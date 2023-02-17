Sharon Covington Parker
Sharon Covington Parker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Murray, to John Ed Covington and Nancy Elizabeth Washam Covington.
She was a retired LPN and was of Baptist faith.
Our Mother/Nana was witty, creative and talented. She loved Jesus, coffee and chocolate. When you arrived for a holiday meal, it wasn't uncommon to find pieces missing from the various desserts. She always had to test them first. She was generous and kind. If you complimented something in her home, you most likely left with it. She taught us to use our imaginations and to find the beauty and wonder in small things. Flowers starting to bud in the spring or the pale blue shell of a freshly hatched robin. Her faith was vital to her. She asked us what Jesus would do long before WWJD was a thing. She looked forward to seeing those streets of gold. We were so very lucky to be hers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Gassam Sr.; second husband, Richard Burgess Parker III; a daughter, Kelly Yoke; and one sister, Sondra Barnett.
Mrs. Parker is survived by two daughters, Kim Scott and husband Bryan of Dexter and Leigh Anne Parker Hollen of Murray; two sons, Kevin Gassam and Gary Gassam Jr., both of Murray; two sisters, Linda Miller of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Katie Richardson of Oxford, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Kristin Yoke, Jessica Byars, Amy Yoke, Bryan Scott Jr., Will Schwettman, Parker Nance, Giulianna Reed and Jace Hollen; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great -great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery with Keith Meeks officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Christina Jo Billington
Christina Jo Billington, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday. Feb. 5, 2023, at the University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 4, 1989, in Murray.
She was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith. One of the last unselfish acts Christina could do was to be an organ donor, which is something that her family is very proud of.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Jason D. Burkeen.
Ms. Billington is survived by her mother, Carrie M Griffith of Murray; three daughters, Allie Lynn, Abbie Johannah and Lexie Faith; fiancé Phillip Doughty of Murray; three sisters, Kimberly R. Platte and husband Brent, Chasity D. Holland and Tabitha McCracken; two brothers, James T. Holland and Bryan N. Holland and wife Kameron; maternal grandparents, Sally A. Duford-Foley and the late David L. Foley and Nicki L. Griffith and the late Harry L. Griffith; paternal grandparent, Carolyn Ensley; one aunt, Rhysa G. South and husband Bob and Alex Christina’s cousin; one uncle, Tim McCracken and wife Teresa; and four nephews, Brenton and Wyatt Platte and Beau and Kash Holland.
A celebration gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family would like to invite everyone to come by and share their Christina memories.
The family request that expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Wilma Hicks
Wilma Hicks, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Avery Hayden and Bessie (Miller) Bogard.
She worked at York Spring Company and worked/retired from Westview (Spring Creek) Nursing Home as an environmental services supervisor. She was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Odell Hicks, whom she married Nov. 2, 1949, in Corinth, Mississippi; a granddaughter, Tracy Hicks; two great-grandsons, Dustin Sharp and Devon Burton; three sisters, Estelle Johnson, Gertrude Shepard and June Cunningham; and three brothers, Ralph Bogard, Rudell Bogard and Tommy Bogard.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her children - a son, Michael Odell and wife June of Murray; two daughters, Dolores Hicks of Mayfield and Brenda Edwards and significant other Ricky Hargrove of New Concord; seven grandchildren, Regina McClure and husband Trevor, Brad Hicks and wife Sarah, Mandy Swain, Holly Rushing and husband David, Derek Keel, Pamela Taylor and husband Ray, and Denise Cunningham; 11 great-grandchildren, Eric McClure and wife Mary, Tanner McClure, Carter Hicks, Mila Hicks, Marley Hicks, Jaci Swain, Abbigal Rushing, Blane Rushing, Hadley Rushing, Dylan Rushing, Austin Burton and Dakota Burton; one great-great-grandson, Roman Rushing; and one brother, Paul Bogard.
Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Glenn Cope and Howard Copeland officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a favorite charity of your choice.
Mildred Barnett Tutt
Mildred Barnett Tutt, 98, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dogwood Bend Senior Living in Clarksville.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
