John T. Lee
John T. Lee, 74, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, to Herbert Lee and Ola M. Cross Lee.
He retired from the Calloway County School District Bus Garage as a diesel mechanic and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Hazel Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and was a deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Watkins Lee; second wife, Lanita Malcom Lee; one sister, Myrtle Ralston; two brothers, Bobby Lee and infant brother, James Lee; and one brother-in-law, Dick Ralston.
Mr. Lee is survived by two daughters, Lorrie Lee-Stults and husband Derek of Melber and Jennifer Lee-Scott of Hazel; one sister, Margrette Taylor and husband Gary of Farmland, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Jacob Fox, Jackson Fox, Olivia Stults, Jenson Scott and Jaylee Scott.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow later that day in Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hazel Baptist Church, 301 Gilbert St., Hazel, KY 42049.
William Earl Wadel
William Earl Wadel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Greensburg, Kansas, to Lester Wadel and Viola (Becker) Wadel.
He was a retired poultry farmer and was a member of Harmony Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha (Nikkel) Wadel; one brother, David Wadel; and one granddaughter, Kandace Koehn.
Mr. Wadel is survived by two daughters, Sheri Nichols and husband Dalen of Nokomis, Florida, and Kathy Koehn and husband Kevin of Inman, Kansas; three sons, Marlin Wadel and wife Darla of Inman, John Wadel and wife Diana of Rector, Arkansas; and Donovan Wadel and wife Linda of Farmington; two sisters, Linda McDaniel and husband Joe of Rich Hill, Missouri and Sharon Houston of Rich Hill; two brothers, Walt Wadel and wife Marilyn of Garden City, Kansas, and Jim Wadel of Peculiar, Missouri; mother-in-law, Delma Nikkel of Moundridge, Kansas; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Harmony Mennonite Church with burial to follow in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Harmony Mennonite Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
LaWanda Jean Wolford
LaWanda Jean Wolford, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 12, 1942, in East Prairie, Missouri, to Aurther Eugene Robertson and Trucy Theda (Bell) Coffer.
She retired as a cook for Murray State University, and was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Booker, and one sister, Lima Wheatley.
Mrs. Wolford is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Wolford of Murray; one daughter, Trucy Steers and husband Ronald of Cairo, Illinois; two sons, William “Billy” Wolford and wife Marsha of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Aaron Wolford and wife Tina of Murray; three sisters, Linda Archer of East Prairie, Missouri. Lana Brooker Spray of Valdosta, Georgia, and Laura Mitchell of East Prairie; 13 grandchildren, Joseph Lingle and wife Regina of Cypress, Illinois, Lexi Clark and significant other Joel of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Michael Wolford and wife Larissa of Jasper, Missouri, Stephanie Wasuleski and husband Jared of Dongola, Illinois, Jeremy Story and wife Ashley of Paducah, Jillian Gallihed of Paducah, Heather Bonner and husband Joseph of Carrolton, Georgia, Dustin Wolford and wife Nikki of Newnan, Georgia, Chelsea Jones and husband DiMarko of Murray, Keshea Sutherland and husband Bud of Hartsville, Tennessee, Brooke Grogan of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Katie Steers of Poplar Bluff and Justin Steers of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Mattie A. Tripp
Mattie A. Tripp, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.