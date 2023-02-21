Geraldine Portis Mathis
Geraldine Portis Mathis, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
Born Sept. 6, 1936, in Marshall County, she was the daughter of Charlie Portis and Lovie Rickman Portis Maupin.
She retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel of Murray and sold Watkins products for many years. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Ted Portis and J. T. Portis.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe L. Mathis of Murray; a daughter, Verenda J. Mathis and son, Trevor J. Mathis and wife Lori, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ron Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Robert ‘Robert’ Vieito
Roberto “Robert” Vieito, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
Born Oct. 23, 1934 in Niquero, Cuba, he immigrated to the United States in 1959 and proudly became a U.S. citizen in the 1970s. He was the son of Lorenzo and Dolores Vieito.
He was retired from Phillip Morris Tobacco Company, where he worked in sales in both New York and Louisiana. Roberto and his wife Genevieve retired to Murray in the year 2000, and he spent the final years of his life forever grateful to have made so many wonderful friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Cecilia “Jenny”; a grandson, Christopher Michael; and a brother, Lorenzo.
Roberto is survived by his children, Robert and wife Mayra of Pooler, Georgia, Eric and wife Rocio of Maywood, New Jersey, and Jennifer and husband Billy of Covington, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, Robert Patrick, Nancy, and Natalie; and a brother, Genaro of Florida.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Carol Jane McClard
Carol Jane McClard, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Murray, to John Bucy and Robbie (Allbritten) Bucy.
She retired from Cain’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep in Murray as the bookkeeper for more than 30 years, and was a member of New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Stephanie McClard; and a son-in-law, Ronald Hunt.
Mrs. McClard is survived by her husband, Gary McClard of Murray, whom she married Aug. 25, 1965, in New Concord, Kentucky; two daughters, Angela Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Marti McClard of Knoxville, Tennessee; one son, Brian McClard of Hazel; one sister, Brenda Roberts and husband George of Murray; and five grandchildren, Brent McClard of Hazel, Julia McClard of Hazel, Hannah Hunt of Warner Robins, Jonathan McClard of Hazel and Liam McClard of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joel Frizzell and DeWayne Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mark Anthony Johnson
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1961, in Paducah, Kentucky, to William Johnson and Carol Johnson.
He was an active member of the Easter Seals of West Kentucky and attended Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his foster parents, Cary Redden and wife Rhonda of Murray; three brothers, Chase Redden and wife Chelsea of League City, Texas, Zachary Baker and wife Jaclyn of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Cody Redden and wife Destiney of Murray; one niece, Chancely Baker; and three nephews, Cooper and Carter Redden and Charley Jack Baker.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Dr. Keith Kishore Kodali
Dr. Keith Kishore Kodali, 49, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Keith was born on July 29, 1973 in India to Visweswararao and Vijayarani Kodali. While he studied medicine in India, once he came to the states, he found that his true passion was technology. He worked for Accenture using SAP software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations. He was full of life and always upbeat and smiling. He was an avid animal lover. He had a wide variety of interests including computers, electronics, motorcycles, watches, and any sort of gadget, the more complicated the better.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife who cared for him until the very end, Dr. Rachel Korson of Murray; his parents, Visweswararao and Vijayarani Kodali of India; a brother, Kiran Kodali and a sister, Kavitha Kodali. Also surviving are many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.
No services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help support and provide personal care for his beloved pets that he left behind including his cherished Siberian Husky dog Kali, his Great Pyrenees Lika Bear, and his three cats, Penelope, Pumpkin and Bissoux. Contributions may be sent to Imes Funeral Home, Kodali Pet Fund, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mildred Barnett Tutt
Mildred Barnett Tutt, 98, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Dogwood Bend Senior Living in Clarksville.
She was born June 30, 1924, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Jesse Barnett and Lula Houston Barnett.
She retired from the hosiery mill in Murray and later for the Murray City School System in the cafeteria. She was the oldest member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church, taught Sunday School classes for more than 40 years. and was involved in various other church missions. She was a recipient of a Kentucky Colonel title, a member of the DAV Women’s Auxiliary, an avid quilter, and loved gardening.
Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved people and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Mildred graced everyone with her heartwarming presence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Odell Tutt; whom she was married to for 47 years; one infant sister; one brother, Rudy Barnett; and one son-in-law, Frank Davis.
Mrs. Tutt is survived by two daughters, Mary Davis of Clarksville and Ann Hiter of Murray; four grandchildren, Willie Hiter and wife Robin of Almo, Mary Ann Morrison and husband Jesse of Murray, Heather Lee and husband GySgt Joshua of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Jessica Rojas and husband Ozzy of Murray; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Rooker of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Asa and Abel Morrison, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ed Chapman and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Sharon Covington Parker
Sharon Covington Parker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Murray, to John Ed Covington and Nancy Elizabeth Washam Covington.
She was a retired LPN and was of Baptist faith.
Our Mother/Nana was witty, creative and talented. She loved Jesus, coffee and chocolate. When you arrived for a holiday meal, it wasn't uncommon to find pieces missing from the various desserts. She always had to test them first. She was generous and kind. If you complimented something in her home, you most likely left with it. She taught us to use our imaginations and to find the beauty and wonder in small things. Flowers starting to bud in the spring or the pale blue shell of a freshly hatched robin. Her faith was vital to her. She asked us what Jesus would do long before WWJD was a thing. She looked forward to seeing those streets of gold. We were so very lucky to be hers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Gassam Sr.; second husband, Richard Burgess Parker III; a daughter, Kelly Yoke; and one sister, Sondra Barnett.
Mrs. Parker is survived by two daughters, Kim Scott and husband Bryan of Dexter and Leigh Anne Parker Hollen of Murray; two sons, Kevin Gassam and Gary Gassam Jr., both of Murray; two sisters, Linda Miller of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Katie Richardson of Oxford, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Kristin Yoke, Jessica Byars, Amy Yoke, Bryan Scott Jr., Will Schwettman, Parker Nance, Giulianna Reed and Jace Hollen; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great -great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery with Keith Meeks officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Robert ‘Bob’ Suchman
Robert “Bob” Suchman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
