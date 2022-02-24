Walter E. Dearie
Mr. Walter E. Dearie, 73, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mr. Dearie was born on October 23, 1948 in Manilla, Philippines to the late Walter Dearie, Sr. and Bertha Wilda Dearie.
Walter proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He served as a Corpsman during Vietnam where he found his true calling, nursing. He graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in July of 1974 and immediately started working at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL. His entire 45 year career in nursing would be spent in the surgery department. He was especially equipped to allay young children's fears with his wit and humor. Walter was friends with everyone he met. He loved car racing and was a 20 year season ticket holder at Chicagoland Speedway in Il. His other great loves were the Beatles and Volkswagen Beetles. Walter was a member of the VFW Post 6291 in Murray. He will be greatly missed as he was greatly loved.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Mrs. Jan Dearie of Murray; sons, Walter Dearie and wife, Chelsea of Lakeland, FL, John Dearie and wife, Amy of Lakeland, FL; daughters, Dawn Thompson and husband Toby, of Lakeland, FL, Kathryn Wise and husband, Gene of Morris, IL; a brother, Richard Dearie and wife, Madonna of Casa Grande, AZ; sisters, Geraldine Reeves of Casa Grande, AZ, Wilda Todd of Casa Grande, AZ and granchildren, Kaley Thompson, Toby Thompson II, Jesse Dearie, Abigale Dearie, Liam Dearie, Johnathan Dearie, Jordyn Dearie, Allan Wise (Kelsea), Stephanie Wise, Sarah Wise.
A memorial service with military honors is set for 11 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. His son, Walter Dearie will officiate. The memorial service for Mr. Dearie will be live streamed via Facebook live on Imes Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 11 AM CST.
Burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL this summer. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 11 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Regional Cancer Center, 204 South 9th Street, Murray, KY 42071, ATTN: Brett Miles.
Matthew ‘Matt Bob’ Clay Andrew Hisch
Matthew “Matt Bob” Clay Andrew Hisch, 37, came into the world on Mother’s Day May 11, 1984. He was a child full of wonder and this continual love of learning would follow Matthew all through his life.
Matthew was a member of St. Francis Church and attended North Elementary School for his early education. He joined Cub Scouts, played several sports at North Elementary and was a 10 year 4-H member. He attended North Posey Junior High where he played football and discovered music through their band program. This also led to his love of percussion. Later at North Posey High School, he concentrated on the quads in the marching band. The Marching Vikings went to state competition two times with Matthew on deck with his beloved quads. After high school, Matthew attended Murray State University and later chose to continue his education with the Local Carpenter Trade School in Evansville, Indiana. He absorbed everything he read and was a perfectionist in his work. He worked at Ken Lake with robotic systems and enjoyed the challenges of these systems. He was also part gypsy at heart and liked trying a variety of jobs. This ranged from a line cook to construction and landscape work. He settled in Murray to enjoy hunting and fishing on Kentucky Lake. He had a wide variety of friends and loved doing favors for his friends, but never asked for anything in return.
First and foremost, in Matthew’s life was his utter and complete love for his two children, Brookelynn Renee and Lucas Gray. Their lives will have a huge void which he would have filled with love and lots of stories.
Matthew is also survived by his parents, Jim and Tina Hisch, and his sister, Gena Hisch. He is also survived by a very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Ginnie Mulkey and Walter and Theresa Hisch.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established at First Bank, PO Box 128, Poseyville, IN 47633, as The Matthew Hisch Children’s Education Fund.
Nelda A. Murphy
Nelda A. Murphy, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to John David Downs and Beulah Irene Wiggins Downs.
She was the co-owner and operator of Murray Home & Auto, along with her first husband, J.D. Murphy. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, J.D. Murphy; second husband, Charley Robertson; one daughter, Donna Rayburn; one sister, Barbara Tutt; one brother, John Howard Downs; and one son-in-law, Jerry Rayburn.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by one granddaughter, Jae Rayburn-Trimble and husband John of Paducah; two nieces, Debra Rogers and Jeanie Carson; and two nephews, Mike Downs and Scott Downs.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at
Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Jimmy Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Edward Sullivan and Valeda Edwards Sullivan.
