Harold Wayne Darnell
Harold Wayne Darnell, 89, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hess Darnell and Layvel Lamb Darnell.
He retired from farming and Ryan Milk Company after more than 30 plus of service. He was a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Jerry Dale Darnell.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife, Helen Satterwhite Darnell; whom he married Nov. 24, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Dana Hughes and husband Jerry of Farmington; two sons, Terry Darnell and wife Debra of Murray and Ken Darnell and wife Deanna of Farmington; two brothers, Howard Darnell and wife Barbara of Murray and Rob Darnell and wife Susie of Mayfield; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Barrett and husband Tim, Lori Batts and husband Greg, Shane Hughes, Angie Ashburn, Matthew Darnell and wife Christina, Christian Darnell, Brook Darnell and Cassie Darnell; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jimmy Don Higgins
Jimmy Don Higgins, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Ira Higgins and Eulala Litchfield Higgins.
He retired from Welch Concrete and attended New Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rosa Nell Higgins, and one brother, Bobby Higgins.
Mr. Higgins is survived by three daughters, Julie Higgins Hale and husband Kenneth of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Jennifer Higgins McCoy and fiancé Scott Thompson of Murray and Jana Higgins Bostic and husband Darren of Murray; one sister, Wilma Higgins and George Garland of Murray; one brother, Jerry Higgins and wife Barbara of Murray; six grandchildren, Brooklyn Elkins and husband Brian of Murray, Breana Schulert and fiancé Alex of Nashville, Tennessee, Jordan McCoy of Murray, Kelsey Hutchison and husband Jake of Murray, Devan Hale of Cedar Lake and Delaney Hale Cedar Lake; three great-grandchildren, Eilee Hutchison of Murray, Logan Thurman of Murray and Archie Schulert of Nashville; several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Matheny Cemetery in LBL with Elijah Balentine officiating. As a request of Mr. Higgins, there will be no public visitation.
The Higgins family asked that expressions of sympathy be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 201 South Third St., Murray, KY 42071, to go towards final expenses.
Richard Wallace Knight
Richard Wallace Knight, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Murray, to Richard Leon and Frances Virginia Knight.
Following the death of his father in 1962, Richard returned to Murray and started working for Lynn Lassiter of Lassiter Plaster Co., Inc. as an apprentice plasterer. Richard met and married Annie Futrell of Mayfield, Kentucky, in 1965. They became the proud parents of Holly Knight and Lindy Knight.
Mr. Knight was a member of the Jaycees and enjoyed the fellowship of various persona, such as Don Overbey, Keith Hill, Fred Wells, Gene Landolt, Hugh Eddie Wilson and Gedric Paschall. He served as the President of the Murray Country Club on three separate occasions. He was named to the Board of Directors of Associated General Contractors. He was on the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Directors and was elected vice chairman in April 1995 and the administrator’s review committee in 1995 and 1997. Eventually, he became the sole owner and CEO of Lassiter Plaster Company and Southern Wall Systems.
An avid golfer, he participated in many local tournaments and was known to be the “organizer” of golf outings to other courses throughout the southeast. He enjoyed people immensely and was rarely seen without a smile. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he sang in the church choir and was a member of the Bill Adams Sunday school class.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Rhett Knight and Ronald Knight, he leaves two daughters and their families, Lindy Knight of Murray and Holly and husband Robert Eardley of Naples, Florida; his grandchildren, David Eardley, Katherine Eardley (husband Matt) Storey, John (wife Victoria) Eardley, Margaret Eardley, Bethany Eardley, Alexandra VanSickle (husband Carson) Hunter, and Richard (wife Sloane) VanSickle. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Liam VanSickle, Isabelle Hunter, Naomi Hunter, Macy Hunter and Sam Storey; a brother, Roger Leon Knight and wife Deborah of Tallahassee, Florida; sister-in-law, Mary Hardy of Boynton Beach, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
LaWanda Jean Wolford
LaWanda Jean Wolford, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 12, 1942, in East Prairie, Missouri, to Aurther Eugene Robertson and Trucy Theda (Bell) Coffer.
She retired as a cook for Murray State University, and was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Booker, and one sister, Lima Wheatley.
Mrs. Wolford is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Wolford of Murray; one daughter, Trucy Steers and husband Ronald of Cairo, Illinois; two sons, William “Billy” Wolford and wife Marsha of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Aaron Wolford and wife Tina of Murray; three sisters, Linda Archer of East Prairie, Missouri. Lana Brooker Spray of Valdosta, Georgia, and Laura Mitchell of East Prairie; 13 grandchildren, Joseph Lingle and wife Regina of Cypress, Illinois, Lexi Clark and significant other Joel of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Michael Wolford and wife Larissa of Jasper, Missouri, Stephanie Wasuleski and husband Jared of Dongola, Illinois, Jeremy Story and wife Ashley of Paducah, Jillian Gallihed of Paducah, Heather Bonner and husband Joseph of Carrolton, Georgia, Dustin Wolford and wife Nikki of Newnan, Georgia, Chelsea Jones and husband DiMarko of Murray, Keshea Sutherland and husband Bud of Hartsville, Tennessee, Brooke Grogan of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Katie Steers of Poplar Bluff and Justin Steers of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Marvin Lee Williams
Marvin Lee Williams, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his son’s home.
