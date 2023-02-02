Laura Ragsdale Phelps
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Phelps.
Mrs. Phelps is survived by two daughters, Laura Riggs and husband Russell and Sandy Sinex and husband Richard; one son, Terry Phelps and wife Belinda; three grandchildren, John Phelps and wife Sara, Brian Riggs and wife Lydia, and Jessica Wells and husband Hunter. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205, and Friendship Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Cecelia J. Cooper
Cecelia J. Cooper, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.