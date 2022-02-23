Nelda A. Murphy
Nelda A. Murphy, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to John David Downs and Beulah Irene Wiggins Downs.
She was the co-owner and operator of Murray Home & Auto, along with her first husband, J.D. Murphy. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, J.D. Murphy; second husband, Charley Robertson; one daughter, Donna Rayburn; one sister, Barbara Tutt; one brother, John Howard Downs; and one son-in-law, Jerry Rayburn.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by one granddaughter, Jae Rayburn-Trimble and husband John of Paducah; two nieces, Debra Rogers and Jeanie Carson; and two nephews, Mike Downs and Scott Downs.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at
Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Edward Sullivan and Valeda Edwards Sullivan.
Jimmy was a PGA Golf professional and founder of Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter -in-law, Kesha Sullivan, and several brothers and sisters.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jerlene Sullivan of Murray, whom he married June 28, 1958, in Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Gary Sullivan and wife Jennifer of Versailles and Lynn Sullivan of Murray; four grandchildren, Lynley Sanders and husband Scott of Cadiz, Hogan Sullivan of Murray, Caitlin Sullivan of Lawrence, California and Aidan Sullivan of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy started from humble beginnings and at age 8 he and his little brother Roy walked across the railroad tracks to the Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah to caddy. As a young man, Jimmy worked his way up in the golf business. He first worked in the golf shop at Paxton Park and later developed his skill set in golf course maintenance. His passion for the sport stayed with him for the rest of his life.
Jimmy met Mrs. Sullivan and their first date was on a lighted driving range in Paducah. Just six months later they were married. Together they created a lifelong love story and in June of this year they would have been married 64 years.
Jimmy then went to the Murray Country Club where he helped build the front nine golf holes. He later took over as golf professional and general manager of Murray Country Club and designed/built the back nine with the help of a good friend. Jimmy remained in that position for 30 years before he and Jerlene built Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf, Driving Range and Miniature Golf. The Sullivan’s golf facility is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work. Jimmy spent more than three decades managing their family business and even got to work alongside his beloved wife, son Lynn, and two of his grandchildren over the last 31 years.
Jimmy was a proud member of the Professional Golf Association for 62 years, and until the months before his death, worked diligently continuing to cultivate the land he loved so much. He had a knack for helping beginners develop a love for the game and could always be found giving “tips” to anyone that chose to play at his golf course.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held when the dogwood’s start blooming at Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course in the spring. Jimmy’s family would like to invite all of those that supported him throughout the years to commemorate a life well-lived and the legacy that he left in the Murray community. Details will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Allen Herndon, Ph.D
Jerry Allen Herndon of Cedar Valley, Utah, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi, Utah. At his side was his wife of 61 years, Patricia, and Joanna Williams, Micah Bonnell and Jason Bonnell.
Jerry was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Robert Vernon Herndon and Mary Frances Sholar Herndon.
He spent his youth in Kentucky, California and Texas. He graduated from Trigg County High School in Cadiz in 1958, and later married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Annette Allen, on June 1, 1960, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Together they raised six children.
Jerry earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 with a double major in history and English at Murray State College. Awarded a fellowship in English at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, he earned a Master of Arts degree in 1964 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1966. A distinguished academic, he taught English composition and American literature for three years at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Moving to Kentucky in 1969, he taught for 31 years at Murray State University where he also curated the Jesse Stuart Collection of manuscripts, correspondence and other related materials for the Forrest C. Pogue Library Special Collections. He and Jesse, a Poet Laureate of Kentucky, were both resolute teachers who sought to inspire their students with a love of learning and life. Jerry was known as a demanding teacher and mentor who imparted wisdom, knowledge and understanding. He taught every student to question and research and communicate through the written word. Always a seeker of truth, he encouraged all those who knew him to find out for themselves the nature of life and eternity.
