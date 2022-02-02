Dr. Glen Richard Van Loon
Dr. Glen Richard Van Loon, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Hospice Center in Murray, Kentucky. He was one month shy of his 82nd birthday.
Glen was born March 1, 1940 in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada, to the late John and Margaret (Thomson) Van Loon of Hagersville, Ontario, Canada.
He is survived by his loving wife Joye of almost 60 years. He is also survived by his brothers and their families, all of whom reside in Canada. His brother J. David Van Loon, M.D. of Millbrook Ontario, Canada, his wife Claire and their children, Wendy and Ryan. His brother Paul Van Loon of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, his wife Laura and their children, Lisa, Seth and Adam. His brother Donald Van Loon of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, his wife Anne and their children Hilary and Alison.
Glen graduated from four universities. McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with a degree in Honors Biology and Chemistry in 1961. The University of Toronto, School of Medicine in 1965. The University of California School of Medicine, with a PhD. in Endocrinology in 1970 and Vanderbilt School of Medicine as a Fellow in Endocrinology in 1971.
Glen went on to complete a career in Academia for 20 years at the University of Toronto, and Toronto General Hospital and the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY. He conducted a research program at both universities and had a very active publishing career, as well as teaching and practicing Internal Medicine and Endocrinology.
In 1990 he and Joye moved to Western Kentucky where Glen has practiced Internal Medicine and Endocrinology up until his passing.
Second only to Medicine, Glen was passionate about the dogs and horses we were blessed to share our lives with. He owned and showed Samoyed dogs for 40 years and Glen showed our top dog "Chinook" to top Samoyed in Canada in 1977. They were quite a team. For the past 12 years, we were blessed with our Papillon, Billet. We were still mourning the loss of Billet in June 2021 at the time of Glen's passing.
In 1990 we moved our horse farm from Lexington, KY to Murray, KY, Criadero Cuatro Rios. The farm flourished and at its peak was home to 45 beautiful Paso Fino Horses. We bred, trained and showed these remarkable horse for many years. Glen was a gifted horseman and he was the top senior amateur rider in the Paso Fino Association for 8 consecutive years. Glen's knowledge and ability in the saddle, combined with his love, respect and teamwork with his animals, developed into a winning combination.
This fine gentleman will be sorely missed by his family, friends and patients he was so pleased and proud to serve for so many years.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Jim Stahler officiating .
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, visitation will begin at 12 noon and continue until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. at the Collier Funeral Home,
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Nellie Mae (Marshall) Hays
Nellie Mae (Marshall) Hays, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Almo, Kentucky, to George Marshall and Lorena (Barnett) Marshall.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Hays was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bobby E. Hays, who died on July 21, 2013; also, by in-laws, Curtis and Ann Hays, Kitty Hays and Ralph Redden.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna (Hays) Sanders and husband James of Murray; two sons, Marc Hays and wife Kathryn of Clearwater, Florida and Don Hays and wife Lisa of Murray; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna (Hays) Redden; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Febr. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Kendrick Lewis and Dr. Kevin Harris will officiate, and burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Febr. 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Temple Hill Cemetery Fund, % Warren Hopkins, 405 Maple Street, Suite B, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Flora Mae ‘Sib’ Watkins
Flora Mae “Sib” Watkins, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 5, 1933, in Harlin County, Kentucky. She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Watkins; mother, Millie (Osborne) Saylor; as well as one grandchild, Randy Walter.
Survivors include three daughters, Gail Walter and husband Rick of West Harrison, Indiana, Amy McKinney and husband Dwain of Murray and Mary Stallins and husband Steve of Murray; three sons, David Watkins of Harrison, Indiana, Paul Watkins and wife Alma of Ocala, Florida and Kenneth Watkins and wife Debbie of St. Leon, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Tommy Watkins, Billy Watkins, Kenny Watkins, Jr., Kristin Watkins, Alycia Janow, Jessie Masa, Ryan Walter, Shaelea McKinney, Shelby Clark, Ashtin McKinney and Emma Stallins; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Vincent Watkins, Noland Watkins, Evelyn Watkins, Logan Bills, Keely Watkins, Autry Watkins, Sidney Watkins, Penelope Janow, Juliet Janow, Liam Janow, Owen Clark, Evelyn Clark and Hudson Clark.
