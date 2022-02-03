Ann Eddings
Ann Mathis Eddings, 69, of Boaz, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
She was a native of Calloway County and a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ.
She attended Murray State University, where she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education. She attained her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Mississippi while employed as an assistant librarian at Freed-Hardeman University. She took a leave of absence from Murray State University where she was serving as a Reference Librarian to work toward her Doctorate at the University of North Texas. She last served as the head librarian at the American Justice School of Law in Paducah.
Mrs. Eddings was a cub scout den leader and uniform "mom" for the Lone Oak High School Marching Band. She loved to travel, crochet, and needlepoint and to share them with family and friends. She loved singing, especially with the “Front Porch Swing Group” in Murray a few years ago. She was a member of a number of professional groups associated with her chosen career field.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, David M. Eddings; three sons, Joel Timothy Eddings, Mobile, Alabama, Peter Joseph Eddings, Seattle, Washington and Noah David Eddings, Lexington; step-children Samuel David Eddings, Camino, California and Michelle Eddings Morgan (Chad), Scottsdale, Arizona; one sister, Lisa Mathis Spann (Rick), Calloway County; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were parents, Warren Darrell Mathis and Virginia Futrell Mathis.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Paul Wingfield and John Dale officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY.
Online condolences can be made at www.milnerandorr.com
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Billie Brooks Turner
Billie Brooks Turner, 91, of Puryear, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on March 20, 1930, to Sam Paschall and Jennie Bell (Webb) Paschall. She farmed, alongside her family, her entire life doing whatever chores or tasks it demanded from her. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing and caring for her family. She was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Turner, who died in 2005. They were married on Feb. 20, 1953, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Turner was also preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Paschall and by a brother- in -law, Glen Crawford.
Mrs. Turner is survived by one daughter, Malea Ann Clendenin of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Tony Turner of Puryear, Tennessee; one sister, June Crawford of Murray; four grandchildren, Leanne Stephenson and husband Matt of Puryear, Chad Turner of Puryear, Jonathan Clendenin of Paris and Shawn Turner and wife Cheyenne of Llano, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Ty and Kadie Stephenson and Paxton Turner; as well as one niece, Cathy Locke and husband Kenny of Murray. As well as other great nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Hazel Cemetery in Hazel. Joel Frizzell will be officiating and burial will follow.
There will be no public visitation.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Wendell Hunt Smock
Wendell Hunt Smock, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Jan. 29, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
He was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky to Wendell Merritt and Mary Mildred Hunt Smock.
A graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute, he received his MA in English at the University of Kentucky in 1965 where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. In 1965, he began his teaching career at Murray State University where he taught English and was an academic advisor. He was also instrumental in starting the Kappa Alpha Order at Murray State. In 1980, he entered the private business world becoming vice president of HT Marketing.
He married the love of his life, Jennye Sue Stubblefield in 1959. Together they reared two children, Mary Margaret and Wendell Ashley in a loving and always eventful environment. They were very blessed as a family.
He was an avid tennis player. He and his close friend, Benny Purcell ruled the tennis courts of Murray State for many years. Hunt and Jennye Sue enjoyed their daily walks together across Murray State’s campus.
He was a voracious reader of history and religion. He had a passion for the history of the Confederacy and strongly believed in limited government and personal liberty.
He loved his friends and family passionately, especially his grandsons Wyatt and Reese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Mary Mildred Smock and his wife of 61 years, Jenny Sue. He is survived by his daughter Mary Margaret of Nashville, TN and his son Wendell Ashley and wife Lisa of Louisville, and two grandchildren Wyatt and Reese.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating. There will be no public visitation held.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Hunt and Jenny Sue Smock Scholarship Endowment at Murray State University. Checks should be written to the MSU Foundation, with “Smock Endowment” on the memo line. Mail to: MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY, 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Peggy Lee Gibson
Peggy (Lee) Gibson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 3, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Howard Lee and Edith (Howard) Lee. She retired as a caregiver and was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking and sharing with others and loved her music. Her walls were filled with family pictures that she treasured.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam Lee, James Lee and Joe Pat Lee.
