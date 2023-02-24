Harold Wayne Darnell
Harold Wayne Darnell, 89, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hess Darnell and Layvel Lamb Darnell.
He retired from farming and Ryan Milk Company after more than 30 plus of service. He was a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Jerry Dale Darnell.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife, Helen Satterwhite Darnell; whom he married Nov. 24, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Dana Hughes and husband Jerry of Farmington; two sons, Terry Darnell and wife Debra of Murray and Ken Darnell and wife Deanna of Farmington; two brothers, Howard Darnell and wife Barbara of Murray and Rob Darnell and wife Susie of Mayfield; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Barrett and husband Tim, Lori Batts and husband Greg, Shane Hughes, Angie Ashburn, Matthew Darnell and wife Christina, Christian Darnell, Brook Darnell and Cassie Darnell; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jimmy Don Higgins
Jimmy Don Higgins, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Ira Higgins and Eulala Litchfield Higgins.
He retired from Welch Concrete and attended New Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rosa Nell Higgins, and one brother, Bobby Higgins.
Mr. Higgins is survived by three daughters, Julie Higgins Hale and husband Kenneth of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Jennifer Higgins McCoy and fiancé Scott Thompson of Murray and Jana Higgins Bostic and husband Darren of Murray; one sister, Wilma Higgins and George Garland of Murray; one brother, Jerry Higgins and wife Barbara of Murray; six grandchildren, Brooklyn Elkins and husband Brian of Murray, Breana Schulert and fiancé Alex of Nashville, Tennessee, Jordan McCoy of Murray, Kelsey Hutchison and husband Jake of Murray, Devan Hale of Cedar Lake and Delaney Hale Cedar Lake; three great-grandchildren, Eilee Hutchison of Murray, Logan Thurman of Murray and Archie Schulert of Nashville; several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Matheny Cemetery in LBL with Elijah Balentine officiating. As a request of Mr. Higgins, there will be no public visitation.
The Higgins family asked that expressions of sympathy be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 201 South Third St., Murray, KY 42071, to go towards final expenses.
Mitchell Wayne Ford
Mitchell Wayne Ford, 57, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, KY.
Mitchell was born on January 4, 1966 in Murray, KY to the late Bobby and Peggy Pritchett Ford.
He is predeceased by his parents.
Those surviving include his aunts, Virginia McElwayne (Gary) of Hardin, Connie Uzzle (Danny) of Benton, Faye Smith of Paducah; his uncle, Ray Ford of Nashville and several cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Mitchell Wayne Ford is set for 2 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. David Little will officiate and burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the funeral home.
FUNERAL NOTICES
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Ronald James ‘Ronnie’ Ross
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
————————
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Roy B. Davis Jr.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Playhouse in the Park.
———————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory
————————
McComas Family Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland
Nancy Carlton Cummins Tolley
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Bel Air United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.