There will be no public visitation or service held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Peggy Lee Gibson
Peggy (Lee) Gibson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 3, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Howard Lee and Edith (Howard) Lee. She retired as a caregiver and was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking and sharing with others and loved her music. Her walls were filled with family pictures that she treasured.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam Lee, James Lee and Joe Pat Lee.
Survivors include four daughters, Sharon Eaves (Bob) of Hazel, Rita Emery (Jeff) of Hazel, Cindy Hart (John) of Hazel and Lisa Fletcher (Paul) of Ashland; one son, Terry Gibson (Sheila) of Hazel; one sister, Charlotte Martoccia of Murray; nine grandchildren, Jason Eaves, Alicia Puckett, Holly Emery, Amy Elliott, Brennan Gibson, Dustin Wilson, Clint Wilson, Taylor Fletcher and Sydney Fletcher; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Hazel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, c/o Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Bobby Stone
Mr. Bobby Stone, 79, of Dexter, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Stone was born on October 15, 1942 in Murray, KY to the late Glockous Stone and Elsie Mills Stone. Bobby retired from the City of Murray Waste Water Treatment Plant after 35 years of service. He volunteered with the Calloway County Fire and Rescue and also served as a Deputy Sheriff under David Balentine.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Melinda Stone; five brothers, Rex, Albert, Joe Pat, Ronnie, Billy Paul Stone; one sister, Mary Hillman; two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Duncan, Christopher Westphal; one step great grandson, Seth Staples.
Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Beverly Renard (Stefan) of New Concord, Bonnie Guge (Greg) of Dexter, Barbara Westphal of Coldwater; a sister, Patsy Futrell of Dexter; eight grandchildren, Bobby Riddle (Lacy), Tracy Staples (Kelly), Christy Gamble (Harley), Matt Duncan, Curtis Sanderson, Eric Renard (Kassie), Justin Renard (Katlyn), Cody Renard (Whitney and 22 great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mr. Bobby Stone is set for 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at McDaniel Cemetery.
His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
Daryl Bushrod
Daryl Bushrod, age 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 3, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to Miley Bushrod, Sr. and Inez Walker Bushrod.
He worked at Murray State University and as a construction worker. He also owned Cole Bushrod Barbecue in Hazel; he was also the DJ for Soul Flight at Murray State University back in the day; and was also a star basketball player at Calloway County High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Chris D. McGuire and Miley Bushrod Jr; as well as numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Clara Bushrod of Hazel; one son, Daryl (Sherece) Cole of Murray; one sister Sharron Smith of Hazel; one brother, Patrick Bushrod of Murray; three grandsons, Lewis, Lyric and Levin Cole; three nieces, Ronnesha (James) Trask of Bloomington, Illinois, Krist’l McGuire of Evansville Indiana and Najeria C. Smith of Hazel; nephews Chris D McGuire Jr of Evansville and Jameiron Capps of Roswell, Georgia; two great-nieces Harmony and Melody Trask of Bloomington and two aunts, Ella Thomas of Henderson and Juanita Turner of Henderson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38101
Terry Wayne Melton
Terry Wayne Melton, 65, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died on Jan. 24, 2022, at Memorial Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Murray, Kentucky, to Noel Melton and Joy Melton. He attended Murray State University and went on to work as a paint salesman for over 40 years, starting in Kentucky before moving to the Richmond, Virginia area.
He adored his family and was a loving husband as well as a devoted “girl dad” to his daughters. Terry was grounded in his faith and was a thoughtful and generous man. He loved to joke around and had a great laugh. He showed how much he cared for all those in his life by remembering the small, but important little things they liked and always found a way to make them happen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Roger Melton.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife, Amy, whom he married in 1993; his younger brother, Rick Melton and wife, Lori Melton; his daughters, Kelly Barriault and husband Eric, Leslie Lyons and husband Kevin, and Lauren Melton; five grandchildren, Isabella Barriault, Sophia Barriault, Aubrey Lyons, Kayley Lyons and Liam Wayne Barriault; along with several nephews and a niece.
The family will have a visitation from 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. A funeral service will follow the same day and location at 2 p.m. The burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Billie B. Turner
Billie B. Turner, 91, of Puryear, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