Survivors include four daughters, Sharon Eaves (Bob) of Hazel, Rita Emery (Jeff) of Hazel, Cindy Hart (John) of Hazel and Lisa Fletcher (Paul) of Ashland; one son, Terry Gibson (Sheila) of Hazel; one sister, Charlotte Martoccia of Murray; nine grandchildren, Jason Eaves, Alicia Puckett, Holly Emery, Amy Elliott, Brennan Gibson, Dustin Wilson, Clint Wilson, Taylor Fletcher and Sydney Fletcher; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Hazel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, c/o Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
William ‘Bill’ Parrish
William “Bill” Parrish, 88 of Metropolis, IL, formerly of Murray, KY, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Southgate Health Care Center surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bill was a retired commercial fisherman and owner/operator of Fort Massac Fish Market with his wife Mary for 40 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and a member of the American Legion Post 306. Bill loved the outdoors and could be found almost every morning at Rube’s.
Bill is survived by daughter, Lisa Parrish; son, Kenny Parrish; daughter, Tammy Faughn; grandchildren, Caitlyn Parrish, Macey Parrish, and Cody Parrish; sister, Kathryn Bynum; brother, Danny Parrish; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loman and Marie (Smith) Parrish and wife of 59 years, Mary Parrish.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am.
Memorials may be given in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Flora Mae ‘Sib’ Watkins
Flora Mae “Sib” Watkins, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 5, 1933, in Harlin County, Kentucky. She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Watkins; mother, Millie (Osborne) Saylor; as well as one grandchild, Randy Walter.
Survivors include three daughters, Gail Walter and husband Rick of West Harrison, Indiana, Amy McKinney and husband Dwain of Murray and Mary Stallins and husband Steve of Murray; three sons, David Watkins of Harrison, Indiana, Paul Watkins and wife Alma of Ocala, Florida and Kenneth Watkins and wife Debbie of St. Leon, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Tommy Watkins, Billy Watkins, Kenny Watkins, Jr., Kristin Watkins, Alycia Janow, Jessie Masa, Ryan Walter, Shaelea McKinney, Shelby Clark, Ashtin McKinney and Emma Stallins; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Vincent Watkins, Noland Watkins, Evelyn Watkins, Logan Bills, Keely Watkins, Autry Watkins, Sidney Watkins, Penelope Janow, Juliet Janow, Liam Janow, Owen Clark, Evelyn Clark and Hudson Clark.
There will be no public visitation or service held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Dr. Glen Richard Van Loon
Dr. Glen Richard Van Loon, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Hospice Center in Murray, Kentucky. He was one month shy of his 82nd birthday.
Glen was born March 1, 1940 in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada, to the late John and Margaret (Thomson) Van Loon of Hagersville, Ontario, Canada.
He is survived by his loving wife Joye of almost 60 years. He is also survived by his brothers and their families, all of whom reside in Canada. His brother J. David Van Loon, M.D. of Millbrook Ontario, Canada, his wife Claire and their children, Wendy and Ryan. His brother Paul Van Loon of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, his wife Laura and their children, Lisa, Seth and Adam. His brother Donald Van Loon of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, his wife Anne and their children Hilary and Alison.
Glen graduated from four universities. McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with a degree in Honors Biology and Chemistry in 1961. The University of Toronto, School of Medicine in 1965. The University of California School of Medicine, with a PhD. in Endocrinology in 1970 and Vanderbilt School of Medicine as a Fellow in Endocrinology in 1971.
Glen went on to complete a career in Academia for 20 years at the University of Toronto, and Toronto General Hospital and the University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY. He conducted a research program at both universities and had a very active publishing career, as well as teaching and practicing Internal Medicine and Endocrinology.
In 1990 he and Joye moved to Western Kentucky where Glen has practiced Internal Medicine and Endocrinology up until his passing.
Second only to Medicine, Glen was passionate about the dogs and horses we were blessed to share our lives with. He owned and showed Samoyed dogs for 40 years and Glen showed our top dog "Chinook" to top Samoyed in Canada in 1977. They were quite a team. For the past 12 years, we were blessed with our Papillon, Billet. We were still mourning the loss of Billet in June 2021 at the time of Glen's passing.
In 1990 we moved our horse farm from Lexington, KY to Murray, KY, Criadero Cuatro Rios. The farm flourished and at its peak was home to 45 beautiful Paso Fino Horses. We bred, trained and showed these remarkable horse for many years. Glen was a gifted horseman and he was the top senior amateur rider in the Paso Fino Association for 8 consecutive years. Glen's knowledge and ability in the saddle, combined with his love, respect and teamwork with his animals, developed into a winning combination.
This fine gentleman will be sorely missed by his family, friends and patients he was so pleased and proud to serve for so many years.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Jim Stahler officiating .
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, visitation will begin at 12 noon and continue until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. at the Collier Funeral Home,
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements. The family provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Korey Keith Morton
Korey Keith Morton, 50, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.