Jimmy was a PGA Golf professional and founder of Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter -in-law, Kesha Sullivan, and several brothers and sisters.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jerlene Sullivan of Murray, whom he married June 28, 1958, in Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Gary Sullivan and wife Jennifer of Versailles and Lynn Sullivan of Murray; four grandchildren, Lynley Sanders and husband Scott of Cadiz, Hogan Sullivan of Murray, Caitlin Sullivan of Lawrence, California and Aidan Sullivan of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy started from humble beginnings and at age 8 he and his little brother Roy walked across the railroad tracks to the Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah to caddy. As a young man, Jimmy worked his way up in the golf business. He first worked in the golf shop at Paxton Park and later developed his skill set in golf course maintenance. His passion for the sport stayed with him for the rest of his life.
Jimmy met Mrs. Sullivan and their first date was on a lighted driving range in Paducah. Just six months later they were married. Together they created a lifelong love story and in June of this year they would have been married 64 years.
Jimmy then went to the Murray Country Club where he helped build the front nine golf holes. He later took over as golf professional and general manager of Murray Country Club and designed/built the back nine with the help of a good friend. Jimmy remained in that position for 30 years before he and Jerlene built Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf, Driving Range and Miniature Golf. The Sullivan’s golf facility is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work. Jimmy spent more than three decades managing their family business and even got to work alongside his beloved wife, son Lynn, and two of his grandchildren over the last 31 years.
Jimmy was a proud member of the Professional Golf Association for 62 years, and until the months before his death, worked diligently continuing to cultivate the land he loved so much. He had a knack for helping beginners develop a love for the game and could always be found giving “tips” to anyone that chose to play at his golf course.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held when the dogwood’s start blooming at Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course in the spring. Jimmy’s family would like to invite all of those that supported him throughout the years to commemorate a life well-lived and the legacy that he left in the Murray community. Details will follow.
Jerry Allen Herndon, Ph.D
Jerry Allen Herndon of Cedar Valley, Utah, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi, Utah. At his side was his wife of 61 years, Patricia, and Joanna Williams, Micah Bonnell and Jason Bonnell.
Jerry was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Robert Vernon Herndon and Mary Frances Sholar Herndon.
He spent his youth in Kentucky, California and Texas. He graduated from Trigg County High School in Cadiz in 1958, and later married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Annette Allen, on June 1, 1960, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Together they raised six children.
Jerry earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 with a double major in history and English at Murray State College. Awarded a fellowship in English at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, he earned a Master of Arts degree in 1964 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1966. A distinguished academic, he taught English composition and American literature for three years at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Moving to Kentucky in 1969, he taught for 31 years at Murray State University where he also curated the Jesse Stuart Collection of manuscripts, correspondence and other related materials for the Forrest C. Pogue Library Special Collections. He and Jesse, a Poet Laureate of Kentucky, were both resolute teachers who sought to inspire their students with a love of learning and life. Jerry was known as a demanding teacher and mentor who imparted wisdom, knowledge and understanding. He taught every student to question and research and communicate through the written word. Always a seeker of truth, he encouraged all those who knew him to find out for themselves the nature of life and eternity.
Jerry was an author of several books on American literature, as well as an editor of manuscripts for the Jesse Stuart Foundation. He was a man of deep faith who loved God and family above all else. His interests included history, literature, the outdoors and conservation. He also worked for 21 years as an associate for Walmart in the sporting goods department before retiring in 2018.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Sandra, Kay and Donald; and his daughter, Melanie Ann.
Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia; children, Rose Bonnell of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Joel Herndon of Cedar Valley, Jay Herndon of Murray, Joanna (Chad) Williams of Bitterroot Valley, Montana, Vicky (Trent) Dalton of Murray and Susan Hager of Murray; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved deeply. Papa had many “lambs.”
Jerry was a light to those around him, sharing his love of the Lord and the Gospel. A man of hope and vision, he spent his life as a seeker of knowledge and truth. He taught his children to think for themselves and to live with faith, hope, love and charity. HIs greatest concern was for the spiritual wellbeing of his ancestors and descendants. He loved deeply and cherished what he earned in this life and sought to ensure the integrity of all he had to offer others in the way of advice and kindness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
