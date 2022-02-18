Bettye Sue Outland Jones
Bettye Sue Outland Jones, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb.y 15, 2022, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
She was born October 1, 1935, in Murray, to Milburn Outland and Ola McKinney Outland.
She was a retired manager of Keith’s Men’s Shop in Logan, Ohio. She was a 1954 graduate of Murray High School, and a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Share Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Hood Jones; an infant son; and one brother, Max Outland.
Mrs. Jones is survived by two daughters, Janell Vorhees and husband Gary of Logan, Ohio, and Jeana Kirkendall and husband Parker of Holland, Ohio; one son, William Garnett Jones II and wife Stacy of Hopkinsville; one sister, Sondra Waldrop of Hazel; a sister-in-law, Lorna Outland of Murray; six grandchildren, Aubrey Kirkendall, Andrew Kirkendall, Korben Jones, Zachery Jones, Joshua Jones and Trevor Jones; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will bee from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Frederick Robert Bless
Frederick “Fred” Bless, 84, of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of New Concord, Kentucky, was welcomed by his Savior in Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Fred married Yvonne Roe and they shared a full, loving 60 years of life together. Yvonne preceded him in death in 2019.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Lynne Ferrell (William); a son, Davin Bless (Patricia); grandsons, Daniel (Jenna) and Eric (Sierra) Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane; a sister, Caroline Ochs; and a brother, George (Linda) Bless.
A family memorial service will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Bramley Funeral Home of Divernon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
John T. ‘Papa John’ Higgins
John T. “Papa John” Higgins, 83, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born March 12, 1938, in Golden Pond, Kentucky.
He was retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Old Salem Baptist Church in Murray. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie Higgins and Gladys Rains Higgins Wyatt; a son, Thomas J. Higgins; a grandson, Jonathan R. Higgins; a granddaughter, Felixia Higgins; and two brothers, Bobby Joe Pool and S. Marshall Higgins.
Mr. Higgins is survived by two daughters, Perneica Goodwin and husband Jeff of Herrin, Illinois, and Katrina Gallops and husband Mike of Herrin; one son, Robert Higgins and wife Kelly of Almo; 18 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Newby Cemetery in LBL. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Thomas Brandon
Joe Thomas Brandon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robbie Young Brandon and Polly Demetris Key Brandon.
He retired from General Tire as a forklift operator, and was of Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Gene Brandon and Hal Edward Brandon.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his wife, Carla May Wells Brandon of Murray. They were married for 60 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Sherri Lee Byrley and significant other, Jeff Parham of Wickliffe and Carla Jo Rossi and husband Justin of Murray; one son, Edward Gene Brandon of Murray; one sister, Rita Knight and husband Richard of Murray; seven grandchildren, Zachary Rossi, Cayla Rossi, Camryn Rossi, Allyson Rossi, Justin Byrley, Nicole Hertter and Elizabeth Leinberger; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Medwick VanDyke
Tony Medwick VanDyke, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Alvin VanDyke and Lavelle Gamlin VanDyke.
He retired after 21 years of service to the United States as a 101st Airborne Ranger, where he reached the rank of 1st SGT. After his military service, he went on teach for 20 years at the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and served as the principal of Carroll Academy in Huntingdon. He also enjoyed being a freelance article writer for the Paris Post-Intelligencer – Wolf’s Den. He was a member of First Christian Church in Murray, where he served as an Elder. He was an honorary member of the Unforgotten Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed singing.
He was married Nov. 27, 2004, to Charlotte Anderson VanDyke, who survives, of Paris.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by one son, Jimmy Keith (Cindy) VanDyke of Paris; 10 grandchildren, Coltin VanDyke, Andrew VanDyke, Mary Van Dyke, Gavin Mitchell, Jazmine Flores-Anderson, Amara Fey Anderson, Jarel Anderson, Nathaniel Russell, Sage Bower and Teal Bower; and one great-grandchild, Mercedes Curtis.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two daughters Toni Leah VanDyke and Susan Marie VanDyke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Unforgotten Motorcycle Club, c/o Apex Bank, P.O. Box 99, Big Sandy, TN 38221.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Rocky L. Napier
Rocky L. Napier, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to Ralph Joel Napier and Mildred Marie (Bohannon) Napier.
He was a business representative for BASF Chemical Corporation in the agricultural division for 25 years and was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and a loving Dad and Gampy to his family. Anyone who met him would consider him a mentor, friend or buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Williams.
Mr. Napier is survived by his wife, LeAnn M. Napier of Murray, whom he married Sept. 4, 1993, in Morganfield; one daughter, DeAnna Moser and husband Ben of Gracey; one brother, Randy Napier and wife Brenda of Lafayette, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Emilyn Ann Moser and Lane Bennett Moser; one niece, Amy Rochford; and three nephews, Jonathan Williams, Daniel Williams and Nathaniel Williams. He will also be deeply missed by his three fur-babies, ZuZu, Macy and Max; one crazy cat, Snickers; and one granddog, Lucy.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Elm Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Geurin
Jackie Geurin, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Larry Parks
Larry Parks, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.