Jerry was an author of several books on American literature, as well as an editor of manuscripts for the Jesse Stuart Foundation. He was a man of deep faith who loved God and family above all else. His interests included history, literature, the outdoors and conservation. He also worked for 21 years as an associate for Walmart in the sporting goods department before retiring in 2018.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Sandra, Kay and Donald; and his daughter, Melanie Ann.
Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia; children, Rose Bonnell of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Joel Herndon of Cedar Valley, Jay Herndon of Murray, Joanna (Chad) Williams of Bitterroot Valley, Montana, Vicky (Trent) Dalton of Murray and Susan Hager of Murray; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved deeply. Papa had many “lambs.”
Jerry was a light to those around him, sharing his love of the Lord and the Gospel. A man of hope and vision, he spent his life as a seeker of knowledge and truth. He taught his children to think for themselves and to live with faith, hope, love and charity. HIs greatest concern was for the spiritual wellbeing of his ancestors and descendants. He loved deeply and cherished what he earned in this life and sought to ensure the integrity of all he had to offer others in the way of advice and kindness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah, was in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Lee Goodwin
Thomas Lee Goodwin, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Roswell, New Mexico, to George Goodwin and Anna Mary Stiles Goodwin. He retired from Murray State University as a cook and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one aunt, Nelle Farris; and one uncle, Wilburn Farris.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Goodwin and significant other, Art Kennedy, of Cranford, New Jersey, Sheena Goodwin of Murray and T.J. Kraft and husband Josh of Murray; one sister, Patty Goodwin of New Mexico; one brother, Eddy Goodwin of New, Mexico; and three grandchildren, Arthur Kennedy, Eric Crittenden and Izzy Kraft.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Geurin
Jackie Geurin, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 22, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to J.D. Geurin and Tillie Eldridge Geurin.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He loved his church family and participated in many activities. He was a veteran who served his country for 25 years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Parker ,and two brothers, Joe Geurin and Kenneth Geurin.
Mr. Geurin is survived by two sons, Michael Geurin and Mitchell Geurin, both of New Concord; sisters-in-law, Betty Geurin and Alison Geurin; nieces, Jeanetta Geurin McCallon, Jennifer Geurin Stubblefield, Elizabeth McCuiston Thorn and Tammy Parker Hobbs; nephews, Brian Shelby and Jared Geurin and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter, Gary Evans and Tyler Bohannon officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Bus Ministry, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Johnson Wiser
Wilma Johnson Wiser, 89, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the home of her childhood which is now her son’s home.
She was born April 28, 1932, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Tannie D. Johnson and Obera Jones Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Wiser; one son-in-law, Curt Ewing; three sisters, Elizabeth Watson, Sue Outland and Betty Williams; and four brothers, Charles D. Johnson, Hugh “Shorty” Johnson, Jim Johnson and Joe Pat Johnson.
Wilma is survived by her six children, Terry Wiser and wife Mary of Murray, Tammy Ewing of Paducah, Tim Wiser and wife Sarah of Mount Carmel, Illinois, Tonya Venters and husband John of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Todd Wiser and wife Gina of Mount Juliet and Laura Raber and husband Bruce of Crestview, Florida; nine grandchildren, T.J. Wiser, Amanda Stopher, Caleb Dawson, Ian Wiser, Devan Wiser, Jennifer Gregory, Anthony Venters, Elyse Wiser and Mackenzie Wiser; five great-grandchildren, Jack Stopher, Corbin Venters, Raelyn Venters, Grayson Venters and Evelyn Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews.
No public services have been scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the West Fork Cemetery Fund, 5179 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Parks
Larry Parks, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Murray, to Otto Parks and Eva Rose Parks.
He was a field representative for IBM for 29 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Hilda Parks, and two brothers, Daryl Parks and Jerry Parks.
