Ronald James ‘Ronnie’ Ross
Ronald James “Ronnie” Ross, 74, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was born May 11, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to James Ross and Valta Harris Ross.
He was the former operator and owner of Ross Insurance Agency in Murray, and later retired from Ferry-Morse Seed Co. He was a 1966 graduate of Calloway County High School and received his bachelors of business degree from Murray State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Ross; his maternal grandparents, Rupert and Ruby Harris; and his paternal grandparents, Roy and Eula Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by one son, Ashley James Ross of Rutland, Vermont; one daughter-in-law, Amanda Ross of Murray; two sisters, Jackie Abbott and husband Bill of Murray and Poppy Jones and husband Eddie of Gilbertsville; one brother, Danny Ross and wife Denise of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Owen Ross of Bowling Green, Grace Ross of Murray, Lilli Ross and Mae Ross, both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Jude Farley, Aiden Farley and Jayda Farley-Ross, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Mitchell Wayne Ford
Mitchell Wayne Ford, 57, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, KY.
Mitchell was born on January 4, 1966 in Murray, KY to the late Bobby and Peggy Pritchett Ford.
He is predeceased by his parents.
Those surviving include his aunts, Virginia McElwayne (Gary) of Hardin, Connie Uzzle (Danny) of Benton, Faye Smith of Paducah; his uncle, Ray Ford of Nashville and several cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Mitchell Wayne Ford is set for 2 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. David Little will officiate and burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the funeral home.
Roy B. Davis Jr.
Born in Junction City, Kentucky, Roy was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, for his master’s degree in art education.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Alexander; and sons, Andrew (and wife Sondra Von Burg) of Berkeley, California, and Noah, of Carbondale, Colorado. Grandchildren in California are Ollie Marie and Peter Helm Davis; and in Colorado, Petunia Rose and Dewey B. Davis.
Roy taught art in Ohio and New Jersey, worked as a career counselor in New York and served as the Deputy Director at the Montclair Art Museum before returning to Kentucky as Director of University Art Galleries at Murray State University.
For 25 years, until he retired in 2018, Roy founded and operated Bert & Bud’s Vintage Coffins, a unique custom coffin and urn business known for its clever slogans— “Don’t be caught dead without one” and “We put the fun back in funerals.” During this time, he made hundreds of custom coffins and urns for customers including steamboat captains, professional Santas and many more. He could often be seen in his beloved Toyota pickup hustling around Murray.
With his quick wit and sense of humor, Roy made everyday life a work of art. He and Connie hosted annual Christmas parties where guests toasted to his unique Christmas trees, including a tree in a woodchipper, one made of pork chops and many more. In earlier years, he performed on stage, wrote essays about growing up in Kentucky, painted, and created pottery and drawings. In many ways, Roy embodied the creative life, where everything was an opportunity to create something unique.
Roy was a tremendous storyteller with a deep interest and empathy for the human condition and the family that raised him up. He researched his family history and ancestry tracing his lineage back to the 14th century in England. Yes, he was descended from royalty.
He recently held a retrospective show of half-sized coffin sculptures, representing the lives and often tragic deaths of his own extended family, at the Wrather Gallery at MSU. In his last few years, he created less but was no less interested in the people around him. Roy will be remembered and cherished as a kind, creative, and charming father, husband and friend who valued ideas, art and the people who created them.
Gather with us on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Playhouse in the Park to celebrate the life of Roy “Bud” Davis Jr. Please join us for a reception at 3 p.m. at the Playhouse in the Park Annex, 907 Arcadia Circle, to share your favorite stories and memories.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Dr., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Nancy Carlton Cummins Tolley
Nancy Carlton Cummins Tolley, 85, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Johns Hopkins Neurosciences Critical Care Unit.
Nancy was born Aug. 23, 1937, in Arlington, Kentucky, the second daughter of Edward Carlton and Lena Rivers (Everett) Cummins. Her older sister, Rosemary C. Newman, predeceased her in 2015.
Nancy graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington in the class of 1954. She went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Murray State College (now University) in 1958. She was cheerleader for the Murray Racers and Homecoming Queen. She met Harold “Bud” Tolley at Murray State and they were married June 6, 1959, in Arlington. She began her career teaching home economics, now known as Family and Consumer Sciences, in Metropolis, Illinois, and continued teaching this subject to students at the Southampton Middle School in Bel Air, Maryland until her retirement from the Harford County Public School system. Passing along to the next generation her joy of cooking and its importance to family life were some of her proudest accomplishments as a teacher.
Nancy was married to Harold “Bud” Tolley for 60 years, until his death in 2019. She is survived by four sons, Greg of Joppa, Michael (and Lynne) of Dedham, Massachusetts, John (and Sherri) of Bel Air, and Jeff of Bel Air; four grandchildren, Trent (and Rachael) of Richmond, Virginia; Lauren of Yorktown, Virginia; Sierra of Bel Air; and Gavin of Bel Air; and one great-grandson, Grayson (son of Trent and Rachael).
She was preceded in death by her son Bryan in 1972 and her daughter-in-law Carla in 2019.
In 1964, Nancy moved from western Kentucky to Maryland with her husband and young family. She may have left Kentucky for a new life in Maryland, but she remained connected to the region through many friends and extended family. A lifelong fan of Kentucky horseracing and basketball, she later followed the Baltimore Orioles, Colts, Ravens, and Terps. Nancy enjoyed gardening, trips to Longwood Gardens each season, reading, following her sports teams, and her ‘Lunch Bunch,’ a group of former colleagues who had gone to lunch together for almost two decades. For years she graced the sidelines of Bel Air’s courts and sport fields, cheering on sons and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren—making milkshakes, playing dominos, badminton, and croquet. Nancy was also member of the Bel Air United Methodist Church and for many years had enjoyed visiting former members of the congregation who were living in nursing homes. With her joyful personality, ready smile and always a kind and positive thought, she must have been a most welcome visitor.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at McComas Family Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Bel Air United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Harold Wayne Darnell
Harold Wayne Darnell, 89, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
Mark Anthony Johnson
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.