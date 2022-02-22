Thomas Lee Goodwin
Thomas Lee Goodwin, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Roswell, New Mexico, to George Goodwin and Anna Mary Stiles Goodwin. He retired from Murray State University as a cook and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one aunt, Nelle Farris; and one uncle, Wilburn Farris.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Goodwin and significant other, Art Kennedy, of Cranford, New Jersey, Sheena Goodwin of Murray and T.J. Kraft and husband Josh of Murray; one sister, Patty Goodwin of New Mexico; one brother, Eddy Goodwin of New, Mexico; and three grandchildren, Arthur Kennedy, Eric Crittenden and Izzy Kraft.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jackie Geurin
Jackie Geurin, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 22, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to J.D. Geurin and Tillie Eldridge Geurin.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He loved his church family and participated in many activities. He was a veteran who served his country for 25 years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Parker ,and two brothers, Joe Geurin and Kenneth Geurin.
Mr. Geurin is survived by two sons, Michael Geurin and Mitchell Geurin, both of New Concord; sisters-in-law, Betty Geurin and Alison Geurin; nieces, Jeanetta Geurin McCallon, Jennifer Geurin Stubblefield, Elizabeth McCuiston Thorn and Tammy Parker Hobbs; nephews, Brian Shelby and Jared Geurin and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter, Gary Evans and Tyler Bohannon officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Bus Ministry, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Wilma Johnson Wiser
Wilma Johnson Wiser, 89, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the home of her childhood which is now her son’s home.
She was born April 28, 1932, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Tannie D. Johnson and Obera Jones Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Wiser; one son-in-law, Curt Ewing; three sisters, Elizabeth Watson, Sue Outland and Betty Williams; and four brothers, Charles D. Johnson, Hugh “Shorty” Johnson, Jim Johnson and Joe Pat Johnson.
Wilma is survived by her six children, Terry Wiser and wife Mary of Murray, Tammy Ewing of Paducah, Tim Wiser and wife Sarah of Mount Carmel, Illinois, Tonya Venters and husband John of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Todd Wiser and wife Gina of Mount Juliet and Laura Raber and husband Bruce of Crestview, Florida; nine grandchildren, T.J. Wiser, Amanda Stopher, Caleb Dawson, Ian Wiser, Devan Wiser, Jennifer Gregory, Anthony Venters, Elyse Wiser and Mackenzie Wiser; five great-grandchildren, Jack Stopher, Corbin Venters, Raelyn Venters, Grayson Venters and Evelyn Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews.
No public services have been scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the West Fork Cemetery Fund, 5179 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Larry Parks
Larry Parks, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Murray, to Otto Parks and Eva Rose Parks.
He was a field representative for IBM for 29 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Hilda Parks, and two brothers, Daryl Parks and Jerry Parks.
Mr. Parks is survived by his wife, Joella (Vaughn) Parks of Murray; two daughters, Angelene “Angie” (Parks) McCuiston and husband Marty of Murray and Stacy (Parks) Clark and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Jeff Parks and life partner Kristi Peray of Murray; one stepsister, Carolyn Hargis and husband Gary of Ruston, Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Parks of Benton; seven grandchildren, Eric Parks, M.J. McCuiston, Adam Clark, Ethan Clark, Chelsie Stone, Kristen Parks and Hannah Clark; and seven great-grandchildren, Colby White, Caden White, Brayden McCuiston, Chandler Crouch, Harris Mohamed, Emerlynn McCuiston and Aseyah Mohamed.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Kenneth Robert Kleinhoffer
Kenneth Robert Kleinhoffer, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Joliet, Illinois, to late Harold F. Kleinhoffer and Enis Mandella Kleinhoffer.
He retired as a firefighter after 27 years of service for the Joliet, Illinois Fire Department. He was a member of the Calloway County Fire Rescue Squad and a proud member of the Joliet, Illinois American Legion Band.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Petric.
Mr. Kleinhoffer is survived by his wife, Kate Petric Kleinhoffer; whom he married June 15, 1996, in Joliet, Illinois; five children, Kathleen Kleinhoffer and wife Catherine Hamilton of Joliet, Jan Oldham and husband Dave of Estero, Florida, Dan Kleinhoffer of Joliet, Susan Wagner and husband Mark of Free Soil, Michigan, and Laurie Haney and husband Ron of Beaverton, Michigan; one sister, Phyllis Peterson and husband Terry of Shorewood, Illinois; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services held at this time.
George Dugan
George Dugan, 78, of rural Golconda, Illinois, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Berkeley, California, to George Charles and Rose Irene Claxton Dugan. George was married to Leah on July 10, 1976, and she survives.
He went to Murray State University on a baseball scholarship. After graduation, he was drafted by the California Angels. He was a retired teacher and coach at Pope County Community High School. He enjoyed bass fishing, duck hunting and quail hunting with his dog Lady. George loved his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leah Dugan; two sons, Casey (Cori) Dugan of Denver, Colorado, Gordon (Jessica) Dugan of Paducah; grandchildren, Gage, Taylor, Griffin, Gatlin, Coen and Emma; a sister, Kay Hanna; a sister-in-law, Sue Dugan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Nugent; an infant brother, Billy Dugan; a sister, Betty (Cecil) Roper; a brother, Bob Dugan; and a brother-in-law, Xon Hanna.
A celebration of life was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to MSU Baseball, Murray State Athletic Dept., c/o Taylor Mudd, Murray, KY 42071.