Mr. Parks is survived by his wife, Joella (Vaughn) Parks of Murray; two daughters, Angelene “Angie” (Parks) McCuiston and husband Marty of Murray and Stacy (Parks) Clark and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Jeff Parks and life partner Kristi Peray of Murray; one stepsister, Carolyn Hargis and husband Gary of Ruston, Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Parks of Benton; seven grandchildren, Eric Parks, M.J. McCuiston, Adam Clark, Ethan Clark, Chelsie Stone, Kristen Parks and Hannah Clark; and seven great-grandchildren, Colby White, Caden White, Brayden McCuiston, Chandler Crouch, Harris Mohamed, Emerlynn McCuiston and Aseyah Mohamed.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Robert Kleinhoffer
Kenneth Robert Kleinhoffer, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Joliet, Illinois, to late Harold F. Kleinhoffer and Enis Mandella Kleinhoffer.
He retired as a firefighter after 27 years of service for the Joliet, Illinois Fire Department. He was a member of the Calloway County Fire Rescue Squad and a proud member of the Joliet, Illinois American Legion Band.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Petric.
Mr. Kleinhoffer is survived by his wife, Kate Petric Kleinhoffer; whom he married June 15, 1996, in Joliet, Illinois; five children, Kathleen Kleinhoffer and wife Catherine Hamilton of Joliet, Jan Oldham and husband Dave of Estero, Florida, Dan Kleinhoffer of Joliet, Susan Wagner and husband Mark of Free Soil, Michigan, and Laurie Haney and husband Ron of Beaverton, Michigan; one sister, Phyllis Peterson and husband Terry of Shorewood, Illinois; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services held at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
George Dugan
George Dugan, 78, of rural Golconda, Illinois, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at home.
He was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Berkeley, California, to George Charles and Rose Irene Claxton Dugan. George was married to Leah on July 10, 1976, and she survives.
He went to Murray State University on a baseball scholarship. After graduation, he was drafted by the California Angels. He was a retired teacher and coach at Pope County Community High School. He enjoyed bass fishing, duck hunting and quail hunting with his dog Lady. George loved his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leah Dugan; two sons, Casey (Cori) Dugan of Denver, Colorado, Gordon (Jessica) Dugan of Paducah; grandchildren, Gage, Taylor, Griffin, Gatlin, Coen and Emma; a sister, Kay Hanna; a sister-in-law, Sue Dugan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Nugent; an infant brother, Billy Dugan; a sister, Betty (Cecil) Roper; a brother, Bob Dugan; and a brother-in-law, Xon Hanna.
A celebration of life was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to MSU Baseball, Murray State Athletic Dept., c/o Taylor Mudd, Murray, KY 42071.
Aly Funeral Home of Eddyville, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.
George Thomas Lenzey
George Thomas Lenzey, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to George F. Lenzey and Betty Tackles Lenzey.
He retired as a courier for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jimmy” Lenzey.
Mr. Lenzey is survived by his wife, Judy Lynn Kroeger Lenzey; whom he married April 8, 1967, in Forest Park, Illinois. They would have been married for 55 years on April 8, 2022. Also surviving is one daughter, Melody Lynn Lenzey Tyler of Murray; two sisters, Vicki Karas and husband Tom of South Ridge, Wisconsin, and Marce Winn and husband Bob of St. Charles, Illinois; one grandson, Mark Richard Tyler of Murray; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Wright of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Brunella Lenzey of Villa Park, Illinois, and Lil Kroeger of Copperas, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the church. The family request that face mask be worn for both the funeral service and visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kentucky-Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 East Main Street, Ste. 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Thompson Turner
Margaret Ann Thompson Turner, 85 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Roy Lee and Mamie Jane Bohannon Thompson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Daymon Murrel Turner; brothers, Henry Taz Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Hoy Thompson, Bobby Thompson and infant Rudy Thompson; an infant sister, Ruthie Thompson; and granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Turner) Phelps.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her children, Paula Randolph and husband Mike of Murray, Tim Turner and wife Pam of Draffenville and Michael Turner and wife Melissa of Benton; a sister-in-law, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a private visitation and funeral service in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tracy Rudolph officiating. A private interment will be in the Hardin Baptist Church Cemetery in Hardin.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1477 Boggess Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Dearie
Walter Dearie, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.