leibbrandt of Kekaha, Hawaii, Gene Wilferd of Puryear, Tennessee, and Nicole McElwayne of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
Bettye Sue Outland Jones
Bettye Sue Outland Jones, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Thomas Lee Goodwin
Thomas Lee Goodwin, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
John T. ‘Papa John’ Higgins
John T. “Papa John” Higgins, 83, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
