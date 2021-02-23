Joann Jones
Joann Jones, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Pryorsburg, Kentucky, to Marvin Tucker and Daisy McGuire Dunn.
She retired from the Mars Candy Company in Chicago, Illinois, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church and the Adult Women’s Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Vaughan; her second husband, Ron Jones; one son, Donald Gene Vaughn; two sisters, Elwanda Tynes and Dorothy Camp; and one daughter-in-law, Georgia Vaughn.
Mrs. Jones is survived by three daughters, Joella Parks and Larry, Gail Gipson and Johnny Miller, and Sherry Fox and Chester, all of Murray; one son, Michael Vaughn of Kirksey; one brother, Lewis Dwayne Tucker of Hickory; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Clark, Jeff Parks, Angie McCuiston, Danny Gipson, Shane Fox, Justin Fox, Darren Vaughn, Lauren Hayden, Charlie Dinkins and Brandi Heydon; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granchild.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. Eddie Ray Adams
Dr. Eddie Ray Adams, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 9, 1935, in Childress, Texas.
He graduated from North Texas University at Denton, Texas, and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He earned his doctorate degree from the University of Missouri and taught at Hillcrest High School in Dallas, Texas, and Midland High School in Midland, Texas. He also taught at Murray State University in the department of industry and technology with Dr. Oakley and G.T. Lilly, and later worked for the U.S. Department of Labor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. After retirement, he could always be found at the farm where he and Judie enjoyed tending the cows and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Montie Clements Adams of DeLeon, Texas; his brother, Wayne; sister-in-law, Jean; nephew, Monty Wayne Adams; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy McConathy.
Dr. Adams is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judie Brasuell Adams; his son, Eddie Glen Adams and wife Vonnie, and grandson Jesse; his daughter, Diana Thompson and husband Trent, and grandson Adam; a sister, Laverne McConathy of Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no memorial service at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
James C. Schumaker
James C. Schumaker, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Racine, Wisconsin.
He retired after 32 years of service with the J.I. Case Company. He was a passionate fisherman, an avid woodworker, and co-owned and operated Wood You. He was a member of the United Auto Workers and North America Fishing Club. He was also a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served in many other positions.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Carl Schumaker; his mother, Thelma Naomie Carpenetti; and stepfather, Joseph Carpenetti.
Mr. Schumaker is survived by his wife, Darlene Schumaker of Murray, whom he married Dec. 13, 1984, in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin; three daughters, Linda Schumaker and Rebecca Hatton, both of Murray and Sarah Schumaker of Rockford, Illinois; three sisters, Mary Ann Peterson of Phoenix, Arizona, Dina Ruth Benton of Oklahoma, and Patricia Louise Snow of Butler, Missouri; and one grandchild, Thomas “Ollie” Hatton of Murray.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Steven H. Parker
Steven H. Parker, 68, gained his angel wings Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 8, 1952, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He worked as a mechanic until health issues forced an early retirement. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hearon Parker and Jo Nell Williams Parker, and a granddaughter, Shaianne Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Fannin of Lexington; two sons, Allen Parker of New Concord and Bryan Parker and wife Misty of Dexter; his ex-wife and good friend, Linda Parker of Hazel; two sisters, Ann McGlennon (Terry) of Dexter and Beverly Boggess of Brunswick, Georgia; two brothers, Jim Parker (Doris) of Dexter and Hank Parker of Hardin; his grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob Fannin of Lexington, and Mikalya, Scott, Paul, Randall, Autumn, Logan, Isiah and John Luke Parker, all of Dexter; several nieces and nephews, and his fur baby, Murphy.
No services are planned at this time. A family memorial will be held later this year where his ashes will be spread at Lone Oak Cemetery in Calloway County.
Mara Lou Stockton Kough
Mara Lou Stockton Kough, 90, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Friday Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was a retired co-owner and bookkeeper for Kough Equipment.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Omer Kough; one son, Johnny Lee Kough; one brother, Elmer Ray Holder; and one sister, Carolyn Wathan.
