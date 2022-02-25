Paul W. Casey
Paul W. Casey, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He retired from the Calloway County Road Department where he enjoyed his work as a grader operator. For several years he worked for Rob McCallon, both on his farm and at the tobacco warehouse. He was of Baptist faith, and loved to spend his time out in nature, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed mechanics, creating and tinkering in his shop during his spare time.
He was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Leonard Casey and Isabel Galloway Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tonia McCallon Casey of Murray; two daughters, Lori Story and husband Michael of Jacksonville, Florida, and Saresa D Casey of Murray; one son Brian Casey and wife Teresa of Calvert City; three sisters, Carolina Newsome of Mississippi, Shirley Taylor of New Concord and Wanda Shields and husband Oscar of Palestine, Illinois; four brothers, Dean Casey and wife Gwen of Mountain Home, John Casey and wife Beverly of Newark, Illinois, Roy Casey and wife Debbie of Millington, Illinois, and Keith Casey and wife Janice of New Concord; one grandchild, Monica Casey of Jacksonville, Florida; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Phill McCallon and Mark McCallon, his brothers-in-law, along with April Arnold officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Friends and Family are encouraged to dress casually.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William David 'Bill David' Wilson
William David “Bill David” Wilson, 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 17, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to H.W. “Stub” Wilson and Evelyn Ahart Wilson Chilcutt.
He retired from Vanderbilt Chemical after 30 years. He was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School and later graduated from Murray State University with a B.S. in Safety Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Murray State University Racer fan, and enjoyed crappie fishing. He never met a stranger and was an amazing father, husband and “Daboo” to his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jasper and Grace Wallace Ahart and Rev. Loyd and Reba Rose Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Leslie Furches, of Hazel, whom he married Jan. 2, 1998; two sons, Matthew David Robinson (Allie) of Louisville and Ross William Robinson of Murray; four grandchildren, Maddox Robinson, Cooper Lattus, Liam Hal Allbritten and Ivan David Allbritten, all of Murray; one sister, Marilyn Walker Thorn (Thomas) of Murray; one brother, Greg A. Wilson of Murray; nieces and nephews, Linley Wilson LePage (Michael), Taylor Wilson, Traci Walker Corbin (Michael), Leigh Walker Kirks (Adam) and Jamie Walker (Lynn); three brothers-in-law, Chip Furches (Sheila) of Hazel, Clay Furches (Kaiti) of Murray and Vince Furches (Kay) of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; one sister-in-law, Mary Leigh Furches (Bill) of Murray; and mother-in-law, Jeanette Furches of Murray.
A memorial visitation and celebration of life will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. John Dale will follow at 6 p.m. with brief words of encouragement and condolences.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cumberland Heights, P.O. Box 90727, Nashville, TN 37209 (online at https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/) or to the Murray High Tiger Band, Murray High School, Attn. Tim Zeiss, 1800 Sycamore St. Murray, KY 42071 (online at PayPal.me/murraytigerband)
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Elizabeth Taylor
Jane Elizabeth Taylor, 90 of Calvert City, Kentucky, known as Bama (pronounced Bamaw) to all of those that loved her, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Born Monday, April 6, 1931, in Mayfield, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Raleigh English and Vallie Russell English, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She also earned a Master of Arts in Education and obtained Rank I certification. She retired after 30 plus years of service with the Murray Independent School District where she taught at Robertson Elementary School and, because of her passion for teaching children, continued to substitute teach in various school districts into her early 80s. She was a children's church teacher, an AWANA leader and a member of Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her children, Beth Solomon and husband Kenny of Calvert City and Brad Taylor and wife Cindy of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Amber Conyea and husband Patrick of Hickory, Ashley Solomon of Beijing, China, Whitney Barbary and husband Jeremy of Evansville and Michael Taylor and wife Erin of Evansville; great-grandchildren, Camille Hargrove of Evansville, Jude Taylor of Evansville and Chloe Taylor of Evansville.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27, 2022, at Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial donations be made to Pathway Baptist Church AWANA program "Amen Amen"
Online condolences may be left at http://www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton is in charge of arrangements.