Aly Funeral Home of Eddyville, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.
George Thomas Lenzey
George Thomas Lenzey, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to George F. Lenzey and Betty Tackles Lenzey.
He retired as a courier for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jimmy” Lenzey.
Mr. Lenzey is survived by his wife, Judy Lynn Kroeger Lenzey; whom he married April 8, 1967, in Forest Park, Illinois. They would have been married for 55 years on April 8, 2022. Also surviving is one daughter, Melody Lynn Lenzey Tyler of Murray; two sisters, Vicki Karas and husband Tom of South Ridge, Wisconsin, and Marce Winn and husband Bob of St. Charles, Illinois; one grandson, Mark Richard Tyler of Murray; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Wright of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Brunella Lenzey of Villa Park, Illinois, and Lil Kroeger of Copperas, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the church. The family request that face mask be worn for both the funeral service and visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kentucky-Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 East Main Street, Ste. 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Matthew ‘Matt Bob’ Clay Andrew Hisch
Matthew “Matt Bob” Clay Andrew Hisch, 37, came into the world on Mother’s Day May 11, 1984. He was a child full of wonder and this continual love of learning would follow Matthew all through his life.
Matthew was a member of St. Francis Church and attended North Elementary School for his early education. He joined Cub Scouts, played several sports at North Elementary and was a 10 year 4-H member. He attended North Posey Junior High where he played football and discovered music through their band program. This also led to his love of percussion. Later at North Posey High School, he concentrated on the quads in the marching band. The Marching Vikings went to state competition two times with Matthew on deck with his beloved quads. After high school, Matthew attended Murray State University and later chose to continue his education with the Local Carpenter Trade School in Evansville, Indiana. He absorbed everything he read and was a perfectionist in his work. He worked at Ken Lake with robotic systems and enjoyed the challenges of these systems. He was also part gypsy at heart and liked trying a variety of jobs. This ranged from a line cook to construction and landscape work. He settled in Murray to enjoy hunting and fishing on Kentucky Lake. He had a wide variety of friends and loved doing favors for his friends, but never asked for anything in return.
First and foremost, in Matthew’s life was his utter and complete love for his two children, Brookelynn Renee and Lucas Gray. Their lives will have a huge void which he would have filled with love and lots of stories.
Matthew is also survived by his parents, Jim and Tina Hisch, and his sister, Gena Hisch. He is also survived by a very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Ginnie Mulkey and Walter and Theresa Hisch.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established at First Bank, PO Box 128, Poseyville, IN 47633, as The Matthew Hisch Children’s Education Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Wearry Funeral Home of Poseyville, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Thompson Turner
Margaret Ann Thompson Turner, 85 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Roy Lee and Mamie Jane Bohannon Thompson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Daymon Murrel Turner; brothers, Henry Taz Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Hoy Thompson, Bobby Thompson and infant Rudy Thompson; an infant sister, Ruthie Thompson; and granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Turner) Phelps.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her children, Paula Randolph and husband Mike of Murray, Tim Turner and wife Pam of Draffenville and Michael Turner and wife Melissa of Benton; a sister-in-law, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a private visitation and funeral service in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tracy Rudolph officiating. A private interment will be in the Hardin Baptist Church Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1477 Boggess Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John T. ‘Papa John’ Higgins
John T. “Papa John” Higgins, 83, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born March 12, 1938, in Golden Pond, Kentucky.
He was retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Old Salem Baptist Church in Murray. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie Higgins and Gladys Rains Higgins Wyatt; a son, Thomas J. Higgins; a grandson, Jonathan R. Higgins; a granddaughter, Felixia Higgins; and two brothers, Bobby Joe Pool and S. Marshall Higgins.
Mr. Higgins is survived by two daughters, Perneica Goodwin and husband Jeff of Herrin, Illinois, and Katrina Gallops and husband Mike of Herrin; one son, Robert Higgins and wife Kelly of Almo; 18 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Newby Cemetery in LBL. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Frederick Robert Bless
Frederick “Fred” Bless, 84, of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of New Concord, Kentucky, was welcomed by his Savior in Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Fred married Yvonne Roe and they shared a full, loving 60 years of life together. Yvonne preceded him in death in 2019.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Lynne Ferrell (William); a son, Davin Bless (Patricia); grandsons, Daniel (Jenna) and Eric (Sierra) Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane; a sister, Caroline Ochs; and a brother, George (Linda) Bless.
A family memorial service will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Bramley Funeral Home of Divernon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
Bettye Sue Outland Jones
Bettye Sue Outland Jones, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb.y 15, 2022, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
She was born October 1, 1935, in Murray, to Milburn Outland and Ola McKinney Outland.
She was a retired manager of Keith’s Men’s Shop in Logan, Ohio. She was a 1954 graduate of Murray High School, and a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Share Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Hood Jones; an infant son; and one brother, Max Outland.
Mrs. Jones is survived by two daughters, Janell Vorhees and husband Gary of Logan, Ohio, and Jeana Kirkendall and husband Parker of Holland, Ohio; one son, William Garnett Jones II and wife Stacy of Hopkinsville; one sister, Sondra Waldrop of Hazel; a sister-in-law, Lorna Outland of Murray; six grandchildren, Aubrey Kirkendall, Andrew Kirkendall, Korben Jones, Zachery Jones, Joshua Jones and Trevor Jones; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Glendon A. Roden
Glendon A. Roden, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Jimmy Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.