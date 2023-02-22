Obituaries Feb. 22, 2023

Roy B. Davis Jr.
Born in Junction City, Kentucky, Roy was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, for his master’s degree in art education.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Alexander; and sons, Andrew (and wife Sondra Von Burg) of Berkeley, California, and Noah, of Carbondale, Colorado. Grandchildren in California are Ollie Marie and Peter Helm Davis; and in Colorado, Petunia Rose and Dewey B. Davis.
Roy taught art in Ohio and New Jersey, worked as a career counselor in New York and served as the Deputy Director at the Montclair Art Museum before returning to Kentucky as Director of University Art Galleries at Murray State University.
For 25 years, until he retired in 2018, Roy founded and operated Bert & Bud’s Vintage Coffins, a unique custom coffin and urn business known for its clever slogans— “Don’t be caught dead without one” and “We put the fun back in funerals.” During this time, he made hundreds of custom coffins and urns for customers including steamboat captains, professional Santas and many more. He could often be seen in his beloved Toyota pickup hustling around Murray.
With his quick wit and sense of humor, Roy made everyday life a work of art. He and Connie hosted annual Christmas parties where guests toasted to his unique Christmas trees, including a tree in a woodchipper, one made of pork chops and many more. In earlier years, he performed on stage, wrote essays about growing up in Kentucky, painted, and created pottery and drawings. In many ways, Roy embodied the creative life, where everything was an opportunity to create something unique.
Roy was a tremendous storyteller with a deep interest and empathy for the human condition and the family that raised him up. He researched his family history and ancestry tracing his lineage back to the 14th century in England. Yes, he was descended from royalty.
He recently held a retrospective show of half-sized coffin sculptures, representing the lives and often tragic deaths of his own extended family, at the Wrather Gallery at MSU. In his last few years, he created less but was no less interested in the people around him. Roy will be remembered and cherished as a kind, creative, and charming father, husband and friend who valued ideas, art and the people who created them.
Gather with us on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Playhouse in the Park to celebrate the life of Roy “Bud” Davis Jr. Please join us for a reception at 3 p.m. at the Playhouse in the Park Annex, 907 Arcadia Circle, to share your favorite stories and memories.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Dr., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Carlton Cummins Tolley
Nancy Carlton Cummins Tolley, 85, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Johns Hopkins Neurosciences Critical Care Unit.
Nancy was born Aug. 23, 1937, in Arlington, Kentucky, the second daughter of Edward Carlton and Lena Rivers (Everett) Cummins. Her older sister, Rosemary C. Newman, predeceased her in 2015.
Nancy graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington in the class of 1954. She went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Murray State College (now University) in 1958. She was cheerleader for the Murray Racers and Homecoming Queen. She met Harold “Bud” Tolley at Murray State and they were married June 6, 1959, in Arlington. She began her career teaching home economics, now known as Family and Consumer Sciences, in Metropolis, Illinois, and continued teaching this subject to students at the Southampton Middle School in Bel Air, Maryland until her retirement from the Harford County Public School system. Passing along to the next generation her joy of cooking and its importance to family life were some of her proudest accomplishments as a teacher.
Nancy was married to Harold “Bud” Tolley for 60 years, until his death in 2019. She is survived by four sons, Greg of Joppa, Michael (and Lynne) of Dedham, Massachusetts, John (and Sherri) of Bel Air, and Jeff of Bel Air; four grandchildren, Trent (and Rachael) of Richmond, Virginia; Lauren of Yorktown, Virginia; Sierra of Bel Air; and Gavin of Bel Air; and one great-grandson, Grayson (son of Trent and Rachael).
She was preceded in death by her son Bryan in 1972 and her daughter-in-law Carla in 2019.
In 1964, Nancy moved from western Kentucky to Maryland with her husband and young family. She may have left Kentucky for a new life in Maryland, but she remained connected to the region through many friends and extended family. A lifelong fan of Kentucky horseracing and basketball, she later followed the Baltimore Orioles, Colts, Ravens, and Terps. Nancy enjoyed gardening, trips to Longwood Gardens each season, reading, following her sports teams, and her ‘Lunch Bunch,’ a group of former colleagues who had gone to lunch together for almost two decades. For years she graced the sidelines of Bel Air’s courts and sport fields, cheering on sons and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren—making milkshakes, playing dominos, badminton, and croquet. Nancy was also member of the Bel Air United Methodist Church and for many years had enjoyed visiting former members of the congregation who were living in nursing homes. With her joyful personality, ready smile and always a kind and positive thought, she must have been a most welcome visitor.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at McComas Family Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Bel Air United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
McComas Family Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland, is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine Portis Mathis
Geraldine Portis Mathis, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
Born Sept. 6, 1936, in Marshall County, she was the daughter of Charlie Portis and Lovie Rickman Portis Maupin.
She retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel of Murray and sold Watkins products for many years. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Ted Portis and J. T. Portis.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe L. Mathis of Murray; a daughter, Verenda J. Mathis and son, Trevor J. Mathis and wife Lori, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ron Mathis officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Robert ‘Robert’ Vieito
Roberto “Robert” Vieito, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
Born Oct. 23, 1934 in Niquero, Cuba, he immigrated to the United States in 1959 and proudly became a U.S. citizen in the 1970s. He was the son of Lorenzo and Dolores Vieito.
He was retired from Phillip Morris Tobacco Company, where he worked in sales in both New York and Louisiana. Roberto and his wife Genevieve retired to Murray in the year 2000, and he spent the final years of his life forever grateful to have made so many wonderful friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Cecilia “Jenny”; a grandson, Christopher Michael; and a brother, Lorenzo.
Roberto is survived by his children, Robert and wife Mayra of Pooler, Georgia, Eric and wife Rocio of Maywood, New Jersey, and Jennifer and husband Billy of Covington, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, Robert Patrick, Nancy, and Natalie; and a brother, Genaro of Florida.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Carol Jane McClard
Carol Jane McClard, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Murray, to John Bucy and Robbie (Allbritten) Bucy.
She retired from Cain’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep in Murray as the bookkeeper for more than 30 years, and was a member of New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Stephanie McClard; and a son-in-law, Ronald Hunt.
Mrs. McClard is survived by her husband, Gary McClard of Murray, whom she married Aug. 25, 1965, in New Concord, Kentucky; two daughters, Angela Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Marti McClard of Knoxville, Tennessee; one son, Brian McClard of Hazel; one sister, Brenda Roberts and husband George of Murray; and five grandchildren, Brent McClard of Hazel, Julia McClard of Hazel, Hannah Hunt of Warner Robins, Jonathan McClard of Hazel and Liam McClard of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joel Frizzell and DeWayne Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mark Anthony Johnson
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1961, in Paducah, Kentucky, to William Johnson and Carol Johnson.
He was an active member of the Easter Seals of West Kentucky and attended Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his foster parents, Cary Redden and wife Rhonda of Murray; three brothers, Chase Redden and wife Chelsea of League City, Texas, Zachary Baker and wife Jaclyn of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Cody Redden and wife Destiney of Murray; one niece, Chancely Baker; and three nephews, Cooper and Carter Redden and Charley Jack Baker.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Dr. Keith Kishore Kodali
Dr. Keith Kishore Kodali, 49, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Keith was born on July 29, 1973 in India to Visweswararao and Vijayarani Kodali. While he studied medicine in India, once he came to the states, he found that his true passion was technology. He worked for Accenture using SAP software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations. He was full of life and always upbeat and smiling. He was an avid animal lover. He had a wide variety of interests including computers, electronics, motorcycles, watches, and any sort of gadget, the more complicated the better.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife who cared for him until the very end, Dr. Rachel Korson of Murray; his parents, Visweswararao and Vijayarani Kodali of India; a brother, Kiran Kodali and a sister, Kavitha Kodali. Also surviving are many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.
No services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help support and provide personal care for his beloved pets that he left behind including his cherished Siberian Husky dog Kali, his Great Pyrenees Lika Bear, and his three cats, Penelope, Pumpkin and Bissoux. Contributions may be sent to Imes Funeral Home, Kodali Pet Fund, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mildred Barnett Tutt
Mildred Barnett Tutt, 98, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Dogwood Bend Senior Living in Clarksville.
She was born June 30, 1924, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Jesse Barnett and Lula Houston Barnett.
She retired from the hosiery mill in Murray and later for the Murray City School System in the cafeteria. She was the oldest member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church, taught Sunday School classes for more than 40 years. and was involved in various other church missions. She was a recipient of a Kentucky Colonel title, a member of the DAV Women’s Auxiliary, an avid quilter, and loved gardening.
Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved people and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Mildred graced everyone with her heartwarming presence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Odell Tutt; whom she was married to for 47 years; one infant sister; one brother, Rudy Barnett; and one son-in-law, Frank Davis.
Mrs. Tutt is survived by two daughters, Mary Davis of Clarksville and Ann Hiter of Murray; four grandchildren, Willie Hiter and wife Robin of Almo, Mary Ann Morrison and husband Jesse of Murray, Heather Lee and husband GySgt Joshua of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Jessica Rojas and husband Ozzy of Murray; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Rooker of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Asa and Abel Morrison, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ed Chapman and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Mitchell Wayne Ford
Mitchell Wayne Ford, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
