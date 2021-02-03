Kristy L. Elkins
Kristy L. Elkins, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 21, 1969, in Murray.
She worked as a patient care coordinator for Rotech Healthcare in Murray. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Building. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State University in 2003, was a member of the Murray High School Marching Band and was a member and former president of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Elkins; a sister, Georgia Turner; and her niece, Keri Turner.
Ms. Elkins is survived by her mother, Marion Elkins of Murray; a daughter, Elizabeth Maness of Murray; a son, Jake Maness of Paducah; two sisters, Edwina Rogers and Francie Stubblefield, both of Murray; four nieces, Jessica Knott, Kathryn Rogers, Sydni Stubblefield and Kaci Stubblefield; two nephews, Charlie Rogers and Jesse Turner; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.
Amanda Dawne Runkle
Amanda Dawne Runkle, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1991, in Madisonville, to Michael Sabinske and Tammy Fannin.
She was an avid horseback rider and loved spending time with her girls, Shawna and Briellynn.
Angela is survived by her father, Michael Sabinske of Murray; her mother, Tammy Fannin of Murray; a girlfriend, Jeri Hammons of Dawson Springs; her husband, Corey Runkle of Paducah; two daughters, Shawna Sabinske and Briellynn, both of Murray; a brother, Christopher Sabinske of Murray; and a sister, Jennifer Sabinske of Murray.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Miranda Dunn
Miranda Dunn, 39, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb.1, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Richard Brunner
Richard Brunner, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.