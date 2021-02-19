Sandra Gayle Butler
Sandra “Sandy” Gayle Butler, 61, died Feb. 16, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 2, 1960, in Paducah. She graduated from St. Mary High School in Paducah in 1978, and worked for many years as a manager at Cato Fashions and then at First Financial Bank in Fulton. She loved God, and was known by her friends and family as a sweet and generous woman. She was always there for those who needed her, and was the glue that held the family together.
Sandy is survived by her mother, Jackie Graham of Murray; significant other, Brad Latham of Clinton; a daughter, Stephanie Butler and fiancé Kyser Lough of Athens, Georgia; two sisters, Felicia Fisher and Dana (John) Provo, all of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Daniel Thompson, and a brother, Phillip Dale Thompson.
The funeral service for close friends and family is at p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lone Oak.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak is in charge of arrangements.