Mara Lou is survived by one daughter, Carol Ann Wood and husband Jim of Farmington; a daughter-in-law, Martha Kough of Farmington; five grandchildren, James R. Wood, Jason A. Wood, Amanda L. Kough Diel, Patrick L. Kough and Adam R. (Candice) Kough; 10 great-grandchildren, Caleb Wood, Zach Diel, Allie Fry, Lauren Diel, Boden Diel, Bryce Kough, Maddie Kough, Anna Kough, Johnathan Kough and Addison Kough,; and one great- great-grandchild, Bennett Fry.
A public visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. A private family funeral service will follow with Jim Smith and James Wood officiating. Burial will be in the Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Galloway, 217 Eagle Rd., Sedalia, KY, 42079.
Howard Wayne Burkeen
Howard Wayne Burkeen, 79, of Tiptonville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the West Tennessee Healthcare Hospital in Dyersburg Tennessee.
Howard Wayne, known to all as Wayne, was born July 20, 1941, near Dexter, Kentucky, to Paul Wilbur Burkeen and Treva Mae Burkeen.
He grew up surrounded by family and friends in the Independence community near Almo, Kentucky. His mother often told the story that as a child, Wayne would say, “I love everybody.” He carried this philosophy throughout the remainder of his life. He was known as a kind and loving man to all that he met. He loved his God and his family with all his heart. He attended Independence United Methodist Church as a young child and was a member for 49 years. He was currently a member of Crockett Chapel Methodist Church in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Wayne married Marita Evans Burkeen on June 6, 1964. She was “the love of his life” and they were happily married for more than 56 years. During that time, they spent very few days apart. Wayne worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He retired from the Fulton County Transit in 2007. He had also worked at Wiggins Furniture of Murray, the Murray Tappan Plant, Lovett Brothers Gulf of Murray, and the Dyersburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The work that he never retired from was his service to God and the people of the Methodist church. His wife entered the ministry in 1986 and Wayne was her partner in ministry since that time. He was always present, supporting his wife, singing in the choir and volunteering for whatever was needed. Even when his health began to decline, he continued to be at her side. They served 32 years together in several United Methodist churches in Kentucky and Tennessee, including Storey’s Chapel, Fowlkes, Sorrells Chapel, Palestine, Cayce, Bardwell, Corinth, Tiptonville, Cunningham and Crockett Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Treva Burkeen; his in-laws, Ralph and Mamie Evans; his beloved brother and sister-in-law, L.W. and Velvaleen Burkeen; his nephew, Teddy Burkeen; and his granddaughter, Taylor Jordan Dowdy.
Wayne is survived by his wife Marita of Tiptonville; three children, Lori Burkeen Dowdy (Richard), Larry Wayne Burkeen (Evelyn) and Lisa Burkeen Butler (Alan); six grandchildren, Laken Burkeen, April Burkeen, Ashlyn Jackson (Matt), Tiffany Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy and Kaylan Mays (Nathan); one great-grandson, Finley Silas Jackson; nephews, Terry Burkeen and Timmy Burkeen; nieces, Tina Burkeen and Twila Lansford; and many beloved additional family members.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the McDaniel Cemetery with Kendrick Lewis and Richard Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in coordination with the Dyersburg Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be planned in Lake County, Tennessee, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, or to the McDaniel Cemetery, both c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray KY 42071.
Tresa Bray
Tresa Bray, 56, of Murray, Kentucky died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She retired as a custodian from Murray Elementary School. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
She was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Murray, to Preston H. Evitts and Hilda Jackson Evitts.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Evitts.
Tresa is survived by her husband, Donald R. Bray of Murray, whom she married March 26, 1991 in Murray; one daughter, Jennifer Covington Hamby and husband John of New Concord; three sisters, Linda Paschall of Puryear, Tennessee, Janice Jones of Dresden, Tennessee, and Sheila Lester of Reelfoot, Tennessee; two brothers, Dorris Evitts and wife Ladora of Puryear and Gary Evitts and wife Kathy of Almo; and two grandchildren, Samantha Smith of Paris, Tennessee and Elora Hamby of New Concord.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St Louis MO 63110.
