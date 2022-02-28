Cynthia Marie DiBlasio
Cynthia Marie DiBlasio, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Tampa, Florida.
She was a pharmacy technician at AM Pharm Inc. in Parsons, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Echols; her husband, John DiBlasio; and a son, Frank Armand DiBlasio.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Dolly Echols of Murray; her sons, Joe DiBlasio (Sheila) of Decaturville, Tennessee, and NIck DiBlasio of Parsons; a brother, Billy Echols of Clayton, Georgia; sisters, Karen Rushing (Johnny) of Murray and Gina Walker of Murray; and a grandchild, Maci DiBlasio.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Oakdale Funeral Home in Parsons with Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Oakdale Funeral Home of Parsons, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Durr
Barbara Ann Durr, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 26, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to George Alexander Doolin and Catherine Smith Doolin.
She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for many years. She loved to sew and do crafts. In her later years, she especially loved visiting with friends at the senior citizens center, baking for the bake sales, running the crafting classes, and traveling with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, John C. Durr; a son, Roger W. Durr Sr; and brothers and sisters, Marcine Scalchas, Patricia Kelley, Judy Ellis, James “Jimmy” Doolin, Donald Doolin and Roger Wayne Durr, Jr.
Barbara is survived by her five children, Robert (Diane) Durr of Mountain Home, Arkansas, George Durr of Murray, Paul Durr of Fort Charlotte, Florida, Raymond Durr of Murray and Diane Durr of Almo; brothers William (Barbara) Doolin, George (Tina) Doolin of Hobart, Indiana; a sister, Sharon Shiyan of Valparaiso, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Ruth Daughaday officiating. Entombment followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was after 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Paul W. Casey
Paul W. Casey, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He retired from the Calloway County Road Department where he enjoyed his work as a grader operator. For several years he worked for Rob McCallon, both on his farm and at the tobacco warehouse. He was of Baptist faith, and loved to spend his time out in nature, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed mechanics, creating and tinkering in his shop during his spare time.
He was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Leonard Casey and Isabel Galloway Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tonia McCallon Casey of Murray; two daughters, Lori Story and husband Michael of Jacksonville, Florida, and Saresa D Casey of Murray; one son Brian Casey and wife Teresa of Calvert City; three sisters, Carolina Newsome of Mississippi, Shirley Taylor of New Concord and Wanda Shields and husband Oscar of Palestine, Illinois; four brothers, Dean Casey and wife Gwen of Mountain Home, John Casey and wife Beverly of Newark, Illinois, Roy Casey and wife Debbie of Millington, Illinois, and Keith Casey and wife Janice of New Concord; one grandchild, Monica Casey of Jacksonville, Florida; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Phill McCallon and Mark McCallon, his brothers-in-law, along with April Arnold officiating. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Jane Elizabeth Taylor
Jane Elizabeth Taylor, 90 of Calvert City, Kentucky, known as Bama (pronounced Bamaw) to all of those that loved her, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Born Monday, April 6, 1931, in Mayfield, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Raleigh English and Vallie Russell English, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She also earned a Master of Arts in Education and obtained Rank I certification. She retired after 30 plus years of service with the Murray Independent School District where she taught at Robertson Elementary School and, because of her passion for teaching children, continued to substitute teach in various school districts into her early 80s. She was a children's church teacher, an AWANA leader and a member of Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her children, Beth Solomon and husband Kenny of Calvert City and Brad Taylor and wife Cindy of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Amber Conyea and husband Patrick of Hickory, Ashley Solomon of Beijing, China, Whitney Barbary and husband Jeremy of Evansville and Michael Taylor and wife Erin of Evansville; great-grandchildren, Camille Hargrove of Evansville, Jude Taylor of Evansville and Chloe Taylor of Evansville.
A celebration of life was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial donations be made to Pathway Baptist Church AWANA program "Amen Amen"
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Max Witzler
Max Witzler, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Aug. 29, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio.
He was a captain in the U.S. Army where he served in Desert Storm. He worked as a real estate agent for Elite Reality and had a passion for hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a member of Lynnville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Robert Hanneman, and one sister, Linda Fay Hanneman.
Mr. Witzler is survived by his daughter, Savannah Danyel Alvey and husband David of Calvert City; his mother, Ruth Augusta (Kuhl) Vaughan of Murray; girlfriend, Cathy Barron of Murray; four grandchildren, Anniston Alvey, Graham Alvey, Korben Alvey and Holden Alvey, all of Calvert City; his girlfriend's children, Hunter Dyer and wife Dawn and Kayla Dyer, all of Dresden, Tennessee; and his girlfriend’s grandchildren, Paxton Dyer and KyLee Dyer, both of Dresden.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Merrick Nunn officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Donald Darden
James Donald Darden, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Charles Edward 'Goodyear' Brown
Charles Edward “Goodyear” Brown of New Concord, Kentucky, formerly of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Feb. 23, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Louetta Lamkin
Louetta Lamkin, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Fulton Nursing and Rehab in Fulton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.