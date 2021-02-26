Judy L. Moore
Judy L. Moore, 73, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Monday, March 31, 1947, in Marshall County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of James Shepeard and Pauline Dowdy Shepeard.
She was a seamstress and the owner of Judy's Alterations and Heart Strings in Murray. She was a member of Glendale Church of Christ and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Moore; a sister, Lou McDougal; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Myer.
Mrs. Moore is survived by a daughter, Caressa Combs of Calvert City; grandchildren, Austin Combs and Dillon Combs; great-grandchildren, Easton Combs and Rorie Combs; a sister, Awnna Strickland of Calvert City; a brother, Phillip Shepeard and wife Hybernia; a brother-in-law, Gene McDougal of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Gardner
Timothy Gardner, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 11, 1964, in Hammond, Indiana, to William and Barbara Sanders Gardner.
He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Timothy is survived by his mother, Barbara Gardner of Murray; two sons, Brandon Gardner of Dexter and Bradley Gardner of Murray; a sister, Theresa Groff and husband John of Hammond; a cousin, Chris "Little Brother" Duncan; and two nephews, Justin and Jason Groff, both of Hammond.
Private services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kara Sollitto
Kara Sollitto, 71, of Lone Oak, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born Oct. 14, 1949, to Billy Ross and Mayme Sue Vanvactor Ross.
She was a longtime member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. She volunteered in the church’s clothing benevolence program, as did her parents for many years. She worked for many years at Reed Oil Company as a secretary, but once her boys arrived, became a full-time dedicated wife and mother. She loved going to the beach in Destin, Florida, loved family and sharing stories. She was also an avid baseball fan, through cheering on her son’s teams and for the Atlanta Braves. She also enjoyed the fellowship of her bunco group ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Don Sollitto; and one brother, Randy Ross.
Kara is survived by two sons, Philip Sollitto and wife Whitney of Franklin, Tennessee, and Michael Sollitto and wife Mitzi of Corpus Christ, Texas; one sister, Kathy Rogers of Gilbertsville; two brothers, Bobby Ross of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Ron Ross of Leroy, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Riley Sollitto and Harper Sollitto; a brother-in-law, Lynn Tilley of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Paul Wingfield, Jamey Boone and Ed Grogan speaking. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or the Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Clois Wilson
Rebecca Clois Wilson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.